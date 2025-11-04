Why your period’s hormones turn you into a different person! Know from a Gynaecologist

The uncomfortable symptoms during your period, like mood swings and fatigue, are a natural result of sharp fluctuations in the key reproductive hormones, estrogen and progesterone.

Do you ever feel emotional, irritable, tearful, or extremely tired before or during your period? Many women think these feelings are just normal reactions to their cycle. However, these emotions are linked to hormonal changes in the body each month. Understanding these changes can help us better manage symptoms during this hormonal shift, enabling us to navigate the emotional and physical changes that accompany the menstrual cycle more effectively.

What hormones fluctuate to cause period symptoms?

The two main hormones that regulate your menstrual cycle are estrogen and progesterone. “Throughout the first half of the cycle, estrogen levels rise steadily to prepare the uterine lining for potential pregnancy”, Dr Nirmala M, Obstetrician, Gynaecologist, tells Health Shots. After ovulation, progesterone levels increase to help maintain the lining.

Why do hormones drop during menstruation?

When pregnancy does not happen, the body signals that the uterine lining is no longer needed. This causes levels of the hormones estrogen and progesterone to drop. As these hormone levels decrease, the body sheds the uterine lining, resulting in menstrual bleeding. “In the days leading up to this, many women may feel uncomfortable”, says the doctor. Common symptoms include sensitive and tender breasts, fatigue that makes simple tasks feel hard, and emotional changes that can range from irritability to sadness. This time can be challenging as the body adjusts to the hormonal fluctuations associated with the menstrual cycle.

Can I truly control my period’s hormonal imbalance?

Hormonal changes are a key part of the menstrual cycle, creating a natural pattern that women experience regularly. While these changes are regular, there are ways to lessen their effects. “Many women face symptoms during menstruation, such as severe cramps, anxiety, and irritability, that can affect daily life”, says the gynaecologist. By eating a healthy diet rich in whole foods and maintaining an active lifestyle that includes regular exercise and stress-relief techniques, women can help reduce the severity of these symptoms. Making these mindful choices can help make each menstrual cycle easier to manage.

Which lifestyle factors worsen hormonal symptoms?

Hormonal changes naturally occur, but lifestyle choices can make imbalances worse and lead to more negative effects. Chronic stress, which includes constant pressure and anxiety, can increase emotional and physical struggles. “A poor diet that lacks nutrients can also weaken the body’s ability to cope with changes during the menstrual cycle”, shares the obstetrician. Additionally, underlying health issues can exacerbate symptoms and lead to further disruptions. Some medications may also contribute to discomfort and irregularities during this time.