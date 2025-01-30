8 best fruits to reduce period cramps

Chat with
Menstrual cramps, a common occurrence every month, can be pretty intense and uncomfortable. While taking medicines is one way to deal with period cramps, some women rely on natural ways to deal with the pain. Placing a heating pad, hot water bottle, or warm towel on your lower abdomen can help to get relief. Staying hydrated by drinking plain water or herbal tea may also work. You should also have fruits for period cramps and get some relief. Be it bananas, or berries, fruits can help to manage pain. You can consume them directly or use them to make smoothies and salads. Just make sure to have them in moderation as part of a balanced diet.
Also known as menstrual cramps or dysmenorrhea, these cramps are painful sensations that many women experience in their lower abdomen during a menstrual cycle. “These cramps result from the uterus contracting to shed its lining when pregnancy does not happen. The contractions are triggered by prostaglandins, which are hormone-like substances that play a key role in pain and inflammation,” shares gynaecologist and infertility expert Dr Gurpreet Batra.
For some, it may be just mild discomfort, but the pain can be so severe for others and can interfere with daily activities. “Most women start feeling pain 1 to 2 days before menstruation, and it subsides within 2 to 3 days after the onset of the period,” says the expert.
Having fruits may help you deal with menstrual cramps. A 2020 study, published in Nutrients, showed that eating less than two pieces of fruit per day raised the probability of women suffering period pain. Here are some fruits for period cramps relief:
Bananas have boron, a mineral that may help to reduce menstrual cramps. During a 2015 study, published in Complementary Therapies in Clinical Practice, researchers found that boron reduced the intensity and length of period pain in college-going girls. “They are also high in potassium and vitamin B6, so they can help to relax uterine muscles, reduce bloating, and regulate mood swings,” says Dr Batra. Have one medium banana daily during your period as a snack, or blend into smoothies, or slice into oatmeal.
“This sweet fruit contains bromelain, which is an enzyme that can reduce inflammation in the body, relax muscles, and ease the pain,” says the expert. Have one cup (150 grams) of fresh pineapple daily. Enjoy it as a fresh fruit, blend into healthy juice, or grill its slices for a warm treat.
This is one of the healthy fruits for period cramps relief. Hydrating and rich in magnesium, watermelon can help to reduce bloating and alleviate muscle soreness. Magnesium can significantly reduce the symptoms of dysmenorrhea, including cramps, as per research published in the International Journal of Women’s Health and Reproduction Sciences in 2020. Eat 1 to 2 cups of fresh watermelon daily as a snack, or mix it with mint and lemon for a refreshing drink.
“Loaded with vitamin C, calcium, and magnesium, oranges can help to reduce muscle spasms and boost mood,” says the expert. Consume 1 to 2 medium oranges or drink 1 glass (200ml) of fresh orange juice daily, or add orange slices to a salad.
“Rich in papain, which is an enzyme known to ease muscle contractions, and vitamin A that can help with hormonal balance, papaya should be taken during periods,” says the expert. Eating one cup (150 grams) of ripe papaya daily is good enough.
Vibrant coloured-berries such as blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds. “These berries can reduce inflammation and period pain,” says Dr Batra. Go for one cup of mixed berries daily. You can also mix them with oatmeal, or yogurt and smoothies.
Avocado is also one of the nutritious fruits for period cramps relief. “Rich in healthy fats, magnesium, and potassium, it can help to relax muscles, reduce bloating, and ease the pain,” says the expert. Have half an avocado daily by eating it directly, or mashing it and enjoying it with toast.
High in fibre, apples can aid in digestion and reduce bloating. “Their quercetin content has anti-inflammatory effects, which can help to reduce period pain,” says Dr Batra. Bite into one medium apple daily. Enjoy it as a healthy snack, or slice it and add to a fresh salad.
These fruits for period cramps relief can be mixed together to create delicious and nutrient-rich combinations.
Fruits for period cramps relief are generally safe and healthy, but consuming them in excess may cause side effects:
You must have fruits for period cramps relief, as they have impressive nutrient profiles, and anti-inflammatory properties. However, they should be part of a balanced diet, and not consumed in excess. Also, always check with your doctor to avoid any complications.
Fruits are beneficial during periods, but some can cause discomfort or exacerbate period symptoms. For example, mangoes have high sugar content. It can cause a rapid spike in blood sugar levels, leading to energy crashes, irritability, and increased cravings.
Leafy greens such as spinach, kale, and Swiss Chard are rich in magnesium, iron, and calcium. They can combat period-related fatigue and replenish nutrients lost during menstruation. Magnesium also helps relax uterine muscles and reduces cramping. Fatty fish such as salmon, mackerel, and sardines are high in omega-3 fatty acids. They can reduce inflammation and ease period pain.
