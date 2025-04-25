Missed period and gassy stomach: What’s the cause?

A missed period and gassy stomach may be a sign of health problems, including Polycystic Ovary Syndrome. Does this combination also mean that you are pregnant?

Your period does not always arrive or leave when you expect it to. A missed period happens when ovulation (release of an egg) does not occur, or when hormonal changes come in the way of the normal shedding of the uterine lining. Sometimes, it is accompanied by stomach problems like gas. A missed period and gassy stomach is one combination that may make you wonder if you are pregnant or not. Turns out, it is not always a sign of pregnancy. There are various factors that can affect your menstrual cycle and your gut.

Does a missed period and gassy stomach mean you are pregnant?

A missed period and gassy stomach can be signs of pregnancy:

Missed period : It is one of the earliest and most common signs of pregnancy. “After fertilisation, the body produces human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG), which stops ovulation and period,” says obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Sukirti Jain.

: It is one of the earliest and most common signs of pregnancy. “After fertilisation, the body produces human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG), which stops ovulation and period,” says obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Sukirti Jain. Gassy stomach: It is caused by rising levels of progesterone, which relaxes the muscles in the digestive tract, slowing down digestion and leading to gas, bloating, burping, and constipation.

“These symptoms can pop up one or two weeks after conception,” says the expert. But wait at least for one week after the missed period then take a home pregnancy test.

What are the causes of a missed period and gassy stomach?

If not pregnancy, a missed period and gassy stomach may be due to the following reasons:

1. Stress

Chronic stress can cause a missed period and gassy stomach. It can interrupt the production of gonadotrophin-releasing hormone that regulates ovulation and the menstrual cycle, as per research published in BMC Women’s Health. So, it can delay or stop your period. Also, when a person becomes really stressed, and the fight-or-flight response gets triggered, digestion slows down, according to Harvard Health Publishing. Slowed down digestion can cause gas, bloating, and stomach cramps.

2. Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

“It is a hormonal disorder where the ovaries produce excess androgens, disrupting ovulation,” says Dr Jain. Weight gain and skin problems like acne are not the only symptoms. A missed period and gassy stomach may also mean you have PCOS. They happen due to hormonal imbalance as well as insulin resistance.

3. Thyroid disorders

The thyroid gland, which you can feel in the lower part of your neck, helps regulate metabolism and period. Hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid) can delay or stop periods, and slow digestion, causing gas. “Hyperthyroidism may also disrupt cycles and affect the gut,” says the expert.

4. Sudden weight changes

Significant weight loss, gain, or very low body fat can stop your body from producing reproductive hormones. This can cause a missed period and gassy stomach. “Sudden changes in weight can cause disruption in digestion, and in turn, lead to gas and bloating,” says the expert.

5. Excessive exercise

Very intense workouts for long hours, especially without proper nutrition, can lower estrogen levels, causing a missed period. “Too much exercise can also stress the digestive system, leading to gas, bloating, and fatigue,” says the expert.

6. Gastrointestinal disorders

Conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) can cause severe gas, bloating, and cramping. The symptoms often worsen around menstruation, and may lead to cycle disruption in sensitive women. During a study, published in Digestive Diseases, a positive association between a missed period and IBS was found.

7. Perimenopause

In women typically over 35–40, fluctuating estrogen and progesterone levels can cause a missed period and gassy stomach. “They can experience symptoms like bloating, gas, and constipation. It’s a natural part of aging, but can start earlier in some women,” says Dr Jain.

8. Medications

Some medications like antidepressants, steroids, or emergency contraception, or recent changes in birth control can delay periods. They can also affect digestion, and lead to gas. “It may take a few months for your cycle to normalise after changing medication or stopping birth control,” says the expert.

Missed period and gassy stomach: Treatment options

After figuring out the cause, you will be given the right treatment:

1. Stress

Stress management : The best way to reduce stress is to learn how to relax by doing meditation, yoga, or deep breathing.

