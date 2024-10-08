Vaginal discharge during pregnancy: Normal or not?

Chat with
It might be difficult to fully understand vaginal discharge, especially if it changes unexpectedly during pregnancy. Pregnancy can be both confusing and exciting, and it is not always easy to tell which vaginal discharge changes are normal and which are cause for concern. Pregnancy causes major physical and hormonal changes, and one of the most apparent changes is vaginal discharge. During pregnancy, discharge will rise and may vary in consistency, thickness, frequency, and quantity. While it is a common occurrence, understanding what is normal, and abnormal, and when to seek medical attention is critical. Know the different types of vaginal discharge during pregnancy, their causes, and signs.
Vaginal discharge is a combination of fluid and cells that leaves the vagina throughout the day. This may sound unpleasant, but discharge helps keep your vagina clean by keeping it protected from infections and irritations, according to a 2020 study published in the Singapore Medical Journal.
Vaginal discharge during pregnancy can vary significantly due to hormonal shifts and increased blood flow. “Normal vaginal discharge during pregnancy is called leukorrhea. It often starts out clear or milky white and may become thicker and creamier as pregnancy progresses. While a mild odour is normal, a strong or foul smell could signal an infection. Other concerning symptoms include itching, burning, or discomfort,” says gynaecologist Dr Sukriti Jain. If you experience any of these, it is essential to consult a healthcare provider for proper evaluation.
While pregnancy brings about various changes in the body, it is crucial to recognise the difference between normal and abnormal vaginal discharge. Here are some key factors to consider, as found in a study published in the journal Cureus.
Note: If you have any doubts about your vaginal discharge, it is always best to consult with your healthcare provider. Seek immediate medical attention if you experience foul-smelling discharge, green or yellow discharge, excessive discharge, itching, burning, or irritation, pelvic pain or discomfort and fever. Remember, each woman’s experience is unique. By understanding the signs of normal and abnormal vaginal discharge during pregnancy, you can better monitor your health and take appropriate steps if necessary.
Here are some natural ways that may offer temporary relief, as recommended by the expert.
Remember: These home remedies may provide temporary relief, but they are not a substitute for professional medical advice. If you are experiencing abnormal vaginal discharge, it is important to seek a proper diagnosis and treatment from a healthcare provider.
Yes, it is completely normal to have watery discharge during pregnancy. “As your body adjusts to hormonal changes and increased blood flow associated with pregnancy, the amount and consistency of your vaginal discharge may vary. This watery discharge is often a result of increased cervical mucus production, which helps to protect the uterus from infection. It may also be caused by increased oestrogen levels, which can thin the cervical mucus,” says the expert. While the amount and consistency of watery discharge may fluctuate throughout pregnancy, it is generally considered normal as long as it does not have a strong odour, is not accompanied by other symptoms like itching or burning, and doesn’t change colour to green or yellow.in
While vaginal discharge can be a sign of early pregnancy, it is not a definitive indicator. “Changes in vaginal discharge, such as an increase in volume or a shift in consistency, can be a symptom of pregnancy. However, these changes can also be caused by other factors, such as hormonal fluctuations, infections, or certain medications,” says the expert. Therefore, it is essential to consider other pregnancy symptoms, such as missed periods, breast tenderness, and fatigue, in conjunction with changes in vaginal discharge. To confirm pregnancy, a pregnancy test is the most reliable method.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Intimate Health, Feminine Hygiene, Menstruation, Sexual Health