Do you get cramps after period? Know why they happen and how to stop them

While most women experience menstrual cramps a few days before or during their period, some may continue to experience cramps after period. Secondary dysmenorrhea or post-period cramping is common, but usually harmless. There are effective treatment options and lifestyle changes that can help alleviate these symptoms. Whether you are seeking relief from mild discomfort or dealing with more severe pain, here’s how you can get rid of cramps after periods.
Cramping after periods, often referred to as post-menstrual cramps or secondary dysmenorrhea, involves experiencing abdominal or pelvic pain after the menstrual flow has ended, states this study, published by StatPearls. Here is what this pain can be described as:
Experiencing cramps after your menstrual period can be uncomfortable and sometimes concerning. Understanding the underlying causes can help in managing and addressing the discomfort effectively. Here are the primary causes of post-menstrual cramps or cramps after periods, outlined by gynaecologist and obstetrician Dr Chetna Jain.
After menstruation, hormone levels, particularly oestrogen and progesterone, fluctuate. These hormonal imbalances during periods can lead to muscle contractions in the uterus, causing cramping sensations even after the period has ended. “As the menstrual cycle progresses, oestrogen levels gradually decrease. This decline can stimulate the uterus to contract, potentially causing cramping sensations. Following menstruation, progesterone levels often rise. A sudden surge in progesterone can contribute to post-period cramps.
Some women experience ovulation pain, known as mittelschmerz, which typically occurs around two weeks after the start of their period, according to a study published by StatPearls. During ovulation, a follicle on the ovary releases an egg. This process can sometimes irritate the surrounding tissues, causing a sharp or stabbing pain in the lower abdomen. For some women, this pain can be felt shortly after menstruation, leading to what may seem like post-period cramps.
Endometriosis is a condition where tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus, such as on the ovaries, fallopian tubes, or pelvic lining, states a study published by StatPearls. When endometrial tissue grows outside the uterus, it continues to respond to hormonal changes during the menstrual cycle. This can lead to inflammation, scarring, and the formation of adhesions. These factors can contribute to persistent pain and cramps before, during, and even after periods. Endometriosis symptoms include pelvic pain, heavy bleeding, painful intercourse, infertility, and fatigue. Post-period cramps are a common symptom of endometriosis, as the condition can cause ongoing inflammation and discomfort.
Fibroids are benign tumours that develop in the muscular wall of the uterus, states this study published in the Endocrine Reviews. When fibroids grow, they can exert pressure on surrounding tissues and organs. This pressure can lead to a variety of symptoms, including prolonged cramping after menstruation. Besides this, they may compress the nerves and blood vessels in the pelvic area, causing discomfort and pain. The severity of post-period cramps associated with fibroids can vary depending on the size and location of the growths. Some women may experience mild discomfort, while others may suffer from more severe pain.
Pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) is an infection of the female reproductive organs, typically caused by sexually transmitted bacteria such as Chlamydia or Gonorrhea. If left untreated, PID may spread to the uterus, fallopian tubes, and ovaries, leading to serious complications, states this study, published by StatPearls. One of the common symptoms of PID is ongoing pelvic pain and cramps that persist beyond the menstrual period. This pain can be severe and may be accompanied by other symptoms, including abnormal vaginal discharge and fever.
Adenomyosis is a condition where endometrial tissue, the lining of the uterus, grows into the muscular walls of the uterus itself, as found in a study published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine. This abnormal growth can cause a range of symptoms, including, heavier and longer menstrual bleeding, painful cramps during and after menstruation, as well as a constant or recurring ache in the lower abdomen. The area may feel tender or sensitive to touch. One of the most distinctive features of adenomyosis is the persistent pelvic pain that can continue even after the menstrual period has ended. This pain is often described as a dull ache or a feeling of heaviness in the pelvis.
Ovarian cysts are common and usually harmless, but large or ruptured cysts can cause significant pain and cramping that may persist after menstruation. Conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) can also contribute to irregular cycles and associated discomfort. PCOS is a hormonal disorder that causes the ovaries to develop numerous small cysts. This condition can lead to irregular menstrual cycles, excessive hair growth, and acne, as found in a study published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences. Women with PCOS may also experience pelvic pain and discomfort, including post-period cramps.
Sometimes, cramps experienced after periods may be related to gastrointestinal issues such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), which is a chronic condition that affects the large intestine. It can cause symptoms such as abdominal pain, bloating, gas, and changes in bowel habits, states this study, published by StatPearls. These symptoms can overlap with those of menstrual cramps, making it difficult to distinguish between the two.
Constipation can lead to abdominal pain and discomfort, particularly in the lower abdomen, as found in a study published by StatPearls. When combined with post-period cramps, this can intensify the overall pain experience. Additionally, excessive gas production can also contribute to abdominal pain and bloating. This can be particularly problematic if the gas becomes trapped in the intestines, leading to discomfort and cramping. These conditions can cause abdominal pain that mimics menstrual cramps.
Cramps after periods can vary in intensity and duration. Some common symptoms include:
Experiencing cramps after your period can be uncomfortable and may disrupt your daily activities. While mild discomfort is common, persistent, or severe cramps should be discussed with a healthcare professional. Here are some easy and natural remedies that can help alleviate post-menstrual cramps effectively, as recommended by the expert.
Applying heat to the affected area can help relax the muscles and reduce pain.
How to use:
Drinking herbal teas for menstrual cramps can be beneficial. These possess anti-inflammatory and antispasmodic properties that can help reduce cramping.
Recommended teas:
Certain essential oils can be used topically or aromatically to help reduce cramps and promote relaxation. Such as lavender oil known for its relaxing properties may help to reduce pain and anxiety, clary sage oil helps in relaxing uterine muscles and reducing cramping, and peppermint oil provides a cooling effect and can help alleviate pain when massaged into the abdomen.
How to use:
Applying pressure to specific points on the body can help alleviate pain and reduce cramping.
How to perform acupressure:
Here are some easy ways to prevent cramps after periods, as suggested by the expert.
Engaging in regular physical activity can help improve circulation and reduce the severity of cramps.
Recommended activities:
Magnesium plays a crucial role in muscle relaxation and can help reduce cramps.
Foods high in magnesium:
Staying well-hydrated and maintaining a balanced diet can significantly impact the severity of cramps.
Hydration tips:
Dietary recommendations:
Cramping after your period ends is a common problem that many women face. There are a range of health conditions that can lead to this. However, simple dietary changes as well as exercise can help you prevent this post-period cramping. Additionally, if you are experiencing pain after your period ends, there are many home remedies such as heat therapy, herbal teas as well as acupressure that can help you feel better in no time.
