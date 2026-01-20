Do you really need an intimate wash? Gynaecologist reveals likely side effects

Before you try intimate wash to clean your vagina, hear what a gynecologist has to say. Maybe it can interfere with natural vaginal balance and lead to discomfort.

From scented soaps to specially formulated intimate washes, many women feel the need to go the extra mile to stay clean down there. But is using these really necessary? Intimate hygiene has slowly turned into a product-heavy routine, with shelves filled with washes that promise freshness, odour control, and protection. While these claims sound reassuring, the female genital area is far more delicate than you realise. It follows its own natural cleaning process, supported by a healthy balance of good bacteria and an acidic pH. Using too many external products can quietly disturb this balance, leading to irritation, dryness, or infections. Therefore, you should understand what your body actually needs and what it does not to maintain intimate health.

What is an intimate wash?

Intimate wash, also known as feminine or vaginal wash, refers to products designed to clean the external genital area (vulva). These products claim to reduce odour, maintain pH balance, and prevent infections.

Dr Preety Aggarwal, Medical Director, Obstetrics and Gynecology at Motherhood Hospital, explains that while washing the vulva is acceptable, the vagina itself should never be washed internally. “The vagina contains beneficial bacteria that protect against infections. Washing it internally can disturb this natural balance,” she says.

Understanding the vaginal microbiome

Much like the gut, the female genital tract has its own microbiome, a mix of good and harmful bacteria. Beneficial bacteria, especially Lactobacillus, help maintain an acidic pH (around 3.5–4.7), which prevents harmful microbes from growing.

Research shows that when this balance is disturbed, the risk of infections like bacterial vaginosis and yeast infections increases. The vagina is biologically designed to clean itself through natural secretions, making external chemical cleansers largely unnecessary.

The science behind self-cleansing

It is important to understand the difference between the vulva (external) and the vagina (internal). While the vulva can be gently cleaned with water, the vagina regulates its health. Hormonal changes, menstruation, age, and stress can naturally affect vaginal pH, but the body usually restores balance on its own.

Excess cleansing can strip away protective bacteria, leaving the area more vulnerable to irritation and infection rather than cleaner.

Do you really need intimate wash products?

Many experts believe that routine use of intimate wash products may do more harm than good. According to Dr Aggarwal, even products labelled “mild” or “pH-balanced” can disrupt the vaginal microbiome if used frequently.

Overuse has been linked to dryness, itching, burning, unusual discharge, and an increased risk of bacterial vaginosis. A study published in BMC Women’s Health found that women who regularly used vaginal cleansing products were more likely to report genital irritation and infections. For most women, plain water is enough to clean the external genital area.

Why are intimate washes so popular?

Many women turn to intimate wash products for a perfumed, “fresh” feeling. However, experts stress that a mild, musky scent is completely normal and healthy. “A strong or sudden change in smell, colour, or discharge, not a natural odour, is what signals a problem,” says Dr Aggarwal. In such cases, medical advice is far more effective than masking symptoms with scented products.

Possible side effects of feminine wash

Some women may experience irritation, itching, dryness, or allergic reactions due to fragrances and chemicals. Regular use can also upset bacterial balance, leading to infections. If discomfort appears after using a product, it is best to stop immediately and consult a doctor.

How to keep your vagina healthy naturally?

Wash the external area daily with warm water

Avoid vaginal douching and scented products

Wear breathable cotton underwear

Change sanitary pads every 4–5 hours

Practice safe sex

Eat a balanced diet and stay hydrated

Consult your doctor if you notice any unusual symptoms.