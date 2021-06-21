7 foods for a better smelling vagina

Vagina smell is impacted by multiple factors such as your stress levels and your diet. Make sure to add these foods for a better smelling vagina in your diet.

Our vagina does not always smell in the same way. While a slight smell is normal, at times, it may end up smelling fishy, quite literally! Vaginal smell can happen due to causes such as infection, hormonal changes, or just poor hygiene. However, vaginal smell also depends on what you eat. There are many foods for a better smelling vagina that you can try. However, with that being said, don’t expect it to smell like a perfume bottle. Healthy vaginal smell is a little funky. Vaginal smell changes frequently as well. There are several all-natural foods that you can eat for a better vaginal smell. What’s more, such vaginal health foods can help you balance the pH level of your vagina and keep it healthy.

What is vaginal smell and why does it happen?

All vaginas have an odor, that is quite mild. Depending of what’s going on at the moment, your vaginal smell can change from time to time. Factors such as sex, menstruation as well as pregnancy can alter the smell of your vagina. Vaginal smell also depends on the pH level of your vagina. If your vagina smells slightly sour or tangy, this may indicate that your pH level is more acidic, a bittersweet smell also indicates a change in levels. There are many foods for a better smelling vagina that you can try. However, if there is a strong, unpleasant odour, with out without discharge, it might be time to head to a doctor. Check out the various types of vaginal smell.

Foods a better smelling vagina

Following this vaginal hygiene diet can help you improve your vaginal odour. Here are some of the best foods for a better smelling vagina.

1. Pineapple

Pineapple is one of the most important foods for a better smelling vagina. It is believed to sweeten the smell of vaginal secretions. Eating it may be beneficial because it is rich in vitamins C and B as well as fibre. All these play an important role in supporting your gut health and keeping your vagina healthy too.

2. Cinnamon

Cinnamon is a great natural remedy for vaginal smell. It is great for balancing the acid in the vagina because it is an alkaline spice that can help neutralize any excess acidity down there. Plus, it acts as a mild antibiotic and can prevent yeast infections. This is what makes it one of the best foods for a better smelling vagina. Check out how salt water can help with infections too.

3. Watermelon

Watermelon is one of the best foods for a better smelling vagina. It flushes out the toxins from your system and helps keep your vagina clean. This also prevents infection and gets rid of weird smells. It’s a fruit that contains prebiotics that can balance pH levels and introduce good bacteria to your vagina.

4. Peppermint

Peppermint is a big part of a diet for better vaginal freshness. Try drinking peppermint tea and then notice the difference in your vaginal smell. Peppermint is known for its aromatic properties and is one of the best foods for a better smelling vagina.

5. Plain yoghurt

Now, most dairy products are said to be terrible for your vagina’s odour but yoghurt is an exception. It is one of the best foods for a better smelling vagina. The good bacteria or probiotics found in yoghurt help to restore the bacterial balance in your vagina. Just make sure you avoid sugary yoghurts as they can make your vagina smell worse.

6. Celery

Celery is a green veggie that can do wonders for the scent of your vagina! This is because it is rich in vitamins and minerals. Plus, its alkaline nature can keep vaginal bacteria and infections at bay.

7. Cranberries

You’ve probably heard that drinking cranberry juice reduces your chances of developing urinary tract infections, but it also wards off vaginal infections. Cranberries are one of the best foods for a better smelling vagina. Compounds in cranberries could balance the vagina’s pH level and its acidic properties might help fight bacteria that cause infection. As result, a healthy and infection-free vagina has no reason to smell bad.

Also Read: Steer clear of these 5 foods that are just horrible for your vagina

What is the difference between normal and abnormal vaginal smells?

Even if you have the foods for a better smelling vagina, there might still be a smell down there. While it is natural for you to have some vaginal smell, there are some odours that you need to be vary of. If there is an imbalance in vaginal bacteria, it can often mean that there is an vaginal infection or an inflammation. Vaginitis, is an infection that can lead to an unpleasant odour, as well as a discharge. Rarely, vaginal smell can also indicate something more serious such as vaginal cancer and cervical cancer.

Other ways of preventing vaginal smell

Besides eating foods for a better smelling vagina, there are some other ways too, to make that happen. Keeping it clean down there, no douching, wearing breathable underwear, and keeping yourself hydrated, can help with vaginal smell. Check our how essential oils can be used for vaginal smell.

When to see a doctor?

If you have a strong vaginal odour, then this can be because of vaginal infection such as vaginosis or a sexually transmitted disease known as trichomoniasis. This would need antibiotics, and you would need to show yourself to the doctor. If the foul odour is accompanied by a vaginal discharge that changes in colour or texture, you need to go to the doctor.

Take a Poll Take a Poll What is your preferred way to de-stress before intimacy? A relaxing massage session with my partner

Listening to calming music

Enjoying a warm bath together

Going on a fun date night Take a Poll Take a Poll What is your go-to remedy for menstrual cramps? Heating pads

Pain killers

Herbal teas

Stretching or yoga Previous Next