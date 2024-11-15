Tomato for period pain: 4 benefits of this delicious fruit for menstrual cramps

There are many benefits of tomatoes including their ability to prevent period pain. They are rich in vitamin C and help in gut health, which helps keep menstrual cramps at bay.

Menstrual cramps are primarily caused by the contraction and relaxation of the uterus. A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can help regulate hormones and reduce inflammation. One such ingredient to add to your diet which may indirectly help with menstrual discomfort are tomatoes. Tomatoes can help in relieving period pain as they reduce inflammation in the body. They are also high in potassium and water content, and this can help in preventing cramps. However, while there are many benefits of tomatoes, they should be eaten in moderation as some people can experience certain side effects as well.

Are tomatoes healthy?

Yes, there are many benefits of tomatoes which can help with your overall health and well being. They are rich in antioxidants such as Lycopene, which gives tomatoes their vibrant red color. This has been linked to reduced risk of heart disease, cancer, as well as stroke. It also contains vitamin C, that helps boost the immune system, promotes collagen production. Besides this, other benefits of tomatoes include its ability to lower cholesterol and reduced blood pressure. The lycopene in tomatoes has been associated with a reduced risk of certain cancers, including prostate, lung, and stomach cancer.

Benefits of tomato for period pain

Tomato can help in relieving menstrual cramps. Here are some of the benefits of tomatoes that help to alleviate period pain

1. Anti-inflammatory properties

There is a potent antioxidant in tomatoes known as lycopene. Lycopene has the potential to reduce oxidative damage to the body cells and lower inflammation by decreasing the production of proinflammatory cytokines, explains nutritionist Garima Goyal. These compounds are responsible for the body’s inflammatory response. But in the absence of their production, there is minimum inflammation in the pelvic area and this minimises menstrual pain. Also, the body’s inflammatory state releases certain hormone-like chemicals known as prostaglandins which cause uterine contractions and menstrual pain. Tomatoes can help in this mechanism too due to their richness of vitamin E.

A study, published in BJOG: An International Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, observed that when women participants took vitamin E supplements, for five days, during their period cycle, the duration and severity of their cramps were reduced.

{{{htmlData}}}

2. Catalyst for iron absorption

One of the best benefits of tomatoes is that they are rich in vitamin C. A woman’s body needs more of this water-soluble vitamin during menstruation days. The need for this vitamin is due to the iron lost from the body during periods which can lead to more lethargy as well as discomfort. During these days, iron-rich foods are needed and along with them, you need supplementation of vitamin C-rich foods too as vitamin C helps in better absorption of iron, states a study, published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research. Vitamin C does so by the conversion of ferric iron to ferrous iron which is more readily absorbable by the gut. Also, this vitamin is a potent antioxidant and protects the body from inflammatory responses thus, lowering menstrual cramping and pain.

3. Natural muscle relaxant

Another big benefit of tomatoes is that they are naturally rich in potassium, a mineral needed for muscle functioning and regulation of muscle contractions. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), 100 grams of tomato has 287 milligrams of potassium. Menstruation in women causes the uterine muscles to contract more, to shed off the inner lining by releasing more prostaglandins. However, consuming potassium-rich tomatoes helps in regulating such muscle contractions and also reduces the intensity of pain felt during menses. Another benefit of potassium in tomatoes is that it helps the maintenance of electrolyte balance in the body as this balance is crucial for pain regulation. Potassium aids in lowering bloating during these days and maintaining sodium balance, in the absence of which menses pain worsens.

4.Good gut health

Hormonal changes that occur during menstruation lead to constipation and this can lead to more pressure on the abdominal area, leading to extensive cramping and pain. However, a major benefit of tomatoes is their ability to reducing menstrual pain by regulating bowel movements due to their richness of fibre. Tomato consumption can positively affect the gut microbial profile, states this study, published in Microbiology Spectrum. The gut microbiome is also directly linked with estrogen and prostaglandin levels in the body, which cause uterine contractions if their levels rise. But consuming tomatoes provides fibre that balances out the healthy gut bacteria, thereby regulating the levels of prostaglandins and reducing menstrual cramping and pain. Fibre also plays the role of binding with estrogen in the body and excreting it out from the body, thereby maintaining hormonal balance.

How to include tomatoes for period pain in your diet?

There are many benefits of tomatoes when it comes to alleviating period pain. Here are some ways you can add tomatoes to your diet.

Tomato juice is a great way to add nutrients to the body, but be cautious to not add salt or sugar to avoid water retention and bloating.

Just consume a bowl of salad with fresh vegetables such as cucumber, tomatoes, lettuce etc. Add a dash of olive oil and herbs to add flavour and benefits.

Tomato soup is also a great way to add nutrients to your body in an easily digestible and absorbable form. It is also a great soup for weight loss.

You can make homemade tomato sauce and add it to your pasta, grain bowl etc. Be careful not to add much salt to avoid water retention.

How many tomatoes can you eat in a day?

Typically, 1-2 medium tomatoes a day is sufficient, says Goyal. This amount provides you with the benefits of tomatoes such as the vitamins, antioxidants, and hydration without risking any discomfort from excess acidity or fibre. Adjust according to your tolerance, as some people may be more sensitive to acidic foods.

Side effects of tomatoes for period pain

While there are many benefits of tomatoes, they can have side effects if consumed in excess, particularly for those with sensitivities:

Acid reflux or heartburn – Tomatoes are acidic and may trigger acid reflux or heartburn in some people, especially when eaten in large quantities. Acidic foods can worsen stomach discomfort during periods.

– Tomatoes are acidic and may trigger acid reflux or heartburn in some people, especially when eaten in large quantities. Acidic foods can worsen stomach discomfort during periods. Gastrointestinal upset – The fibre in tomatoes may cause bloating, gas, or diarrhoea if consumed in large amounts. During periods, your digestive system can already be sensitive, so overconsumption may worsen symptoms.

– The fibre in tomatoes may cause bloating, gas, or diarrhoea if consumed in large amounts. During periods, your digestive system can already be sensitive, so overconsumption may worsen symptoms. Increased sensitivity – For those prone to migraines, vegetables like tomatoes may aggravate symptoms, though this varies by individual.

– For those prone to migraines, vegetables like tomatoes may aggravate symptoms, though this varies by individual. Kidney stones risk – Tomatoes contain oxalates, which can contribute to kidney stone formation in those prone to them. However, moderate consumption is usually safe for most people.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Can you eat tomato seeds?

While tomato seeds are edible, they can have a slightly bitter taste. Some people may find them unpleasant. You may remove them before eating as well.

2. Can you eat green tomatoes?

Green tomatoes are unripe tomatoes. While they can be eaten, they may have a tart or bitter taste. So while they can be eaten, you may want to see what to add them to.

3. Can you eat tomato skin?

Yes, tomato skin is edible and contains many nutrients, including fibre. However, some people prefer to remove the skin, especially if it’s tough or bitter.