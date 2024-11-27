Probiotics for UTIs: Here’s how they keep infection at bay

Consuming probiotics for UTIs can help you feel better as it helps to treat and prevent the infection. Know how to include them in your diet.

Are you tired of the constant sting and discomfort caused by urinary tract infections or UTIs? If yes, you are not alone. Every year, millions of people, mostly women, encounter this uncomfortable health issue. While antibiotics have long been the go-to treatment, a natural and promising solution that seems to be emerging is the use of probiotics. These tiny, helpful bacteria, commonly found in yoghurt and fermented foods, are being recognised for their ability to prevent and even treat urinary tract infections. Consuming probiotics for UTIs can help prevent infections by restoring the delicate balance of microorganisms in your urinary tract.

What is a urinary tract infection (UTI)?

A urinary tract infection or UTI happens when bacteria enter the urinary system, which includes the bladder, kidneys, ureters, and urethra. The most common cause of UTIs is the Escherichia coli bacterium, which can be found in the digestive system. Women are more likely to develop these infections because their urethra is shorter, enabling bacteria easier access to the bladder. According to a study published in the Singapore Medical Journal, symptoms may include pelvic pain, cloudy or strongly perfumed urine, burning while peeing, and a frequent need to urinate.

Probiotics for UTIs: How are they beneficial?

Probiotics for UTIs are beneficial as they help to prevent the infection, as found in a study published in the journal Cochrane Database System Reviews. Here’s how:

1. Restores bacterial balance

Probiotics help to maintain the delicate balance of microorganisms in the urinary tract. This microbial ecosystem, when harmonious, acts as a natural defense against harmful bacteria. However, various factors, such as antibiotic use or hormonal changes, can disrupt this balance, allowing unwanted infections to flourish. “Probiotics, especially Lactobacillus strains, can help repopulate the urinary system with good bacteria while competing with and preventing the growth of dangerous bacteria such as E. coli,” says gynaecologist Dr Ritambhara Bhalla. Thus, eating probiotics for UTIs can significantly reduce the risk of infections and promote overall urinary tract health.

2. Inhibits harmful bacteria

Certain strains of probiotics, particularly those from the Lactobacillus genus, have shown an exceptional ability to suppress the growth of harmful bacteria that can cause UTIs. One prominent culprit is Escherichia coli (E. coli), a common bacterium present in the intestines. When E. coli migrates to the urinary tract, it can cause infection and irritation. However, Lactobacillus strains can efficiently combat this potential risk. They accomplish this by generating substances that generate an unfavourable environment for the growth of E. coli. “These compounds may include organic acids, hydrogen peroxide, or bacteriocins, which can kill or prevent the growth of dangerous bacteria,” says the expert. Eating probiotics for UTIs may assist in maintaining a healthy urinary tract by competing with and suppressing E. coli, lowering the risk.

3. Boosts immunity

Probiotics help strengthen the immune system, making it more capable of combating infections. These helpful bacteria interact with the gut’s immune cells, stimulating them to make protective substances such as antibodies and antibacterial peptides, as found in a study published in the journal Cells. This increased immune response allows the body to recognise and neutralise dangerous bacteria, including those that may trigger UTIs. Plus, they can help repair and strengthen the intestinal barrier, which serves as an essential barrier of defence against invading microbes.

Probiotics for UTIs: How to include them in your diet?

To use probiotics for UTIs, consider the following methods to ease the discomfort:

Oral probiotics: Take a probiotic supplement containing strains like Lactobacillus rhamnosus or Lactobacillus crispatus as directed (usually 1–2 capsules daily), says the expert.

Fermented foods: Include probiotic-rich foods like yoghurt, kefir, sauerkraut, kimchi, or miso in your diet.

Vaginal probiotics: Vaginal probiotic suppositories can be used to directly introduce beneficial bacteria to the vaginal and urinary tract area.

Probiotic drinks: Consume probiotic drinks like kombucha or probiotic-enriched water.

Note: For recurrent UTIs, use probiotics regularly as a preventive measure. If you are taking antibiotics, start probiotics during the course and continue for at least 2 weeks after, says the expert.

Side effects of having probiotics for UTIs

While eating probiotics for UTIs are generally safe and healthy, overconsumption may cause the following side effects:

Gas, bloating, and mild diarrhea are the most common side effects, especially when starting a new probiotic or increasing the dosage.

In rare cases, some people may experience allergic reactions to certain probiotic strains or ingredients in the supplement. Symptoms may include skin rashes, itching, or difficulty breathing.

If you experience any severe or persistent side effects, it is important to consult with a healthcare professional. They can help you identify the underlying cause and recommend appropriate treatment.

Takeaway

Probiotics provide a natural and promising method for preventing and treating urinary tract infections. They may substantially decrease UTIs and enhance overall urinary health by restoring bacterial balance, suppressing dangerous bacteria, and strengthening the immune system. Consider including probiotic-rich foods in your diet, such as yoghurt, kefir, and sauerkraut. However, you should contact a healthcare practitioner to decide the best probiotic solution for your specific needs.