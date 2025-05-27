Ayurveda expert shares 5 daily foods to manage irregular periods

Irregular periods can be caused by many reasons. Add some foods to your diet to support a healthy menstrual cycle, says an Ayurveda expert.

Are your irregular periods giving you more stress than you need? It may be a sign from your body to keep a check on your hormonal health. With an increasing number of women leading fast-paced lifestyles, hormonal problems like Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and thyroid have become common. These conditions are making it tougher for women to battle weight gain, skin breakouts, fertility issues and more. A regular menstrual cycle – an average of 28 days, which may vary from person-to-person – can be an important measure of good health for a woman. An Ayurveda practitioner says following a good diet with the right superfoods, along with regular exercise and meditation can be some natural ways to balance your menstrual cycle.

The ancient medicine system of Ayurveda recommends that women consume simple, easy-to-digest and fresh foods during menstruation. But it is also important to be mindful about the foods one consumes at other times of the month, says Ayurveda expert Smita Naram.

5 foods to manage irregular periods

There are multiple causes of irregular periods, but sometimes, you may find yourself wondering, “What should I eat for irregular periods?” If that’s you, you should be aware that simply dietary won’t regulate your periods overnight. But consistent consumption of certain superfoods may help. According to the expert, adding the following foods and drinks to your diet may help you regulate your menstrual cycle.

1. Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are a good source of Omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, lignans and phytoestrogens that help to have a healthy menstrual cycle. They can be eaten by roasting them or powdered and mixed with daily meals.

2. Sesame seeds

Sesame seeds are a good source of calcium, which helps to improve muscle health and strengthen joints. It is also believed to induce periods and regulate imbalanced hormones.

3. CCF Tea (Cumin-Coriander-Fennel Seeds Tea):

CCF tea is an all-rounder tea to help with bloating, indigestion and hormonal imbalance issues. The three ingredients mixed with dry ginger powder and boiled with 1 glass of water can help in getting rid of excess toxins. This contributes towards inducing periods on time. This needs to be taken every day on an empty stomach for good results.

4. Ginger and turmeric

Ginger and Turmeric are anti-inflammatory formulas. As per Ayurveda, ginger and turmeric are magical and one must have these daily to keep immunity stronger. A combination of both these ingredients may also help to ease period cramps. It can be had in the form of tea or added to daily meals. You could even try a ginger turmeric shot!

5. Parsley

Parsley is a low-calorie, green herb. It also contains myristicin, which helps to deal with fatigue, hormonal imbalance. Parsley helps to regulate the blood flow to the pelvic area and induce periods. It can be boiled in water and can be taken as a tea.

Lifestyle tips to manage irregular periods

Food alone cannot help you get regular periods naturally. Along with these ingredients, one must also focus on detoxifying their body. “It is important to flush out toxins which block the channels and reduce the period flow. These ultimately lead the body to bloat, the skin to break out, hair to fall, mood swings and more. Overall, ensure a good diet, walk regularly do yoga and meditation, to support regular periods,” Naram said.

In case of irregular periods month after month, you should consult a gynaecologist for a proper diagnosis as the cause could be deeper.