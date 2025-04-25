Missed period and gassy stomach: What’s the cause?

Your period does not always arrive or leave when you expect it to. A missed period happens when ovulation (release of an egg) does not occur, or when hormonal changes come in the way of the normal shedding of the uterine lining. Sometimes, it is accompanied by stomach problems like gas. A missed period and gassy stomach is one combination that may make you wonder if you are pregnant or not. Turns out, it is not always a sign of pregnancy. There are various factors that can affect your menstrual cycle and your gut.
A missed period and gassy stomach can be signs of pregnancy:
“These symptoms can pop up one or two weeks after conception,” says the expert. But wait at least for one week after the missed period then take a home pregnancy test.
If not pregnancy, a missed period and gassy stomach may be due to the following reasons:
Chronic stress can cause a missed period and gassy stomach. It can interrupt the production of gonadotrophin-releasing hormone that regulates ovulation and the menstrual cycle, as per research published in BMC Women’s Health. So, it can delay or stop your period. Also, when a person becomes really stressed, and the fight-or-flight response gets triggered, digestion slows down, according to Harvard Health Publishing. Slowed down digestion can cause gas, bloating, and stomach cramps.
“It is a hormonal disorder where the ovaries produce excess androgens, disrupting ovulation,” says Dr Jain. Weight gain and skin problems like acne are not the only symptoms. A missed period and gassy stomach may also mean you have PCOS. They happen due to hormonal imbalance as well as insulin resistance.
The thyroid gland, which you can feel in the lower part of your neck, helps regulate metabolism and period. Hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid) can delay or stop periods, and slow digestion, causing gas. “Hyperthyroidism may also disrupt cycles and affect the gut,” says the expert.
Significant weight loss, gain, or very low body fat can stop your body from producing reproductive hormones. This can cause a missed period and gassy stomach. “Sudden changes in weight can cause disruption in digestion, and in turn, lead to gas and bloating,” says the expert.
Very intense workouts for long hours, especially without proper nutrition, can lower estrogen levels, causing a missed period. “Too much exercise can also stress the digestive system, leading to gas, bloating, and fatigue,” says the expert.
Conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) can cause severe gas, bloating, and cramping. The symptoms often worsen around menstruation, and may lead to cycle disruption in sensitive women. During a study, published in Digestive Diseases, a positive association between a missed period and IBS was found.
In women typically over 35–40, fluctuating estrogen and progesterone levels can cause a missed period and gassy stomach. “They can experience symptoms like bloating, gas, and constipation. It’s a natural part of aging, but can start earlier in some women,” says Dr Jain.
Some medications like antidepressants, steroids, or emergency contraception, or recent changes in birth control can delay periods. They can also affect digestion, and lead to gas. “It may take a few months for your cycle to normalise after changing medication or stopping birth control,” says the expert.
After figuring out the cause, you will be given the right treatment:
A missed period and gassy stomach is not a great combination. If you are not pregnant, it may be due to other health issues like PCOS or IBS. Consult your doctor before going for treatment for these problems.
Gas and bloating are common pregnancy symptoms, and they can occur at any stage. However, they are typically more pronounced during the early and later stages of pregnancy.
The maximum delay in periods can vary depending on individual factors, but generally, periods can be delayed for up to 3 months without being pregnant, especially if there are underlying factors affecting the menstrual cycle.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Intimate Health, Feminine Hygiene, Menstruation, Sexual Health
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.