How to maintain a healthy vaginal smell naturally? Gynaecologist shares 9 tips

Your vagina has a natural scent, and that is totally normal! But if you are noticing changes or just want to maintain a healthy vaginal smell, follow these 9 tips shared by a gynecologist.

If you think your vagina should smell like fragrant flowers, think twice. The vagina is self-cleaning and has its own natural scent, which can change during your menstrual or ovulation cycle. A mild, slightly musky vaginal smell is completely normal and a sign that your lady bits are healthy and doing their job. However, if the odor becomes strong, unpleasant, or fishy, you need to do something about it. A gynecologist shares some easy, expert-approved tips to maintain a healthy vaginal smell. She also warns that a sharp or foul odor could be due to an infection, hormonal imbalance, or poor hygiene, so do not hesitate to see a doctor if needed.

How to maintain a healthy vaginal smell naturally?

Here are 9 tips that can help you get rid of foul vaginal odour:

1. Keep your genitals clean and dry

Your intimate area should be cleaned daily with lukewarm water. “Always wash from front to back to prevent bacteria from the anus entering the vaginal area, which can lead to infections,” suggests Dr Manvi Verma, cosmetic gynecologist and female sexologist. After washing, gently pat dry with a clean towel to avoid moisture buildup, which can cause bad vaginal smell or fungal infections.

2. Avoid common mistakes

Certain hygiene habits may be doing more harm than good when it comes to your vaginal health. So, make sure you are not making these mistakes:

{{{htmlData}}}

Douching and scrubbing: Pre-packaged douches and aggressive scrubbing can disrupt your vagina’s natural pH balance. These practices often cause irritation, burning, or even infections.

Pre-packaged douches and aggressive scrubbing can disrupt your vagina’s natural pH balance. These practices often cause irritation, burning, or even infections. Over-washing: Washing too frequently can strip away the natural, protective bacteria that keep your vagina healthy.

Washing too frequently can strip away the natural, protective bacteria that keep your vagina healthy. Using harsh soaps or scented products: The vagina is self-cleaning, so avoid using strong soaps or intimate washes internally. These products can disturb the natural flora, leading to odor or infections.

The vagina is self-cleaning, so avoid using strong soaps or intimate washes internally. These products can disturb the natural flora, leading to odor or infections. Wearing tight or synthetic underwear: Synthetic fabrics trap moisture and heat, making it easier for bacteria to grow. Stick to cotton underwear and change it daily.

3. Choose cotton underwear

Cotton is more breathable and absorbs more moisture than synthetic fabrics. “It keeps your vaginal area dry and lowers the risk of bacterial infection, which can lead to bad vaginal smell,” according to Dr Verma. Also, avoid wearing tight clothes for long hours and let your skin breathe.

4. Stay hydrated

Drinking plenty of water helps flush out toxins from your body. Staying hydrated also keeps your vaginal tissues healthy and maintains the right pH level, which in turn helps prevent foul vaginal smells.

5. Avoid irritants

Be mindful of products that can irritate the vaginal area. This includes scented pads, coloured toilet paper, bubble baths, and certain laundry detergents. Always go for mild, unscented options.

6. Maintain menstrual hygiene

Menstrual care plays a big role in vaginal health, so follow these tips to maintain it:

Choose the right period product: Whether it is pads, tampons, or menstrual cups, go for high-quality, breathable products.

Whether it is pads, tampons, or menstrual cups, go for high-quality, breathable products. Change your product on time: Avoid wearing a pad or tampon for too long, as this can lead to odor and infection.

Avoid wearing a pad or tampon for too long, as this can lead to odor and infection. Wash your hands before and after changing: This reduces the chance of introducing bacteria.

This reduces the chance of introducing bacteria. Wear breathable clothing: “Tight clothes trap heat and moisture. So, wear comfortable and soft fabric that helps absorb sweat,” says Dr Verma.

“Tight clothes trap heat and moisture. So, wear comfortable and soft fabric that helps absorb sweat,” says Dr Clean the area gently: Use water to wash your intimate area during your period, and avoid harsh soaps.

7. Practice safe sex

Here are some tips to maintain good sexual hygiene to avoid foul vaginal smell:

Use condoms: They reduce the risk of sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

They reduce the risk of sexually transmitted infections (STIs). Wash hands before and after sex: Clean hands prevent bacteria from entering the vaginal area.

Clean hands prevent bacteria from entering the vaginal area. Wash your vagina after sex: A gentle rinse helps prevent any build-up of fluids or bacteria.

A gentle rinse helps prevent any build-up of fluids or bacteria. Urinate before and after intercourse: This helps flush out bacteria from the urinary tract.

This helps flush out bacteria from the urinary tract. Clean sex toys thoroughly: If you use them, always sanitize them after each use to prevent infections.

8. Focus on diet

Apart from maintaining vaginal hygiene to avoid foul smell, you need to focus on your diet as well. Add these foods to your diet:

Yogurt: Rich in lactobacillus bacteria, it helps maintain healthy yeast levels and vaginal pH, thus preventing bad odor, as per a review published in the Journal of Antimicrobial Chemotherapy.

Rich in lactobacillus bacteria, it helps maintain healthy yeast levels and vaginal pH, thus preventing bad odor, as per a review published in the Journal of Antimicrobial Chemotherapy. Pineapple and apple: These fruits are rich in antioxidants and improve the natural scent of your vagina.

These fruits are rich in antioxidants and improve the natural scent of your vagina. Cranberry juice: American Journal of Clinical Nutrition claims that it prevents urinary tract infections and supports vaginal health.

American Journal of Clinical Nutrition claims that it prevents urinary tract infections and supports vaginal health. Ginger tea: Its antimicrobial properties help fight infections and promote a healthy gut and vaginal microbiome.

Its antimicrobial properties help fight infections and promote a healthy gut and vaginal microbiome. Lemon: It may support vaginal health and help prevent STIs.

It may support vaginal health and help prevent STIs. Celery and cinnamon: Both help detoxify the body and support hormonal balance, which can affect vaginal smell.

9. Do not trust home remedies

“DIY tricks like applying apple cider vinegar or inserting probiotic yoghurt are not safe. They can lead to burning, rashes, and infections,” explains Dr Verma. If you are experiencing foul odor, unusual discharge, itching, or irritation, it is best to see a doctor instead of relying on home remedies.