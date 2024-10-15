Regulate irregular periods with these 9 foods!

Infrequent periods can be a common concern but not a healthy one. It could be due to a myriad of reasons but you can manage this condition by consuming healthy foods. From ginger to papaya, here are 8 foods for irregular periods!

Let’s face it — periods can be hard to manage! There is a lot to keep in mind when it comes to menstruation. While you can track your menstrual cycle, it can sometimes be difficult to keep up with the ebb and flow of your hormones. Before you look at the calendar again, time flies by and you get your periods, and sometimes you don’t! Irregular periods have become more common than ever! A 2023 study published in the journal Cureus found that more than 14-25 percent of women experience irregular periods. It is an increasing problem that can be managed by eating a healthy diet. So, you should try the right kind of foods for irregular periods to try.

What is normal period cycle?

Periods, also known as menstruation, is a natural process in the female body in which the uterus sheds its lining, and the blood and tissues come out of the uterus through the vagina. The period cycle is the time gap between one and the next. In normal cases, the cycle lasts 28 days, but it can be around 26- 32 days. However, if you are facing delayed periods often by more than a week past your due date, you could be suffering from oligomenorrhea or irregular periods. There can be multiple reasons behind it ranging from stress, hormonal imbalance, excess alcohol consumption, travel, or sex. So, if you are facing delayed periods, here are some foods for irregular periods.

How to tell if your period cycle is irregular?

You can start counting your period cycle from the first day of your period to the first day of your next period. On average, the cycle lasts somewhere between 26-32 days, but it may vary. As per the Department of Health and Human Services, menstrual cycle varies from woman to woman and every month. In some cases, even a gap of 35 days is considered normal. But, if your cycle goes beyond that, then it may be a sign of irregular periods. If this persists, then you have to reach out to a gynaecologist to seek professional intervention.

9 foods for irregular periods

A healthy diet is very important to maintain good menstrual health. A balanced diet helps regulate hormones, curbs inflammation and provides your body with just the right amount of nutrients for a healthy menstrual cycle. There are some foods that can help regulate your periods without putting in much effort or popping pills. Generally, it is believed that heat-producing foods or warm foods help in regularizing your menstrual cycle. Here are some of the foods for healthy menstrual health:

1. Ginger

From getting rid of cold to enhancing digestion, ginger seems to top the list of spices. However, this vitamin C and magnesium-rich spice can also come to your rescue when you experience irregular periods. Ginger is rich in a compound called gingerol that mitigates inflammation in the body. Mainly, ginger helps in contracting the uterus which initiates the flow of your period. It can also reduce period pain through its prostaglandin-reducing anti-inflammatory properties. You can sip on some ginger tea if nibbling on ginger feels like a hard task. You can also add a tinge of jaggery to your ginger tea for best results, says dietician Pavithra N Raj.

A 2014 clinical study published in the Phytotherapy Research Journal analyzed 92 women with heavy menstrual bleeding. It showed that taking ginger supplements daily might help reduce the amount of blood lost during menstruation. Another research from 2014 published in the Phytotherapy Research Journal found that taking ginger 7 days before a period can help alleviate mood swings, and physical and other behavioural symptoms of premenstrual syndrome (PMS).

2. Papaya

Consuming papaya regularly also aids in contracting the uterus muscles. Apart from producing heat in the body, the fruit is also rich in carotene. This substance stimulates or regulates the estrogen hormone levels in the body. That, in turn, induces periods or menses more frequently. It is because of this reason that this fleshy fruit is abstained during pregnancy. The high water content in papaya also promotes hydration while curbing bloating issues during periods.

3. Pineapple

Our menstrual blood mainly flushes out unfertilized eggs and the uterus wall sheds. That is why it is important to consume foods that aid in shedding or softening the uterus lining. Pineapple is one such fruit that is rich in the enzyme called bromelain, adds the expert. As per the Biotechnology Research International, bromelain might boost anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties. Alongside, this tangy fruit also helps in generating red and white blood cells. This will simply mean improved blood flow.

4. Sugarcane juice

Fresh sugarcane juice plays a vital role in regulating hormones. The juice is a storehouse of compounds that contribute to hormonal harmony, assisting the body in keeping up a balanced and healthy endocrine system. Sugarcane juice acts as the best electrolyte, replenishes iron levels, combats bloating and water retention and enhances blood circulation, tells the expert.

Take a Poll What is your go-to remedy for menstrual cramps? Heating pads

Pain killers

Herbal teas

Stretching or yoga Take a Poll What is your preferred method of contraception? Condoms

Birth control pills

IUD

Vaginal ring Previous Next

Also read: Can folic acid help regulate heavy periods?

5. Carom seeds

Apart from cleaning your digestive tract, this is another spice that works wonders in regulating your menstrual cycle. Gulping down a glass of boiled water with carom seeds or ajwain helps in the effective stimulation of the uterus. The best part about it is that it has anti-spasmodic qualities that aid in preventing menstrual cramps and pains.

6. Parsley

This herb looks very similar to coriander, but it shows slightly different properties. Since old times, parsley has been used as an emmenagogue, which is a herb that improves the profusion of blood flow in the pelvic area. You can consume it by including boiled parsley water or parsley tea in your daily liquid diet.

7. Sesame seeds

Sesame seeds can be eaten in moderation as they create a lot of heat in your body. The theory is that these are a powerhouse of essential minerals like magnesium and zinc which help balance estrogen and progesterone, says the expert.

8. Fennel

One of the lesser-known abilities of fennel is that it helps regulate menstrual periods. Fennel seeds have been used for centuries in traditional medicine as a useful remedy for period-related issues. This aromatic herb has compounds like anethole and fenchone which have antispasmodic properties. These components work in unison to soothe and relax the muscles around the uterus, reducing cramps and discomfort during menstruation. You can reap its maximum benefits by adding it to your diet by using it in your soups or salads or even brewing a warm fennel tea. Over time, your menstrual cycle will improve.

9. Cinnamon

Cinnamon can benefit women suffering from a myriad of menstrual issues. Research from 2014 published in the American Journal of Obstetric and Gynecology found that cinnamon aided in regulating menstrual cycles and can be an effective remedy for women with PCOS. It can also curb menstrual pain and bleeding and symptoms like nausea and vomiting.

While these foods can help you with irregular periods, they are not a replacement for treatment. It is vital to check with your doctor to know the best treatment for your condition.