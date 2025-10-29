Is cloudy vaginal discharge normal? A gynaecologist explains

Cloudy vaginal discharge can be perfectly normal but not always. Gynaecologist explains what causes it and when you should see a doctor.

Worried about a change in your vaginal discharge? When this discharge turns cloudy, the concern is understandable. While some changes are harmless and can be due to the menstrual cycle or hormonal shifts, others may point to infections that may require medical attention. If you are wondering whether cloudy vaginal discharge is one of them, read on.

Why does vaginal discharge happen?

Vaginal discharge plays an important role in keeping the vagina clean, lubricated, and healthy. It keeps the vaginal tissues lubricated and flushes out bacteria or dead cells. The amount, color, and texture can vary throughout the month due to hormonal changes, ovulation, or even sexual activity. According to gynaecologist Dr Payal Narang, experiencing vaginal discharge from time to time is completely normal and even beneficial. However, a sudden change in the discharge’s appearance, smell, or frequency may signal something’s off.

What does cloudy vaginal discharge mean?

Cloudy discharge is often seen before or after ovulation or just before your period, and in these cases, it is nothing to worry about. Hormonal fluctuations can naturally cause this cloudy texture. However, Dr Payal Narang cautions that if the vaginal discharge becomes persistent, thick, or is accompanied by odor, itching, or pain, it may indicate an infection such as bacterial vaginosis, a yeast infection, or even sexually transmitted infections (STIs). Paying attention to these warning signs can help you seek timely treatment.

When is cloudy discharge not normal?

Seek medical advice if you notice:

A strong, fishy, or unpleasant odor

Itching, burning, or irritation around the vagina

Pelvic pain or discomfort

These symptoms could point toward bacterial or yeast infections and should not be ignored. Vaginal health often does not get the attention it deserves, but early consultation with a gynecologist ensures proper care and prevents complications. Do not feel shy about discussing reproductive health, it is a vital part of overall well-being.

Simple habits for vaginal hygiene

Use mild, unscented soap and water for cleaning.

Always wipe from front to back after using the toilet.

Avoid douching or using scented products.

Choose breathable cotton underwear and avoid tight clothes.

Change pads and tampons regularly during periods.

Stay hydrated and practice safe sex.

If cloudy vaginal discharge persists or comes with discomfort, do not ignore it. As Dr Payal Narang emphasizes, staying alert and consulting your doctor early can prevent minor infections from turning into major issues.