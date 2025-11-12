Search HealthShots…
Personalised Content. Daily Newsletters Sign Up
Menstruation

UTI or just period changes? Know what causes frequent urination during menstruation

Frequent urination during your period can feel confusing—is it a UTI or just hormones at play? Here’s what experts say about why this happens and when to worry.
Written by: Aayushi Gupta
Published On: 12 Nov 2025, 10:50 pm IST
Inputs from
Dr Sushil D. Garud
Gynaecology
Know what causes frequent urination during periods. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

Have you ever noticed yourself making extra trips to the bathroom during your period and wondered if something is wrong? Many women experience frequent urination during menstruation and often mistake it for a urinary tract infection (UTI). While it can be concerning, the truth is that hormonal changes, fluid retention, and uterine pressure during your period can all play a role. According to an expert, it is often a normal, temporary response of your body, not necessarily a sign of infection. Understanding the link between your menstrual cycle and bladder health can help you manage these changes better and avoid unnecessary anxiety.

Overactive bladder during periods: What’s happening?

Periods bring more than just cramps and mood swings. They can also trigger what is known as an overactive bladder (OAB). This condition causes a sudden urge to urinate more often, even at night (a symptom called nocturia). Dr Wing Commander (Retd) Sushil D. Garud, MBBS, DNB (OBG), a Consultant Laparoscopic and Uro-Gynaecology Surgeon, explains that during menstruation, shifts in estrogen and progesterone can affect bladder function, making it more sensitive. While it can feel alarming, this does not always indicate an infection. Tracking your symptoms can help you distinguish between hormonal changes and potential urinary issues like UTIs.

The link between menstruation and frequent urination

Here are the most common causes of frequent urination during periods:

1. Hormonal changes

Your hormones fluctuate throughout your cycle. “Around your period, the drop in estrogen and progesterone can affect how your kidneys and bladder process fluids. Before your period starts, many women experience bloating and water retention—once bleeding begins, the body releases that retained fluid, causing more frequent bathroom visits,” explains Dr Sushil. This natural process helps flush out toxins and rebalance hydration levels.

2. Uterine contractions

During menstruation, the uterus contracts to shed its lining, sometimes pressing on the bladder. This added pressure can create a constant urge to pee, even when your bladder is not full. However, if you experience burning, pain, cloudy urine, or fever, it might signal a UTI. In that case, Dr Sushil recommends consulting your doctor for a urine test to rule out infection and get the right treatment.

Uterine contractions might be the reason why you are rushing to pee! Image courtesy: Shutterstock

Debunking common myths about periods and urination

Myth 1: Frequent urination during periods always means UTI

Fact: Hormonal shifts and uterine pressure can also cause increased urination. It is a common and normal response, so there is no need to panic. Still, if symptoms persist or feel unusual, check with your doctor for reassurance.

Myth 2: Drinking less water helps reduce urination

Fact: Cutting back on fluids can actually make things worse. Staying hydrated (2–3 liters a day) helps your body regulate temperature, balance hormones, and prevent infections.

Myth 3: Menstrual hygiene does not affect urinary health

Fact: Poor hygiene or wearing the same pad too long can increase infection risk. Always change pads every 3–4 hours, wear cotton underwear, and avoid harsh soaps or douching. Gently clean the vaginal area with water and wipe from front to back to prevent bacteria from spreading.

When to see a doctor?

If frequent urination comes with pain, burning, or pelvic discomfort, do not ignore it. These could be signs of a UTI or another underlying issue. Listening to your body, staying hydrated, and maintaining proper hygiene can help you manage these symptoms better.

You may also like
Hansaji Yogendra on Managing Menopause with Yoga Watch Video
Why your period’s hormones turn you into a different person! Know from a Gynaecologist Read Article

As Dr Sushil sums up, “Frequent urination during your period is often your body’s way of rebalancing itself, not a sign of illness. What matters most is to stay aware, maintain hygiene, and be kind to your body.”

Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Intimate Health, Feminine Hygiene, Menstruation, Sexual Health

Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.

Related Topics:
About the Author
Aayushi Gupta

Aayushi Gupta is a passionate health journalist with over 4+ years of experience decoding the world of diet, fitness, and intimate wellness. With a sharp eye for trends and a commitment to credible, expert-backed content, she turns complex health topics into clear, empowering stories that inspire readers to take charge of their well-being.

Related Stories

View all

World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2025: What a healthy period should look like

Menstruation

Menstrual Hygiene Day: 5 eco-friendly and sustainable period practices

Photo Gallery

Photo Gallery

View all

World Stroke Day: 6 yoga poses to reduce the risk of stroke

5 diabetes-friendly rice options that have lower GI than white rice

7 high-sugar foods you should avoid with diabetes

High cholesterol: 7 mistakes people make after diagnosis

Next Story
FOLLOW US ON

MIND

INTIMATE HEALTH

BEAUTY

FITNESS

PREVENTIVE CARE

HEALTHY EATING

WEB STORIES

HEALTH HOROSCOPE

HOW TO

MOM SAYS

PODCASTS

VIDEOS

SHE SLAYS

HEALTH NEWS

NEWSLETTERS

TRENDING TOPICS

TOOLS

LATEST STORIES

DISEASES