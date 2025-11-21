Do you wear panty liners daily? Gynaecologists warn why it may be risky

Explore the pros and cons of wearing panty liners daily, consider how they affect your vaginal health and hygiene, and make informed choices.

Many women slip on a panty liner each morning without thinking twice. To most users, it seems like a simple way to stay fresh, dry, and confident all day. But is this everyday habit actually helping your intimate health, or quietly working against it? While panty liners can offer comfort in certain situations, using them daily may not be as harmless as it seems. In fact, this “must-have” hygiene fix could disrupt your vaginal balance if overused, according to experts. So, before you reach for that next liner, here’s what you should know about how these tiny absorbent sheets can impact your body, and when they’re actually okay to use.

What are panty liners?

Panty liners are thin but absorbent pieces of material worn inside underwear. It is typically a smaller and thinner version of a sanitary pad. These products help protect your body from your underwear. They absorb moisture and discharges, which can cause discomfort or embarrassment.

Is it safe to wear panty liners every day?

If you’re considering using panty liners everyday, you should think twice. Daily use can lead to problems by creating an environment that fosters them. iIn a new Instagram reel, gynaecologist Dr Anjali Kumar, popular on Instagram as ‘maitriwoman’, spoke in detail about how panty liners were designed for occasional use, not as a daily underwear replacement.

“Using them everyday may actually do the opposite of what you think it can do. It may trap moisture, creates a warm environment for yeast and bacteria to grow, and increases the risk of infections, itching and odour, causing friction and rashes. So, the thing you are using to feel clean, may be the very reason you are getting discomfort down there. Your vulva needs air and breathability, not constant plastic contact. It needs breathable fabric, gentle care and less shame around it,” says Dr Kumar.

Here are some of the other side effects of using panty liners daily:

Disruption of vaginal ecology

Your vagina maintains its own cleanliness and health. “Using panty liners everyday can upset the natural balance of good bacteria called lactobacilli, which help protect you from infections,” gynaecologist and obstetrician Dr Chetna Jain tells Health Shots. When air is blocked, it can alter the pH, making your vagina less acidic and allowing harmful bacteria to thrive.

Increased risk of infections

Using daily panty liners can create a warm, moist environment that promotes the growth of Candida and bacteria, increasing the risk of bacterial vaginosis (BV). When the pH of your vagina rises, it can negatively affect your vaginal health in noticeable and uncomfortable ways.

Skin irritation

Many panty liners are made from synthetic fiber. They also have adhesives and fragrant chemicals. These can cause contact dermatitis, leading to itching and irritation of the sensitive skin around the vulva.

Limited airflow

Airflow is important for healthy skin. “Using panty liners all the time can trap heat and moisture,” says the gynaecologist. This can cause skin irritation and discomfort.

When is it okay to wear panty liners?

You may be thinking that if using panty liners daily is not a good idea, when is it okay to use them? You may use it if you experience spotting between periods as panty liners are an excellent choice for managing light flow without the bulk of a sanitary pad. It is also a helpful product to use as your period winds down. You might have a few days of lighter flow or spotting, when panty liners can come in handy. Also, if you’re concerned about unexpected leaks or situations, especially if you have urinary incontinence, panty liners with good absorption, can be a quick fix.

Is it good to wear panty liners everyday?

If you think panty liners could be helpful for you in certain situations, keep these important tips in mind:

Choose breathable liners

Choose panty liners made from breathable materials. This allows air to flow and helps prevent a damp environment where bacteria can grow.

Avoid scented products

Fragrances and other added scents can disrupt the natural balance of your vaginal flora. Choose unscented products to help maintain a stable pH level.

Change regularly

If you wear panty liners regularly, change them at least twice a day or whenever you feel moisture. This keeps you comfortable and helps you stay hygienic.