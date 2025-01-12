Avoid doing these 7 things to maintain feminine hygiene

Maintaining feminine hygiene is essential for your health and overall well-being. Check out the things that you should make sure never to do

Vaginal infections are more common problem among women. In the US alone, an estimated 75 percent of women are reported to have at least one episode of the vaginal infection called Vulvovaginal Candidiasis (VVC), and 40–45 percent will have two or more in their life, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. Maintaining good feminine hygiene is essential for our overall health and well-being. The key to doing this lies in understanding your vaginal make-up as well as understanding various practices to keep it clean. However, there are many mistakes too that women make while trying to maintain feminine hygiene. Overwashing your vagina, using the wrong products are just some of the things that one should avoid.

What is feminine hygiene?

Feminine hygiene are practices and products which help in maintaining overall hygiene especially when it comes to hygiene of the female private parts. “It involves washing frequently with mild, unscented soap and water, following hygienic menstrual practices, for example, changing sanitary pads, tampons, or a menstrual cup at the right times and wearing clean and airy underwear,” explains obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Kavitha Kovi. Proper hygiene can prevent infections and support overall reproductive health.

The UNICEF lists menstrual health and hygiene (MHH) as one of the primary factors when talking about feminine hygiene. This would entail maintaining cleanliness while you are on your period with the help of the right menstrual products as well as guidance. Read on to learn how to maintain feminine hygiene and what to avoid doing..

What to avoid to avoid feminine hygiene?

While using the right products as well as cleaning yourself well is the backbone of maintaining feminine hygiene, it is also important to stay away from certain practices. Here is what you should not do:

{{{htmlData}}}

1. Using harsh or scented products

While it is important to clean yourself down there, make sure to avoid the use of fragranced soaps, sprays or washes. These should never be part of the practice of maintaining feminine hygiene as they may alter the natural pH balance of the vaginal area. A study, published in the journal Women’s Health, states that some vaginal products may be harmful to Lactobacillus bacteria, a type of bacteria in the vagina, and alter the vaginal immune environment. This can lead to irritation and infections such as bacterial vaginosis. Use only the mildest, unscented products or just rinse the vaginal area with water.

2. Douching or over-cleaning

Understanding the right way to clean your vagina is the first step in maintaining feminine hygiene. Make sure to not indulge in douching or over-cleansing. This will remove the good flora that fights infections, thereby resulting in bacterial vaginosis or pelvic inflammatory disease. A study, published in Epidemiologic Reviews, also associates douching with many adverse outcomes including pelvic inflammatory disease, cervical cancer, low birth weight as well as preterm birth. Make sure to maintain gentle cleaning habits without disturbing the natural balance.

3. Wearing non-breathable or tight underwear

Wearing tight-fitting or synthetic undergarments traps moisture and heat, which contributes to bacterial and fungal growth, says Dr Kovi. Wearing loose-fitting clothing made of breathable materials like cotton reduces the chance of infection and maintains airflow. This is very important when it comes to feminine hygeine.

4. Unsafe usage of menstrual products

Be it a tampon, a sanitary pad, or a menstrual cup, using it in the right way is a big part of feminine hygiene. Leaving the tampons, pads or menstrual cups in place for an extended period results in the multiplication of bacteria and increases the chances of Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS). The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention states that wearing a pad or period underwear for too long can lead to a rash or an infection. It adds that it is important to keep your genital area clean by washing the outside (vulva) and bottom every day during your periods. Be sure to change the products after every 4-6 hours or as directed by your gynaecologist.

5. Ignoring unusual symptoms

Infections or other underlying health conditions can be indicated by unusual discharge, persistent odour, or itching. Do not ignore such symptoms, as this can delay treatment and lead to complications, says Dr Kovi. If symptoms persist, consult a healthcare provider.

6. Not wiping from back to front

It is very important to follow this while maintaining feminine hygiene. Always wipe from front to back after using the toilet to prevent the spread of bacteria from the anus to the vagina. The anus contains bacteria and that can cause UTIs. When you wipe from back to front, you may transfer this bacteria to the urethra (the opening where urine exits the body), increasing the risk of infection.

7. Not cleaning reusable menstrual products.

Drying reusable pads inside the house and storing them inside the toilet was found to be associated with a higher candida infection prevalence, states a study, published in the journal Gynecology and Obstetrics Clinical Medicine. The study also adds that bathing in a sitting position during menstruation, not drying the genital area or using cloth for drying it, and not paying attention to hand washing, were all associated with a higher risk of genital infections.

Consequences of not maintaining feminine hygiene

Failing to carry out basic feminine hygiene practices can lead to numerous health complications, which include yeast infection, bacterial vaginosis, or UTIs. It leads to discomfort, irritation, foul odours, and an increased risk of more serious conditions like pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) or Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS). Poor hygiene can also disrupt the pH balance of the vaginal area, leading to decreased reproductive health.