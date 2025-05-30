Personalised Content. Daily Newsletters Sign Up
Menstruation

Does your period feel heavier in summer? Here’s why

Heat and hormones can make menstruation more intense. That explains why some people may experience a heavier period in summer.
Written by: Dr Vaishali Sharma
Published On: 30 May 2025, 03:00 pm IST

For many women, the arrival of warmer weather also seems to bring a surge in menstrual symptoms — heavier flow, increased cramps, and a feeling of overall fatigue. Is it all in their head? Not at all. Feeling a heavier period in summer may be normal for many women due to multiple reasons that can be in and out of control.

Let us discuss some likely causes of heavier period in summer.

Heat-hormone connection can make periods worse in summer

Your menstrual cycle is governed by hormones — mainly estrogen and progesterone. These hormones respond to your environment, your stress levels, your sleep, and even your hydration levels.

During summer, when temperatures soar, your body is constantly trying to regulate itself. You sweat more, you are often dehydrated without realizing it, and your sleep may suffer due to the heat. All of this has a subtle but a real impact on your hormonal balance.

When that balance is even slightly off, the uterine lining may shed more aggressively or inconsistently. That is one of the reasons many women experience heavier bleeding or prolonged periods during the hotter months.

Dehydration may lead to heavier period

Hydration isn’t only about quenching thirst. It is a key player in maintaining menstrual health. When you don’t drink enough water, your blood can become a bit thicker. This may increase clotting and worsen cramping.

Make sure you stay hydrated in summer. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

Also, your uterus is a muscle. Dehydrated muscles tend to cramp more. So, if you’re feeling extra ache and drained during your cycle, poor hydration might be quietly making things worse.

Heat makes blood vessels expand

There’s another factor few people talk about; vasodilation. Simply put, your blood vessels expand when it is hot, allowing more blood to flow through the body’s surface to cool it down. That increased circulation doesn’t bypass your uterus. It can actually lead to more blood reaching the uterine lining — and that means heavier bleeding.

This effect is more pronounced in women who already have a moderate to heavy period flow or menorrhagia. For them, summer can feel overwhelming.

Lifestyle tips to manage heavier period in summer

Our routines change during the summer. You might stay up later than usual, eat out more, skip workouts (or push yourself too hard), and travel. These disruptions — while totally normal — still affect the body’s internal rhythm, and your menstrual cycle is very sensitive to those changes.

Ever noticed how traveling across time zones or pulling all-nighters affects your period? It is all a part of the same concept. But here’s what you can do.

Listen to your body. If you know you’re prone to heavier periods in summer, be proactive about hydration. Start your day with a glass of water and keep sipping throughout. Water-rich fruits like watermelon and cucumbers can help too.

Make sure you consume water-rich fruits in summer. Image courtesy: Pexels

Stick to lighter, cooling meals: Your gut and uterus will thank you. Avoid salty, processed foods, as they increase bloating and water retention. And while it may be tempting to skip exercise, even gentle movement like walking or yoga can relieve cramps and reduce heaviness.

Also read: 6 tips for trouble-free periods during summer

A word of caution

If your bleeding is suddenly much heavier, or you’re passing large clots, it is worth getting checked. Sometimes what seems seasonal can be a sign of an underlying condition.

Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.

About the Author
Dr Vaishali Sharma

Dr Vaishali Sharma, MD (AIIMS), COAG (Harvard), RCOG Associate (London) is a National award-winning Laparoscopic Surgeon and IVF Specialist. She has won many National Awards at National Fertility Conclave by Economic Times. She has also received the National Women Pride Award 2021 for being The Most Trusted Gynaecologist Laparoscopic Surgeon and Infertility Specialist of the Year 2021. She has also received the “Distinguished Doctor Award” from the Indian Medical Association (IMA). Recently she has been conferred a Certificate of Achievement from the prestigious HARVARD MEDICAL SCHOOL, Harvard (USA).

LATEST STORIES

DISEASES