Hot flashes during period: 6 causes of this common menopause symptom

Hot flashes are a common symptom of menopause, which usually occurs in women in their 40s or 50s. Then why do you experience hot flashes during period?

Sudden heat in a woman’s face, chest, or neck along with flushed skin and rapid heartbeat are clear signs of hot flashes. You must have seen these signs in women in their mid-40s or 50s. But those who have not entered the menopause phase can also experience this sudden burst of heat, particularly in the upper portion of the body. So, what causes hot flashes during period? It may have to do with the way your body regulates temperature, particularly in response to hormonal changes during your menstrual cycle. There may be other reasons behind this common menopause symptom showing up a little early in your life.

What are hot flashes?

They are sudden, intense feelings of heat that can occur throughout the body, but are most commonly felt in the face, neck, and chest. “They are often accompanied by other symptoms such as very quick heartbeats, sweating and a flushed appearance,” shares obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Sadhna Singhal Vishnoi. The sensation of heat can last anywhere from just a few seconds to many minutes and may be followed by chills after the body starts cooling down.

They are mostly associated with hormonal changes, particularly during menopause. Over 80 percent of women experience hot flashes during menopause, which is marked by the end of monthly menstruation, as per research published in the Journal Of Mid-Life Health in 2019. “However, hot flashes during period or pregnancy can also occur due to hormonal fluctuations,” says the expert.

Causes of hot flashes during period

Hot flashes during period can be caused by a variety of factors:

{{{htmlData}}}

1. Hormonal fluctuations

The menstrual cycle involves changes in the levels of estrogen and progesterone. These fluctuations, particularly the drop in estrogen levels that occurs before and during menstruation, can trigger hot flashes. “As estrogen levels decrease, the hypothalamus, which regulates body temperature, may perceive the body as being too hot, triggering a hot flash,” says the expert.

2. Premature ovarian insufficiency

Premature ovarian insufficiency or POI is a condition in which the ovaries get affected. Their job is to release an egg during menstruation but in case of POI, the ovaries either stop releasing eggs or don’t release them often. Sometimes, POI, which can affect women at any age, causes the common menopause symptom. So, hot flashes during period may be due to POI. Hot flashes before age 40 happens in about 1 in 100 women suffering from POI, according to the US National Institutes Of Health.

3. Perimenopause

Perimenopause, known as the transition phase leading up to menopause, is characterised by irregular hormone levels, particularly estrogen. Feeling hot and sweaty are common during perimenopause, which often begins in women in their 40s. “These hormonal fluctuations can mimic or overlap with menstrual cycle changes, leading to hot flashes,” says Dr Vishnoi.

4. Stress and anxiety

Stress and anxiety can trigger the fight-or-flight response of your body, and lead to a surge in adrenaline and other stress hormones. These hormones can interfere with the hypothalamus’s ability to regulate body temperature, which might lead to the sensation of heat or hot flashes during period. A 2017 study, published in the Menopause journal, showed that participants who have physical reactions to anxiety had a higher chance of experiencing hot flashes.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4993654/

5. Low blood sugar (Hypoglycemia)

“Fluctuating blood sugar levels, particularly low blood sugar, can cause a feeling of warmth or discomfort,” says the expert. During menstruation, changes in appetite or irregular eating habits can lead to blood sugar imbalances. This may trigger hot flashes during period as the body tries to regulate temperature.

6. Birth control pills

Hormonal birth control methods such as pills, and intrauterine device, can influence estrogen and progesterone levels, which may trigger hot flashes during period. “These synthetic hormones can cause fluctuations in hormone levels similar to those seen in perimenopause, potentially leading to hot flashes during period,” says the expert.

7. Dehydration

When you don’t drink enough water or have fluids, it can impair your body’s ability to regulate its internal temperature. “Menstrual blood loss and fluid loss during menstruation can lead to dehydration, which can intensify the sensation of heat and make hot flashes more likely,” says the expert.

8. Caffeine consumption

Caffeine, mostly found in coffee and black tea, is a stimulant that can raise the heart rate, increase metabolism, and potentially cause a hot flash. “Excessive caffeine intake can trigger hot flashes during period by stimulating the nervous system or elevating body temperature,” says the expert.

What are the symptoms of hot flashes during period?

The symptoms of hot flashes during period are similar to those experienced during menopause.

A sudden, overwhelming sensation of heat, typically beginning in the upper body (face, neck, chest).

Skin on the face, neck, and sometimes the chest may appear red or flushed due to increased blood flow to the skin’s surface during the hot flash.

Profuse sweating, especially on the face, neck, and upper body, is common.

Some women may experience a rapid heartbeat or palpitations while having hot flashes during period.

How to stop hot flashes during period?

You can manage hot flashes during period by doing the following:

1. Maintain a balanced diet

Have more fruits, colourful vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. “Foods like flaxseeds, soy products, and leafy greens can help support hormonal balance,” says Dr Vishnoi. A balanced diet can help stabilise blood sugar levels and hormones, reducing the severity of hot flashes during period.

2. Stay hydrated

Drink plenty of water throughout the day, especially during your period. Keeping your body hydrated helps regulate your internal temperature and can reduce hot flashes during period. Dehydration can worsen hot flashes, so drink water helps the body manage temperature more effectively.

3. Manage stress

Practice stress-reducing techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, or mindfulness. Mindfulness meditation can help in managing hot flashes, according to the US National Institute On Aging. Regular physical activity can also help manage stress and in turn, hot flashes during period.

4. Avoid trigger foods and drinks

Limit or avoid caffeine, and spicy foods, which can trigger hot flashes during period. “These substances can increase body temperature and exacerbate hot flashes during period,” says the expert. Cutting them out may help reduce their frequency and intensity.

5. Use cooling products

Keep a fan nearby, use cooling gel, or apply cold compresses to your face, neck, or wrists to cool down during a hot flash. “Cooling your body can help reduce the discomfort of a hot flash and bring your body temperature back to normal faster,” says the expert.

6. Try some herbal supplements

Herbal supplements like evening primrose oil may help to reduce the frequency and intensity of hot flashes during period. During a 2018 study published in the Journal Of Education And Health Promotion, researchers found that evening primrose oil reduced the severity of hot flashes and improved quality of life of participants. “It may help to balance hormones and alleviate the discomfort caused by hormonal fluctuations during your period,” says the expert. However, check with a doctor before using a supplement for hot flashes.

Hot flashes during period are not common but they can happen in young women. Stay hydrated, and avoid caffeine for some time to experience fewer and less intense hot flashes. If they are frequent or particularly bothersome, discuss them with your doctor.