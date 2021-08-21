Lighten your vaginal area with these 3 home remedies

You can lighten your vaginal area with simple home remedies such as yoghurt, apple cider vinegar and cucumber.

Most women don’t like the appearance of a dark vagina, because it disrupts the flow of their skin tone. Although the dark colour of the vagina does not indicate any serious health issues, it might indicate a change in lifestyle. The skin around the vagina might turn dark due to bad eating habits, smoking, hair removal creams, tight clothes, skin infections, heredity, ageing, and obesity. There are a few things you can try in your quest to lighten your vaginal area naturally, instead of trying chemical products.

Why does your vagina darken?

There can be many reasons as to why the skin around your vagina turns dark. The skin in the genital area, including the labia, can naturally be darker than other parts of the body. This is due to the presence of higher concentrations of melanin, a pigment that gives skin its colour. Other factors that can influence this change include hormonal fluctuations during puberty, pregnancy, and menopause. Besides this, activities like sex, exercise, and shaving can cause friction, which can lead to skin irritation and darkening. Certain medical conditions, such as diabetes or polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), can affect skin pigmentation and lead to darkening of the genital area. Some medications, such as birth control pills, can also cause skin darkening in the genital area.

How to lighten vagina?

These simple home remedies can help you:

1. Yoghurt

Yoghurt is your biggest bet when you want to lighten your private parts naturally. When it comes to yoghurt, everything boils down to the good bacteria it carries. When applied topically, it levels out the pH balance of your vagina, keeping dryness, itching, and bad odor at bay. Yoghurt is a perfect solution for skin woes. It contains vitamin B12 which helps to lighten skin discoloration and brighten dull skin.

Here’s how you can use it:

Take two tablespoons of organic yogurt, one teaspoon honey, and one and a half teaspoon oatmeal (please check for any allergies and avoid that ingredient). Mix well and apply to the skin. Leave for 10 minutes, exfoliate with light circular motions with your fingertips, and rinse with warm water followed by moisturiser.

2. Apple cider vinegar (ACV)

Apple cider vinegar has a bleaching effect and hence acts as a skin lightening agent. ACV is an ingredient, which has many health as well as skin benefits. It’s rich in acetic, citric, malic, and amino acids and also contains vitamins, enzymes, and mineral salts, which are all beneficial for your skin. ACV will soothe your skin, leaving it soft and supple. At the same time, it also regulates the pH level of the vagina.

Here’s how you can use it:

Mix apple cider vinegar with filtered water. You may add a few drops of essential oil also.

Apply the solution to your skin using a cotton ball.

Leave it on for a few minutes, and then rinse it off with warm water.

You can use it once or twice a day as per your need.

3. Cucumber and aloe vera

Aloe vera is a popular natural skin lightener. And it is the herbal magic you need for vaginal skin lightening. According to the Indian Journal of Dermatology, aloe vera is rich in vitamins A, C, E, B12 and packs a solid punch of minerals. So, the gel extracted from this plant helps in treating almost all skin issues. Mixing it with cucumber can help whiten private parts naturally.

Here’s how you can use it:

Take two tablespoons of pure aloe vera gel and cucumber in a bowl, mash it up well (use an electric mixer if you want), and mix and apply on clean skin. Wait for 15 minutes for it to work its magic, then exfoliate in a gentle circular motion with your fingertips for a minute or two, in order to remove it from the skin. Wash the mask with normal temperature water; and do not use soap. Do this daily and you will notice results.

These natural home remedies are a great way to lighten your intimate area. These will ensure that your vagina remains in good health and looks clean as well.

FAQs

How long do home remedies to lighten vaginal area take to work?

This time depends on the cause of the darkening, and the method used. Consistent application over several weeks may be necessary to notice a significant difference.

What are the any side effects of lightening the vaginal area with chemicals and products?

Using harsh chemicals or irritating products can lead to side effects such as skin irritation, dryness, and allergic reactions. It’s important to choose gentle, natural products and avoid excessive use.

When to go to the doctor?

You should head to the hospital if you experience any side effects, such as severe irritation, burning, or allergic reactions. Additionally, if you have any underlying medical conditions or concerns about skin discoloration, it’s best to seek professional advice.