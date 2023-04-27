Can periods help to get rid of a yeast infection?

Vaginal yeast infection can occur before or after periods. There are various treatment options. But can periods flush out a yeast infection as well?

A vaginal yeast infection can cause irritation, abnormal discharge and itching down there. The fungal infection can affect you at any stage in life. It can strike when you are pregnant or even while having periods. Imaging experiencing the discomfort when you are already facing symptoms such as period cramps, mood swings and lethargy. There are vaginal suppositories and creams that can help to clear up the infection. These generally work, but many people also believe that periods can help to flush out a yeast infection. Is it just a period myth or something that is actually possible? Let’s find out.

Health Shots consulted Dr Nagaveni R, an obstetrician and gynaecologist, about the link between menstruation and a yeast infection.

What is a yeast infection?

If you want a healthy vagina, it is required to maintain a balance of bacteria and yeast cells. But when the balance is disrupted, the yeast cells may multiply leading to the formation of a vaginal yeast infection, also known as candidiasis, explains Dr Nagaveni. When vaginal yeast infection occurs due to the growth of too much yeast, a type of fungus, it leads to an inflammation, as per research published by the US National Library of Medicine.

Signs of a yeast infection during periods

Vaginal yeast infections tend to pop up during the week before you get your periods. But then fluctuating hormonal changes can trigger menstruation and imbalance in the mix of yeast and bacteria, so a yeast infection can happen during periods too.

Symptoms of a yeast infection include:

• Thick and white vaginal discharge

• Irritation and itchiness

• Burning or discomfort while peeing

• Swelling or redness in the vulva

• Vaginal soreness and inflammation

Do periods flush out a yeast infection?

Yes, there is an evident correlation between menstruation and a yeast infection. The expert says that when there is a temporary change in the vaginal pH levels, the vagina can become an unfavourable place for the yeast to grow. So, this environment helps to kill the existing yeast cells and prevent the growth of new ones. But she says that even though the onset of periods temporarily clears the yeast infection, you will be needing further help to support your body’s natural defense mechanism to cure a yeast infection.

She also shares that while you are down, using sanitary products like tampons can increase the risk of worsening a yeast infection. That’s because tampons can trap moisture which creates an ideal environment for yeast cells to grow. Also, reusable tampons may increase the risk of fungal and yeast infections, according to the US Food and Drug Administration.

Treating a yeast infection during periods

Yes, your period can clear up the yeast infection as it raises the vaginal pH. That in turn decreases the number of yeast cells. But you can always go for antifungal medications in the form of ointments, creams, or even oral medications. These can be prescribed by your doctor to you for a certain number of days.

Maintaining vaginal hygiene is also very important. When you experience a yeast infection alongside your period, it is important to consciously avoid a few habits such as wearing tight or dirty underwear, vaginal douching, or taking hot baths as it facilitates yeast production.

You can also do the following to treat a yeast infection:

Eat probiotics like yogurt that helps to multiply good bacteria

Change sanitary napkins from time to time to avoid infection and pad rash

Keep your vagina clean

Use tea tree oil, known to kill fungi and bacteria, is not just for skin and hair care. Vaginal suppositories with tea tree oil may help get rid of yeast infections, according to a study published in Phytotherapy Research.

Hydration helps to flush out toxins and bacteria and maintain pH balance, so drink up

Stop using scented products as they can disrupt the pH level of the vagina and cause irritation

Avoid foods rich in sugar and spice as they facilitate the yeast’s ability to grow in your body