: The best way to reduce stress is to learn how to relax by doing meditation, yoga, or deep breathing. Regular exercise : Engage in moderate exercise like walking, which can reduce stress.

: Engage in moderate exercise like walking, which can reduce stress. Adequate sleep: Try to sleep for at least seven hours each night.

2. Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

Hormonal medications : “Birth control pills, progestin therapy, or metformin for insulin resistance can help regulate periods,” says the expert.

: “Birth control pills, progestin therapy, or metformin for insulin resistance can help regulate periods,” says the expert. Lifestyle changes : A balanced, low-glycemic diet and regular exercise can help manage the symptoms of PCOS, including a missed period and gassy stomach.

: A balanced, low-glycemic diet and regular exercise can help manage the symptoms of PCOS, including a missed period and gassy stomach. Manage weight: Maintain a healthy weight according to your age and height to improve insulin sensitivity and restore your menstrual cycle.

3. Thyroid disorders

Thyroid medication : “If hypothyroidism is diagnosed, levothyroxine is usually prescribed to balance hormone levels,” says the expert.

: “If hypothyroidism is diagnosed, levothyroxine is usually prescribed to balance hormone levels,” says the expert. Monitoring : Regularly going for thyroid function tests is needed to track your hormone levels.

: Regularly going for thyroid function tests is needed to track your hormone levels. Dietary adjustments: Ensure adequate intake of iodine, selenium, and zinc, which are all important for thyroid health. Also, antacids or digestive aids may help relieve gas and bloating.

4. Sudden weight changes

Balanced diet : Instead of following fad diets, go for a nutrient-rich one that includes whole grains, healthy fats, and lean proteins to support your hormonal balance.

: Instead of following fad diets, go for a nutrient-rich one that includes whole grains, healthy fats, and lean proteins to support your hormonal balance. Gradual weight loss or gain: Avoid extreme dieting and focus on gradual changes that means aiming for 1 to 2 pounds (0.45 to 0.9 kg) of weight loss per week.

5. Excessive exercise

Reduce intensity : It’s good to sweat it out, but cut back on the intensity to give your body the much-needed time to recover.

: It’s good to sweat it out, but cut back on the intensity to give your body the much-needed time to recover. Focus on recovery: Prioritise recovery days, hydration, and balanced nutrition.

6. Gastrointestinal disorders

Dietary modifications : Try a low FODMAP (Fermentable Oligosaccharides, Disaccharides, Monosaccharides and Polyols) diet to manage IBS symptoms and reduce bloating.

: Try a low FODMAP (Fermentable Oligosaccharides, Disaccharides, Monosaccharides and Polyols) diet to manage IBS symptoms and reduce bloating. Probiotics : Incorporating probiotic-rich foods like yoghurt, and kefir, or supplements may support gut health.

: Incorporating probiotic-rich foods like yoghurt, and kefir, or supplements may support gut health. Fibre intake: Ensure you are getting a balance of soluble and insoluble fibre to keep stomach problems away.

7. Perimenopause

Hormone therapy : “Discuss options like estrogen or progestin therapy with your doctor if a missed period and gassy stomach, or other symptoms get severe,” suggests Dr Jain.

: “Discuss options like estrogen or progestin therapy with your doctor if a missed period and gassy stomach, or other symptoms get severe,” suggests Dr Jain. Dietary changes: Focus on calcium-rich foods to make your bones strong, and fibre to manage digestion.

8. Medications

Review medications : If you feel your medication is causing a missed period and gassy stomach, consult with your doctor about alternative options.

: If you feel your medication is causing a missed period and gassy stomach, consult with your doctor about alternative options. Monitor changes : If starting or stopping birth control, wait for 3 months for your period to return to normal.

: If starting or stopping birth control, wait for 3 months for your period to return to normal. Digestive support: If medications affect your digestion, consider probiotics or digestive enzymes to reduce bloating.

A missed period and gassy stomach is not a great combination. If you are not pregnant, it may be due to other health issues like PCOS or IBS. Consult your doctor before going for treatment for these problems.