What happens during the follicular phase of your menstrual cycle?

The follicular phase begins on the first day of your menstrual cycle. Here's what happens during this phase and the symptoms you can expect.

You must have noticed a series of changes your body goes through each month, during the menstrual cycle. You may experience cramps, bloating, breast tenderness, and mood swings. These symptoms apart from vaginal bleeding may last for three to five days. However, the end of bleeding does not mean that there would be no more changes in your body the rest of the month. The menstrual cycle does not conclude with the end of a period, rather it carries on a for a long time. It starts from day one of your period and goes on till the time your next one arrives. The follicular phase is the one that takes up the first half of your menstrual cycle. Read on to know more about this phase of your menstrual cycle.

What is the follicular phase?

In most cases, a menstrual cycle ranges from 21 to 35 days. The average length of this cycle is 28 days, according to research published in StatPearls in 2022. The follicular phase, which is the second phase in your menstrual cycle, starts with your period. There is a little bit of overlap with the first stage, which is the menstrual phase. You get your period during both the phases, but in the menstrual one an egg from the previous cycle does not get fertilised.

“During the follicular phase, the follicles in the ovaries grow and mature under the influence of follicle-stimulating hormone or FSH,” shares gynaecologist and In vitro fertilization expert Dr Shobha Gupta. Produced in the pituitary gland in the brain, the hormone controls sexual development and fertility in women as well as men. “In the follicular phase, your body gears up to release an egg. Estrogen levels also rise, thickening the uterine lining for potential pregnancy,” says the expert.

How do you feel during the follicular phase?

Some of the follicular phase symptoms are:

Higher energy levels : As estrogen rises, metabolism and stamina improve, making you feel more energetic.

: As estrogen rises, metabolism and stamina improve, making you feel more energetic. Better mood : “Increased serotonin levels help to uplift mood, reducing irritability and anxiety,” says the expert. A 2023 study, published in Brain Sciences, showed that women had a significant increase in positive (friendly, and cheerful) and a drop in negative (anxious, depressed, and fatigued) dimensions of mood during the follicular phase.

: “Increased serotonin levels help to uplift mood, reducing irritability and anxiety,” says the expert. A 2023 study, published in Brain Sciences, showed that women had a significant increase in positive (friendly, and cheerful) and a drop in negative (anxious, depressed, and fatigued) dimensions of mood during the follicular phase. Increased libido : Higher estrogen may boost sex drive, especially as ovulation approaches.

: Higher estrogen may boost sex drive, especially as ovulation approaches. Glowing skin : “Estrogen can help to promote collagen production,” says the expert. This can lead to clearer, more radiant skin.

: “Estrogen can help to promote collagen production,” says the expert. This can lead to clearer, more radiant skin. Mild menstrual cramps: Some may experience mild menstrual cramps and fatigue at the beginning of this phase of menstrual cycle due to bleeding.

Long follicular phase

The average follicular phase usually lasts for approximately 16 days. It can also range from 11 to 27 days, according to research published in the Journal Of Women’s Health in 2010.

A longer follicular phase can be caused by:

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome : PCOS is a common health condition that causes hormonal imbalances. “This can lead to delayed or absent ovulation, which can lengthen this phase,” says Dr Gupta.

: PCOS is a common health condition that causes hormonal imbalances. “This can lead to delayed or absent ovulation, which can lengthen this phase,” says Dr Gupta. Thyroid disorders : An underactive (hypothyroidism) or overactive (hyperthyroidism) thyroid can disrupt follicle-stimulating hormone and estrogen levels, affecting the length of this phase of menstrual cycle.

: An underactive (hypothyroidism) or overactive (hyperthyroidism) thyroid can disrupt follicle-stimulating hormone and estrogen levels, affecting the length of this phase of menstrual cycle. Stress and lifestyle factors : Chronic stress, poor diet, excessive exercise or lack of sleep can all alter your hormone production, and delay your ovulation.

: Chronic stress, poor diet, excessive exercise or lack of sleep can all alter your hormone production, and delay your ovulation. Poor ovarian reserve: If your ovaries are not responding well to FSH, it may take longer for a follicle to mature, prolonging this phase.

A slightly longer follicular phase may not be a problem if ovulation occurs. “However, if the phase is too long, it can indicate poor egg development or inconsistent ovulation, reducing your chances of getting pregnant,” says the expert.

Short follicular phase

A short phase, usually less than 10 days, means that the egg may not have enough time to mature properly. “This can affect the egg quality and negatively affect chances of pregnancy,” says the expert.

Here are some reasons why this phase is short:

Ageing (diminished ovarian reserve) : As you grow older, the FSH levels increase to stimulate egg development faster. This can shorten the length of this phase.

: As you grow older, the FSH levels increase to stimulate egg development faster. This can shorten the length of this phase. Hormonal imbalances (low estrogen, high FSH) : Low estrogen can speed up follicular development, leading to premature ovulation and lower egg quality.

: Low estrogen can speed up follicular development, leading to premature ovulation and lower egg quality. Certain medical conditions: Ovarian dysfunction or past surgeries can affect your ovarian function, leading to irregular or shorter cycles.

When it comes to your menstrual cycle, you should consult a doctor if you experience:

Persistent anovulation (not ovulating regularly)

Severe menstrual pain

If the cycles are frequently longer than 35 days

Difficulties in conceiving after 6 to 12 months of trying.

If the follicular phase is consistently less than 10 days, which may be a sign of ovarian insufficiency.

Signs of hormonal imbalances like hair loss, acne or excessive weight changes.

Understanding your menstrual cycle, especially the follicular phase, is important to maintain your reproductive health and overall well-being. A balanced follicular phase ensures proper egg development and prepares your body for pregnancy. If you have plans of getting pregnant, make sure this phase is not too long or short.