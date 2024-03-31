Why do periods get delayed and home remedies to get them fast

Periods can be late or delayed due to several reasons. However, food items such as carrom seeds and papaya can help get periods fast.

There are many factors that can lead to delayed periods. Stress, hectic life or even certain medical conditions can lead to a delay in periods. The average duration of your individual menstrual cycle determines the date on which you should get your next period. It is natural for the date to shift once in a while, but if you have regular periods, it would be rare for the date to go amiss. Factors like stress and hormonal imbalances play a role in your menstrual cycle. If you want to get periods fast or early, you could try some home remedies to induce periods naturally. Read on to find out the causes of irregular or delayed periods and check out these early period remedies listed below.

What are the causes of delayed periods?

A delayed period can be caused by many reasons. Here are some of the major causes:

1. Stress

Overstress causes the body to release the hormone cortisol, which upsets the menstrual cycle and leads to hormonal imbalance. This causes irregular menstrual cycles or delays the periods, says obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Aruna Kalra.

2. Excessive exercise

If you often workout more than your desired capacity then you should be cautious, as over-exercising can lead to changes in your menstrual cycle. As a result, it can be a potential cause of delayed periods.

3. Hormonal imbalance

Hormonal imbalances, particularly those involving the hormones estrogen and progesterone, are known to be a common cause of menstrual irregularities. These fluctuations can affect the timing, duration, and intensity of menstrual periods, and can lead to a range of symptoms such as cramping, bloating, and mood changes, according to a 2023 study published in the Cureus journal.

4. Weight

According to a 2017 study published in the Endocrinology and Metabolism Journal, prolonged weight loss or gain might affect hormone synthesis, which can cause irregular periods.

5. Medical conditions

Menstrual irregularities or delayed periods can be caused by many medical conditions, including thyroid disorders, reproductive issues, and polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), says the expert.

Home remedies to get periods fast

Here are some of the effective and easy home remedies that can help trigger mentruation and help in fast period induction.

1. Carrom seeds (Ajwain)

The first in this list of period inducing foods is a combination of carom seeds and jaggery. This will help induce periods while also alleviating period pain. In the morning, take one teaspoon of carom seeds and one teaspoon of jaggery, boiled in one glass of water, on an empty stomach.

2. Pomegranate

Pomegranate juice is another useful drink for speed up periods. At least 10 to 15 days before your scheduled date, begin by consuming three glasses of pure pomegranate juice each day. As an alternative, combine sugar cane juice with pomegranate juice (1:1) and consume four times a day.

3. Turmeric tea

Turmeric is an anti-inflammatory powerhouse that can increase blood flow to the uterus, aid in its expansion, and cause the uterine lining to be expelled. So, if your menstruation is delayed, it may assist. After 15 minutes of boiling a small piece of raw turmeric in water, have the hot drink.

4. Papaya

If your period is late, this mat the best way to get your period soon. Raw papaya can aid in the onset of menstruation by stimulating uterine contractions. Papaya’s carotene increases the estrogen hormone, which causes an early menstrual cycle, says the expert. Papaya can be eaten two times a day either raw or as juice. One cup of papaya juice or one bowl of fresh ripe papaya can be consumed for best results. But here’s a catch. You must do a pregnancy test to ascertain the reason behind the delayed period.

5. Coriander seeds

Coriander seeds are considered one of the most efficient natural remedies for inducing menstruation due to their emmenagogue characteristics. Boil 1 teaspoon of coriander in 2 cups of water until the water is reduced to one cup. After straining the mixture to get rid of the seeds, drink it three times a day for a few days leading up to your monthly period.

Is it safe to take medication to get periods immediately?

It is important to speak with your doctor if you are thinking about taking medication to start your period. If necessary, they can assess your particular circumstances and recommend the right drugs. Self-medication has a possibility of unintended consequences and dangers, says the expert.

Precautions and risks

While the above mentioned ways of inducing periods are natural, it is important to treat with caution. If you suffer from any underlying health condition, or are pregnant, then these remedies should not be tried at all. Additionally, if you suffer from hormonal imbalances such as PCOD or PCOS, then trying to induce your period can make things worse. Nausea, cramping and bleeding can be side effects of trying to induce a period.

Summary

Natural remedies to induce period can be an effective way to get your period fast. However, it is important to find the underlying cause for why your period is delayed. Having irregular periods during perimenopause, after pregnancy, and right after puberty is quite normal. Nonetheless, you should consult with your gynaecologist if your periods fluctuate.

FAQs

Is it safe to use home remedies to induce periods?

Inducing periods using home remedies might be a safe option for your if you are not pregnant, or suffer from any other underlying medical condition. Don’t attempt these if your period is delayed due to hormonal imbalances either.

How long do these remedies take to work?

This depends on a lot of factors including how effectively you have adopted the remedy and when you started with respect your cycle. It is important to note that these remedies might not always work.

What drink makes your period come early?

A combination of parsley and ginger tea might help your period come early. Besides this, saffron, cinnamon and chamomile can also help.