Can recurrent UTIs impact gut health?

Urinary tract infections (UTI) can lead to poor gut health, and this can, in turn, lead to more infections, including recurrent UTI. Check out how one impacts the other.

If you often find yourself battling yet another urinary tract infection (UTI), you must know that the infection may probably recur due to a bad gut. Yes, there is a link between UTIs and gut health. The good bacteria that we have in our gut play a crucial role in preventing such infections. However, the antibiotics that are prescribed to treat these infections can disrupt this delicate balance. This can lead to digestive issues, poor gut health and even recurrent infections. Therefore, it’s quite a vicious cycle that you need to deal with if you want to break free from frequent UTIs as well as support both urinary and gut health naturally.

What is a UTI?

A urinary tract infection is a bacterial infection affecting the urinary system, including the bladder (cystitis), urethra (urethritis), or kidneys (pyelonephritis). “The most common symptoms of the infection are burning during urination, higher than average urgency and frequency, and chronic lower abdominal pain,” explains urologist Dr Avinash Arora. The American Journal of Kidney Disease states that UTIs are some of the most commonly encountered infections. It is diagnosed through urinalysis and urine cultures.

Is gut health related to UTI?

Yes, our gut has a vital role to play in UTIs. The gut contains a flora of microbes, which are both good and bad. If the gut flora is balanced, it helps to keep harmful urinary bacteria like E. coli in control. “At the same time, any imbalance, most frequently caused by excessive antibiotics, stress, or poor diet, can promote the growth of bad bacteria, which then grows and travels to the urinary tract, leading to infections,” explains Dr Arora. Keep your gut healthy with a fibre-rich diet, probiotics, and hydration, to minimise the risk of an infection.

Impact of UTI on gut health

As we have already discussed, urinary tract infections can impact your gut health in a major way. Here are a few factors to keep in mind:

1. UTI antibiotics can impact microbiome

When we get a urinary tract infection, most of the times, the doctor prescribes us antibiotics. These may help treat the infection, but can impact our gut health in a big way. A study, published in the journal Medicine in Microecology, states that this use of antibiotics has become problematic as it can unintentionally upset the delicate equilibrium of the human gut. It can lead to a disruption of the the balance of good bacteria in the gut. Therefore, you can experience digestive issues like bloating, diarrhea, or constipation.

2. Increased risk of recurrent UTIs

Additionally, you may increase your risk of recurring urinary tract infection because of your gut. A healthy gut microbiome helps prevent infections. The gut is a reservoir for infection-causing bacteria like E. coli. When the gut microbiome becomes imbalanced, this harmful bacteria can thrive, and give you other infections. This can also lower you immunity.

3. Increases inflammation

When we get an infection, this triggers inflammation in our body. This can often result in other gut issues, such as a leaky gut. A leaky gut is one that will allow toxins and bacteria to enter our bloodstream. This will, in turn, increase inflammation even more. This chronic inflammation can lead recurrent urinary infection, states this study, published in the journal Plos One.

UTIs and gut health: What’s the link?

Though urinary tract infections don’t have any direct impact on the gut health, those with recurrent infections are often put on a treatment course of antibiotics. “These medicines can cause imbalance of bacteria in the gut. As the count of healthy bacteria reduces, the body’s immunity and ability to prevent infection also falls,” explains Dr Arora.

Similarly, poor gut health due to several other reasons such as bad diet or stress, can overgrow bad bacteria. These may migrate to the urinary tract, leading to infection. Thus, a healthy gut is important for stronger immune system to prevent these infections. Consult with your doctor with a course of probiotics, prebiotics, and a nutrient-rich diet, which may improve your digestive system.

Are there any deficiencies that can cause UTIs?

Yes, several specific deficiencies can become indirect causes of urinary tract infections. Vitamin D, helps the body produce antimicrobial peptides, which prevent UTIs. People who suffer from low iron and zinc levels, have low immunity, make it easier for infections to spread. Vitamin B is essential to maintain the health of mucosal barriers, including those lining the bladder and urethra.

When these nutrients are low, body’s immune response is altered, and it becomes vulnerable for infections. Hence, one should maintain a well-balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals, to support your overall immunity. Eating foods rich in probiotics are also helpful.

There are many ways a UTI can lead to gut health issues. It is also true that gut health issues increase your chances of catching more urinary tract infections. This cycle can be broken by taking probiotics that can help to restore gut balance. Also, make sure to eat fibre-rich foods, avoid processed foods and excess sugar, and stay hydrated.