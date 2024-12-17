Drink these 8 delicious drinks to regulate irregular periods

If you are on the lookout for home remedies for irregular periods, try these herbal drinks and fruit infusions.

Tired of the instability of your menstrual cycle? Irregular periods can be a major downer, resulting in mood swings, cramping, and overall discomfort. But don’t worry, there are easy homemade drinks that could help you regularise your periods. These drinks, infused with nature’s goodness, can regulate your hormones, soothe cramps, and promote a healthier menstrual cycle. From soothing herbal teas to refreshing fruit infusions, these beverages can help you get your period on time. In fact, they are also great for your over all health and well being.

What are irregular periods?

Irregular periods are menstrual cycles that do not follow a predictable pattern. This means that the duration of your cycle (the number of days between periods) and flow might change dramatically from month to month. A normal menstrual cycle typically lasts between 21 to 35 days, with a flow that lasts for 3 to 7 days. If your cycle is shorter than 21 days, longer than 35 days, or varies significantly in length, it is considered irregular, as found in a study published in the journal Cureus. “Irregular periods can stem from various factors, including hormonal imbalances, medical conditions, and lifestyle influences,” says Ayurveda expert Dr Chanchal Sharma.

Hormonal fluctuations during puberty, perimenopause, or pregnancy can disrupt the menstrual cycle. Certain medications, such as birth control pills or antidepressants, may also interfere with regular periods, as found in a study published by the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development. Underlying health conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), thyroid disorders, or uterine fibroids can contribute to irregular cycles. Additionally, lifestyle factors such as stress, significant weight changes, excessive exercise, or eating disorders can impact menstrual regularity.

8 best drinks to regulate irregular periods

Here are 10 drinks that can provide relief from irregular periods.

1. Ginger tea

Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce menstrual cramps and promote regular periods, as found in a study published in the journal Evidence-Based Complementary Alternate Medicine. To make ginger tea, boil a 1-inch piece of grated ginger in 2 cups of water for 10 minutes. Strain and add honey or lemon to taste.

2. Cinnamon tea

Cinnamon can help regulate blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity, which can be beneficial for women with PCOS, a common cause of irregular periods, as found in a study published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology. Add 1 teaspoon of cinnamon powder to 1 cup of hot water to make cinnamon tea. Steep for 5 minutes and strain.

3. Turmeric milk

Turmeric has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that can help reduce menstrual pain and promote regular periods, as found in the Journal of Clinical Medicine. To make turmeric milk, heat 1 cup of milk with 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric powder and 1/4 teaspoon of black pepper. Bring to a boil, then simmer for 5 minutes. Strain and drink warm.

4. Fennel tea

Fennel can help relax the uterus, and reduce menstrual cramps as well as regularise your period cycle, as found in a study published in the Journal of Complementary and Integrative Medicine. To make fennel tea, add 1 teaspoon of fennel seeds to 1 cup of hot water. Steep for 10 minutes and strain.

5. Parsley tea

Parsley can help stimulate the uterus and promote regular periods, according to a 2012 research published by Science Direct. To make parsley tea, add 1 tablespoon of fresh parsley to 1 cup of hot water. Steep for 10 minutes and strain. So, if you are looking for an effective remedy to regularise your menstrual, start drinking parsley tea

6. Pineapple juice

Pineapple contains bromelain, an enzyme that can help break down the uterine lining, alleviate period cramps, as found in a study published in the Indonesian Journal of Medicine, and promote menstruation. Drink 1 cup of pineapple juice per day to get rid of irregular periods and discomfort associated with it. Peel and chop a pineapple, blend it with a little water, strain through a sieve to remove pulp, and enjoy the refreshing pineapple juice.

7. Carrot juice

Carrots are rich in beta-carotene, which can help regulate hormone levels, reduce menstrual cramps, as found in a study published in the journal Science Midwifery, and promote regular periods. Drink 1 cup of carrot juice per day to alleviate period pains and regularise your menstrual cycle. Wash and chop carrots, blend with a little water, strain through a sieve to remove pulp, and enjoy the fresh carrot juice.

8. Pomegranate juice

Pomegranate juice is rich in antioxidants and can help reduce inflammation and promote regular periods. “Drink one cup of pomegranate juice every day to relieve irregular periods and the discomfort that comes with them,” says Ayurveda expert Monica B Sood. It is very easy to make pomegranate juice. Take the fruit and put it in the juicer to strain out the juice.

Side effects of consuming drinks for managing irregular periods

While natural remedies like herbal teas and fruit juices can be beneficial for managing irregular periods, it is important to be aware of the potential side effects:

Some people may be allergic to certain herbs or fruits used in these drinks. It is advisable to consult with a healthcare professional or try a small amount first to check for any adverse reactions.

Excessive consumption of some herbal teas, particularly those with strong flavours or high concentrations, may lead to digestive discomforts, such as bloating, gas, or diarrhea.

If you are taking any medications, it is crucial to consult with your doctor before incorporating these drinks into your routine. Some herbs and fruits may interact with certain medications, potentially affecting their efficacy or causing side effects.

While these drinks may help regulate hormones, excessive consumption or inappropriate use could lead to hormonal imbalances. It is essential to maintain a balanced approach and consult with a doctor for personalised advice.

Note: It is crucial to remember that these drinks are not a substitute for medical treatment. If you are experiencing persistent or severe irregular periods, it is essential to consult with a healthcare professional to determine the underlying cause and receive appropriate medical advice.