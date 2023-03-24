Can salt water help with vaginal infection and tightening?

Salt water has many benefits such as disinfecting and cleaning wounds. But can salt water be used to treat vaginal infection or for tightening?

Do you feel the urge to rush to the doctor every time you get a burning sensation down there? This sensation can be a vaginal yeast infection, which is mostly seen in women who are still in their reproductive stage. A gynaecologist can prescribe medications for the infection. However, there are others who prefer to try out home remedies before heading to the doctor. Saltwater for vaginal infection or even tightening is one such remedy that women swear by. But is salt water safe to use on your vagina?

What is a vaginal infection?

A vaginal infection, also known as vaginitis, is an inflammation of the vagina. This inflammation can be caused by various factors, including bacterial, fungal, or viral infections, or irritation from chemicals or foreign bodies. Gynacologist and obstetrician Dr Chetna Jain says if a woman has more than four episodes of infection in a year, it’s called recurrent vaginal infection. As for some of the most common organisms in vaginal infections, yeast and bacteria top the list.

Salt water to treat vaginal infections

You might have noticed that when salt water is warm, it gives a soothing effect on the vulva and outer vagina. Dr Jain says that it reduces itching and discomfort temporarily, but has no long-term effect. Traditionally, epsom salt, which is magnesium sulphate, was used to treat vaginal infections. The expert explains that warm water with salt will generally increase blood supply to the vaginal area. It can reduce the vaginal infection as part of the natural healing process. But using salt directly is unlikely to heal the vaginal infection.

Salt and hot water on vagina: Yay or nay?

When there is extreme irritation down there, some women tend to use hot water with salt. The thing is the genital area is very sensitive. The expert says that temperatures above 37 degrees can cause stinging and burns. Adding salt to it, will only make it worse. It’s advisable to not use hot water with salt on your private parts. So, it’s best not to bathe with hot salt water or sit in it for vaginal infection treatment.

Salt water for vaginal tightening

Well, direct application of salt can lead to burns in the vagina. It can change or remove healthy bacteria from the vagina, then increase the chances of getting a vaginal infection. So, try not to use salt for vaginal tightening. You can look for other methods like exercising.

Other home remedies for vaginal infections

Vaginal infections have a variety of causes, and the treatment depends on the underlying cause. Dr Jain says that these are seen more now due to lifestyle changes like wearing tight synthetic clothes, altered sexual practices and use of soaps and scented items on private parts.

Some of the home remedies you can try are:

• Diluted apple cider vinegar

• Local application of coconut oil with or without tea tree oil

• Garlic paste application

• Use of probiotics like curd

Summary

While these home remedies might help reduce symptoms, it’s important to see your gynaecologist for proper examination and appropriate treatment. Home remedies might provide some relief immediately, but in the long-run it might not be the best thing to do. After all, self-treatment is something that’s not recommended by doctors. It can lead to infections and burns, and also remove healthy bacteria from your vagina.

FAQs

How are vaginal infections diagnosed?

A healthcare provider can diagnose a vaginal infection through a physical exam and a pelvic exam. They may also collect a sample of vaginal discharge for laboratory testing.

When should I see a doctor for a vaginal infection?

If you experience any symptoms of a vaginal infection, it’s important to see a healthcare provider for diagnosis and treatment. Early diagnosis and treatment can help prevent complications and alleviate symptoms.