Flaxseeds can relieve period pain! 5 ways to alleviate menstrual cramps

Consuming flaxseeds for period pain can help you in a matter of a few weeks. Read on to know how much to eat.

Move over painkillers—flaxseeds can be a powerful addition to your period pain relief pack! Not only can they help reduce cramps but they may also help regulate your cycle, boost your chances of ovulation and balance your estrogen levels. Plus, they are super versatile! You can grind them and add them to various foods, including baked goods. They can also be had in the form of an oil or brewed into tea. Eating flaxseeds for period pain can show results in as less than 30 days. However, overconsumption can lead to a variety of health conditions, including heavy bleeding. Head on to know all about these seeds and how much to eat them.

What are flaxseeds?

Flaxseeds, or linseeds, are small oil seeds known for their high content of omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and antioxidants. “They originated in the Middle East and are used in various forms, including whole seeds, ground, and oil. Flaxseeds may aid digestion, lower cholesterol levels, and reduce the risk of heart disease and certain cancers due to their rich supply of lignans and healthy fats,” says dietitian Kejal Shah. They can be incorporated into diets easily, often ground for better nutrient absorption. Consuming flaxseeds for weight loss and fertility is also very effective.

Flaxseeds for period pain: How do they help?

The seeds, although small in size, offer several benefits for alleviating period pain due to their nutritional

properties:

1. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids

Flaxseeds are rich in omega-3s, which have anti-inflammatory effects that can help reduce menstrual cramps and discomfort associated with dysmenorrhea. A study, published in the European Journal of Medical Research, states that flaxseed oil was for beneficial for its anti-inflammatory, immunoregulatory and antibacterial effects.

2. Lignans

These phytoestrogens, which are estrogen-like compounds derived from plants, can help balance estrogen levels. This helps in potentially alleviating symptoms related to hormonal fluctuations during the menstrual cycle. A study, published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, states that concentrations of urinary lignans, on the menstrual cycle can help in balancing hormonal levels.

3. Contains fibre

The high fibre in flaxseeds aids digestion and helps regulate insulin levels. This also contributes to hormonal balance and reduced menstrual symptoms. A study, published in the journal Healthcare, also states that due to the content of soluble fibre, the seeds may have a beneficial effect on gut microbiota.

4. Regulates hormones

Consumption may improve ovulation regularity and increase progesterone levels, which can lead to a reduction in menstrual pain severity. A study, published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, states that an increased consumption of the seeds can lead to a longer luteal phase of the menstrual cycle.

Thus, incorporating these seeds into your diet can provide natural relief from period pain through these mechanisms. Read on to learn how to eat them every day.

Flaxseeds for period pain: How to include them in your diet?

To use flaxseeds for alleviating period pain, consider the following methods:

Take a Poll What is your go-to remedy for menstrual cramps? Heating pads

Pain killers

Herbal teas

Stretching or yoga Take a Poll What is your preferred method of contraception? Condoms

Birth control pills

IUD

Vaginal ring Previous Next

Ground flaxseeds: Incorporate 1-2 tablespoons of ground flaxseeds into smoothies, yoghurt, or oatmeal daily. Ground seeds are easier to digest and enhance nutrient absorption.

Incorporate 1-2 tablespoons of ground flaxseeds into smoothies, yoghurt, or oatmeal daily. Ground seeds are easier to digest and enhance nutrient absorption. Flaxseed oil: Use flaxseed oil in salad dressings or smoothies. A daily intake of 1-2 tablespoons can provide omega-3 fatty acids that help reduce inflammation.

Use flaxseed oil in salad dressings or smoothies. A daily intake of 1-2 tablespoons can provide omega-3 fatty acids that help reduce inflammation. Baked goods: Add ground flaxseeds to baked items like bread or muffins. This method integrates them seamlessly into your diet.

Add ground flaxseeds to baked items like bread or muffins. This method integrates them seamlessly into your diet. Seed cycling: Follow a seed cycling approach by consuming flaxseeds during the follicular phase (first two weeks) and switching to other seeds like pumpkin or sesame during the luteal phase.

Follow a seed cycling approach by consuming flaxseeds during the follicular phase (first two weeks) and switching to other seeds like pumpkin or sesame during the luteal phase. Flaxseed tea: Steep ground flaxseeds in hot water for a soothing tea that may help alleviate cramps.

Regular consumption can help balance hormones and reduce menstrual discomfort due to their lignan content and omega-3 fatty acids.

How many flaxseeds to have in one day?

The recommended daily intake of flaxseeds varies, but consuming about 1 to 2 tablespoons (7-14 grams) of ground flaxseed per day is good. Up to 4-5 tablespoons (28-35 grams) can be consumed safely as well, particularly for those looking to enhance fibre intake while avoiding digestive issues. It’s important to start with smaller amounts and gradually increase intake to assess tolerance, says Shah.

How soon do flaxseeds work in relieving period pain?

Flaxseeds may start to alleviate period pain within one month of regular consumption. A study, published in the European Journal of Breast Health, indicates that participants experienced a significant reduction in pain scores (VAS) after 30 days of daily flaxseed intake, with continued improvement noted at three and six months. The anti-inflammatory properties of omega-3 fatty acids and the hormonal balancing effects of lignans in flaxseeds contribute to this relief, making them a beneficial dietary addition for managing menstrual discomfort.

Side effects of flaxseeds for period pain

Flaxseeds can have several side effects, particularly for women using them to alleviate period pain:

Heavy menstrual bleeding : Flaxseeds contain phytoestrogens that may disrupt hormonal balance, potentially leading to heavier menstrual flow, especially in those with existing conditions like fibroids or endometriosis.

: Flaxseeds contain phytoestrogens that may disrupt hormonal balance, potentially leading to heavier menstrual flow, especially in those with existing conditions like fibroids or endometriosis. Gastrointestinal issues : High fibre content can cause bloating, gas, constipation, or diarrhoea, particularly if consumed in large amounts without adequate water.

: High fibre content can cause bloating, gas, constipation, or diarrhoea, particularly if consumed in large amounts without adequate water. Breast tenderness : The phytoestrogens in flaxseeds can lead to hormonal fluctuations, resulting in breast tenderness for some women.

: The phytoestrogens in flaxseeds can lead to hormonal fluctuations, resulting in breast tenderness for some women. Intestinal blockage : Insufficient fluid intake when consuming flaxseeds can lead to intestinal blockages due to their gel-forming fibre.

: Insufficient fluid intake when consuming flaxseeds can lead to intestinal blockages due to their gel-forming fibre. Allergic reactions: Some individuals may experience allergic reactions, including itching, swelling, or gastrointestinal distress.

However, it’s advisable to consult a healthcare professional before incorporating flaxseeds into your diet, especially if you have underlying health conditions.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs)

1. Do flaxseeds affect birth control?

Yes, these seeds have the potential to alter hormone levels and balance. It can also have an impact on birth control pills.

2. Can you eat flaxseeds during your period?

Yes, you can continue to eat flaxseeds during your period. It will help to make it more regular as well.