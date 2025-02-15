Aerobic vaginitis: A condition that causes vaginal inflammation

Chat with
Bacterial vaginosis, a common infection down there, is often blamed for foul smelling vaginal discharge. However, it is not always the reason behind abnormal vaginal discharge. Aerobic vaginitis, which is associated with harmful aerobic bacteria, can also lead to abnormal discharge accompanied by inflammation and discomfort down there. This condition may even cause pain during sex or lead to a burning sensation while peeing. This condition mostly affects women in their reproductive stage. However, it can easily be treated with the help of antibiotics.
It is a vaginal infectious condition characterised by inflammation and an overgrowth of harmful aerobic bacteria or bacteria that thrive in oxygen, explains obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Chetna Jain. It involves the presence of bacteria such as:
“These bacteria damage the vaginal lining and cause severe inflammation, redness, and discomfort,” says the expert. The prevalence of this condition ranges between 7 and 12 percent, according to a study published in journal Research In Microbiology in 2017.
The symptoms can range from mild to severe and may resemble vaginal infections like bacterial vaginosis or yeast infections. “But aerobic vaginitis is distinct due to its inflammatory nature,” says the expert.
The key causes of this vaginal infection are:
The following are some of the primary risk factors for this condition:
“Unprotected sex or sex with multiple partners can introduce harmful bacteria into the vaginal area. This increases the likelihood of aerobic vaginitis,” says the expert. Sexual transmission of bacteria, due to unprotected sex, can introduce new pathogens into the vagina, leading to imbalances in the microbiota.
Expecting moms are particularly vulnerable to aerobic vaginitis due to the physiological and hormonal changes that take place during pregnancy. “The increased levels of progesterone can reduce the body’s natural ability to fight bacterial overgrowth, making the vaginal environment more prone to infections like aerobic vaginitis,” says Dr Jain. It increases the risk of negative pregnancy outcomes such as abortion, stillbirth, and premature delivery, as per a study published in the journal Reproductive Health in 2022.
Individuals who have had repeated or chronic infections such as bacterial vaginosis are at a higher risk of developing aerobic vaginitis. “This is due to the changes in the vaginal flora that are caused by recurring infections down there,” says Dr Jain.
Here’s how diagnosis of aerobic vaginitis is done:
The doctor will start by reviewing your medical history, including symptoms, sexual health history, and any potential risk factors. During the pelvic examination, the doctor may observe the vaginal walls for signs of infection, including redness or swelling of the vaginal tissues, thin, yellowish discharge with a foul odour.
To confirm the diagnosis, laboratory tests are often required. These may include:
Treatment for aerobic vaginitis typically involves a combination of medications and lifestyle changes so that the natural balance of the vaginal microbiota gets restored.
“Antibiotics are the primary treatment for this condition. They help reduce the overgrowth of aerobic bacteria that cause the condition,” says the expert. Clindamycin is a common antibiotic used to treat aerobic vaginitis, especially in pregnant women, as per research published in the journal Reproductive Health in 2022.
Topical antimicrobial creams or gels can be used along with oral antibiotics. “Metronidazole gel is often applied directly to the vaginal area to help clear the infection,” says Dr Jain. Such treatments are usually helpful when the infection is localised in the private area.
Probiotics, particularly those containing the good bacteria Lactobacillus, can help to restore the natural vaginal flora by introducing beneficial bacteria. Oral probiotics containing strains like Lactobacillus rhamnosus or Lactobacillus reuteri can help to improve the balance of the vaginal microbiome and prevent recurrence of this infection.
In cases where hormonal changes such as during pregnancy are a contributing factor to this condition, managing hormonal imbalances might help. “For pregnant women, hormonal changes might naturally resolve after childbirth, but supportive care such as probiotics can be helpful during pregnancy,” says the expert.
Aerobic vaginitis is a condition that leads to abnormal vaginal discharge, inflammation, and discomfort down there. It is mostly treated with oral and topical antibiotics. Once it gets cleared up, make sure to go to a doctor to avoid recurrent infection.
Note: All medications for aerobic vaginitis must be taken only after consultation with your doctor.
Untreated aerobic vaginitis can lead to inflammation in the vaginal and uterine areas, which increases the risk of preterm labour. Babies born early often face more health issues, including breathing difficulties, developmental delays, and immune system weaknesses.
Probiotics can play a supportive role in restoring a healthy vaginal microbiota. Probiotics, particularly those containing Lactobacillus species, help to replenish beneficial bacteria in the vagina. In aerobic vaginitis, the vaginal environment is dominated by aerobic bacteria, such as E. coli or Enterococcus faecalis, which disrupts the natural balance.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Intimate Health, Feminine Hygiene, Menstruation, Sexual Health
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.