Can you get a yeast infection from antibiotics?

Antibiotics can help to treat bacterial infections by killing bacteria or slowing their growth. But you may also get a yeast infection from antibiotics.

Antibiotics are powerful medications that help treat bacterial infections. Urinary tract infections, pneumonia, and ear infections are just some of the health problems these drugs can tackle. All you have to do is have the tablets, capsules or liquids or apply creams and lotions. While they can effectively treat several infections, they can also give rise to a health problem. It is possible to get a yeast infection from antibiotics. This type of infection occurs when there is an overgrowth of Candida fungus in different parts of the body, including the vagina. Let’s understand the connection between medication and yeast infection.

What is a yeast infection?

A yeast infection or candidiasis is a fungal overgrowth caused by Candida, a type of yeast that naturally exists in our body. “It commonly affects the vagina, mouth, throat, and digestive tract when an imbalance occurs,” says gynaecologist Dr Sriprada Vinekar. Vaginal yeast infection, which causes persistent itching down there, is one of the most common fungal infections, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “It may be due to high sugar intake, weakened immune system, hormonal changes during pregnancy or wearing tight clothes,” says the expert.

Yeast infection from antibiotics: What is the link?

Getting a yeast infection from antibiotics is possible. For a 2008 study published in the Journal of the American Board of Family Medicine, nonpregnant women aged 18 to 64 years who required oral antibiotics for non-gynaecological diseases were recruited. Researchers found that the use of oral antibiotics increased the prevalence of vaginal yeast infection.

Here’s how antibiotics can cause vaginal yeast infection:

1. Kills good bacteria

Lactobacillus bacteria help to maintain a slightly acidic vaginal pH (potential of hydrogen), which prevents yeast overgrowth. “You can get a vaginal yeast infection from antibiotics, as the medications reduce these good bacteria, making it easier for yeast to thrive,” says the expert.

2. Weakens immune defense

Antibiotics can make the immune system less effective in fighting off infections. “They can alter the responses of the immune system against pathogens like bacteria, fungi, and viruses. When the immune system gets weak, the body’s natural ability to keep Candida under control decreases. This can lead to infection down there,” says the expert.

Yeast infection from antibiotics: Know which ones are more likely to cause Candidiasis

While a yeast infection from antibiotics is possible, not all of them can cause it. “Broad-spectrum antibiotics that target a wide range of bacteria are more likely to cause a yeast infection,” says Dr Vinekar. During a 2023 study published in Cell Host & Microbe, participants who received broad-spectrum antibiotics for more than 7 days had increased odds of developing candidiasis.

Here are some of the broad-spectrum antibiotics that may cause a yeast infection:

Tetracyclines : These drugs can treat chlamydial infections, pelvic inflammatory disease, syphilis, and acne.

: These drugs can treat chlamydial infections, pelvic inflammatory disease, syphilis, and acne. Clindamycinis : It is used to treat infections of the skin, lungs, and blood.

: It is used to treat infections of the skin, lungs, and blood. Amoxicillin : It is used to treat chest infections, including pneumonia.

: It is used to treat chest infections, including pneumonia. Cephalosporins: They can treat urinary tract infections, ear infections, pneumonia, meningitis, and gonorrhoea.

“Women who take these antibiotics, especially for extended periods, are at a higher risk of developing a yeast infection,” says the expert.

How to get rid of a yeast infection from antibiotics?

If you develop a yeast infection from antibiotics, follow these steps to treat and prevent it:

1. Use antifungal medications

Over-the-counter antifungal creams and suppositories like Clotrimazole, miconazole, or tioconazole may help to treat vaginal yeast infections from antibiotics. “Fluconazole is a single-dose oral antifungal that can also be prescribed by your doctor,” says Dr Vinekar. If you need antibiotics frequently, ask your doctor about taking antifungal medication alongside antibiotics to prevent yeast overgrowth.

2. Take probiotics

Yoghurt contains Lactobacillus, which can help to restore good bacteria in your body. “You can consume probiotic supplements with Lactobacillus acidophilus to help maintain vaginal pH balance,” says the expert. But consult a doctor before taking these supplements to treat vaginal yeast infection from antibiotics.

3. Increase your intake of natural antifungal foods

There are also natural vaginal yeast infection treatments. “Have garlic, as it contains allicin, which has antifungal properties. Coconut oil may also help to treat vaginal yeast infection from antibiotics, as it contains caprylic acid, which may fight Candida,” says the expert.

4. Avoid irritants and moisture

Wear cotton underwear and loose-fitting clothes to keep your vaginal area dry and discourage the growth of yeast. “Also, avoid scented soaps, vaginal douches, and feminine sprays, which can worsen irritation caused due to vaginal yeast infection from antibiotics,” says the expert.

5. Stay hydrated

Drink plenty of water to help flush out excess yeast from your body and do away with vaginal discomfort. Have eight to 10 glasses of water and healthy beverages. “Also, cut down on sugar and refined carbohydrates, as yeast can easily thrive on sugar,” says the expert.

Yeast infection from antibiotics is possible, especially if you take broad-spectrum ones. If you have vaginal yeast infection, you may experience itching down there. Have probiotics, stay hydrated, and use antifungal creams to get rid of yeast infections. Before taking any medication, discuss with a doctor.