5 exercises for vaginal tightening to help with a ‘loose vagina’

The vaginal muscles may weaken due to several factors including childbirth and age. Here are 5 exercises that can help vaginal tightening.

The pelvic floor muscles surrounding the vagina can weaken over time due to a variety of reasons such as the birth of a child or regular sexual intercourse. While there is no scientific explanation of why a vagina changes, this ‘loose vagina’ may become a concern for many women. While it may look like your vagina changed, know this that this is not permanent. The vaginal muscles can stretch back to their original shape. Wondering how to tighten your vagina? There are various ways to do this. Pelvic floor exercises top the list, along with other, more severe treatments such as surgery.

Is a loose vagina permanent?

Vaginal health is surrounded by a lot of myths and misconceptions. Vaginal elasticity is one such common topic that is not talked about a lot and thus, it is surrounded by misconceptions. Some people believe vaginas can lose their elasticity forever. And this is not true at all. There are various things that you can try for vaginal tightening.

Your vagina is elastic and can stretch or shrink to accommodate in situations. “Some events in your life like pregnancy affect your vaginal stretchability but like any other muscle, they are good at expanding and retracting. Nothing will cause your vagina to become ‘loose’ permanently,” explains Obstetrician and Gynaecologist Dr Swetha M.P.

Causes of a loose vagina

Over a period of time, these are certain factors that can cause loose vagina:

1. Age

With age, muscles and tendons in your pelvic floor become weak and this can result in loose vagina. You may even experience leak urine, pelvic pain and pain while having sex.

2. Childbirth

When you become pregnant, your body is pushed to its limits to accommodate a growing child and during childbirth the muscles along with the vaginal canal expand to make room for the baby. This can weaken your walls and result in loose vagina.

3. Other factors

Other factors such as multiple child birth, traumatic injury, health conditions or menopause are also responsible to result in loose vagina.

Can your vagina get loose from having too much sex?

It is important to note frequent sex or lack of it will not cause it to change. It’s a myth that many people believe that too much sex can result in loose vagina.

Benefits of vaginal tightening

It helps in improving symptoms of vaginal atrophy. Many women face the issue of vaginal dryness, this can also be solved through vaginal tightening. It also improves the symptoms of stress-related urinary incontinence. In fact, Dr Swetha says, “Vaginal tightening decreases friction during intercourse and reduces any pain.”

How to make your vagina tighter?

If you want to take certain steps towards vaginal tightening and strengthening your vaginal muscles, there is nothing better than exercise. Some exercises specifically help with it. Let’s take a look:

1. Kegel exercises

If you are wondering how to tighten your vagina naturally, then kegal exercises are the best. The pelvic floor supports the uterus, bladder, small intestine and rectum and kegel exercises are used to strengthen the pelvic floor muscles. To engage in Kegel exercises, you need to first identify pelvic floor muscles. Kegels involve clenching and releasing of these muscles to build strength which aids in vaginal tightening.

2. Pelvic tilt exercise

Pelvic tilt exercise is done for vaginal tightening as well as strengthening your abdominal muscles. To perform this you have to stand with shoulders and butt against a wall. Then, pull the belly button toward your spine. You have to tighten your bellybutton for at least 4 seconds before you release.

Also, read: Can your vagina be too tight? An expert opens up

3. Squats

Doing squats along with kegel exercises is a great way to tone your pelvic area and tighten your vaginal muscles. To do this, you have to stand with stretched legs and hips turned out, then lower yourself as if sitting on a bench. Repeat this procedure several times. What’s more? It can also give you a rounder butt. You can also perform squats with weights (dumbbells) in your hands.

4. Legs up exercise

Raise your legs against the wall. It is an excellent exercise to tighten up the vagina and to develop pelvic muscle strength. You can perform this exercise in the morning before leaving your bed.

5. Yoga

The contraction and expansion of the pelvic floor muscles are assisted by yoga asanas. You can practise Titli Asana, Prasarita Padottanasana, Chakrasana, and Supta Vajrasana to keep your vagina healthy. According to Dr Swetha, who further states that “Yoga poses that include the pelvis can also help in tightening the vagina.”

Summary

While there is no science behind a vagina becoming loose, there are times when the vaginal muscles may become weak. Factors such as age and child birth can contribute to this. However, there are many ways to tighten your vagina such as pelvic exercises, kegel, Yoga, and squats that can help you get your vagina back to normal.

FAQs

Does vagina get loose after childbirth?

Your vagina may look wider than it did before child birth. It may seem softer and more open. But this will settle in a few days.

Can your vagina come back its original shape?

Yes, your vaginal muscles will go back to its original shape. You can also do exercises to get it back to your original shape.

Can stitches after birth make your vagina tight?

Stitches can be done to repair stitches tears as well lacerations. it has not impact on size of the vagina.