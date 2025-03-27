What is perimenopause weight gain and how do you control it?

Perimenopause is the transitional period before menopause and can lead to a slower metabolism and increased hunger cravings. Here’s out to deal with perimenopause weight gain.

If you are in your 40s or even late 30s and have suddenly noticed weight gain around your belly, you might be in perimenopause. This is a transitional phase which comes before menopause. Here, your body goes through many hormonal changes and this can lead to a slower metabolism, more hunger cravings as well as fat accumulation. However, while perimenopause weight gain is natural, there are many simple ways to deal with it. Following a balanced diet, as well as doing the proper exercise can help you control perimenopause weight gain, and also prevent it.

What is perimenopause?

Perimenopause is the phase leading up to menopause when the woman’s body slowly reduces the production of estrogen, resulting in hormonal changes. It usually begins in the 40s but may start earlier and continue for a few years. “The symptoms can range from irregular periods, hot flashes, mood swings, sleep disruption and vaginal dryness,” explains obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Sandhya Rani. Perimenopause is completed once menopause starts, which is noted by 12 consecutive months of no menstrual period, states a study, published in the Journal of Women’s Health. Perimenopause weight gain is a common consequence of these hormonal changes.

Does perimenopause make you gain weight?

Yes, perimenopause weight gain is natural. A study, published in the Journal of Mid Life Health, states that almost 39% of women undergoing menopausal transition are either overweight or obese. So we see that it is common for women to gain weight during perimenopause as a result of hormonal shifts, reduced metabolic rate and loss of muscle mass. There is an increased fat content, particularly around the belly. Activity levels and dietary habits also play a role in the weight gain.

How to deal with perimenopause weight gain

While perimenopause weight gain is natural, there are ways to control it. Here’s what you have to do:

1. Prioritise balanced diet

Menopausal women experience more intense hunger signals encouraging increased food intake which promotes weight gain, states the Journal of Mid Life Health. Consume a perimenopausal diet that is full of nutrients such as lean proteins, healthy fats, fibre, and complex carbohydrates. Limit processed foods, added sugars, and refined carbohydrates to avoid fat deposition. Foods with high content of calcium and vitamin D also support bone health.

2. Do strength training

Muscle mass tends to decrease with age, slowing down metabolism. Strength training exercises such as weight lifting, resistance bands, or bodyweight exercises, promote muscle building, and effective loss of fat and improve general strength and endurance. This can help prevent perimenopause weight gain.

3. Add cardiovascular exercises

Exercise such as walking, jogging, cycling, swimming and dancing burns calories. These can help to prevent perimenopause weight gain as it enhances heart health and ensures a healthy weight. At least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity cardio exercise per week should be done by women in this phase.

4. Control stress effectively

Women in early and late perimenopause reported perceiving higher levels of stress than premenopausal women, states a study, published in the journal Menopause. High levels of stress stimulate the release of cortisol, which may contribute to the accumulation of fat, particularly in the abdominal region. Yoga, meditation, controlled breathing, or participation in a hobby can aid in stress relief and avoid emotional eating.

5. Get sufficient quality sleep

Poor sleep disrupts hunger hormones, causing weight gain and enhanced cravings. It is very important to stay on a regular sleep schedule and establish a relaxing pre-sleep routine. Also, make sure to steer clear of screens before bed to enhance the quality of sleep.

6. Drink plenty of water

Adequate water intake regulates appetite, increases metabolism, and avoids bloating. When you are nearing menopause, you might have to face issues such as dry skin. Additionally, thirst might be confused with hunger experienced during this period, which results in consuming unnecessary calories. Drink a minimum of 8-10 glasses of water a day.

What are the other symptoms of perimenopause?

In addition to perimenopause weight gain, the hormonal imbalance can lead to irregular menstrual cycles, hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, insomnia, vaginal dryness, fatigue, and memory or concentration problems. Other women may develop joint pain, headaches, or heightened anxiety. Symptoms of perimenopause differ in severity and length for each woman.

Therefore, we see that managing perimenopause weight gain and other symptoms of hormonal imbalance requires a holistic approach. Maintaining a balanced diet, doing regular workouts, as well as managing our stress levels can help with perimenopause weight gain. While hormonal changes play a significant role, these simple lifestyle choices can help women maintain a healthy weight as well as overall well-being.

