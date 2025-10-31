How to maintain a healthy vaginal pH balance, according to a gynaecologist

Your vagina is a self-cleansing organ, but several factors can throw off its delicate pH balance. Here are 9 tips to balance vaginal pH levels naturally.

The vagina is a self-cleaning organ with a delicate balance of good bacteria and natural acids that protect it from infections. However, several factors like poor hygiene, hormonal changes, antibiotics, unprotected sex, or even stress can disrupt this pH balance and increase the risk of infections or discomfort. A healthy vaginal pH ranges between 3.8 and 4.5, which means it is slightly acidic. This acidity helps prevent harmful bacteria and yeast from multiplying. When this balance is disrupted, issues such as bacterial vaginosis, yeast infections, unpleasant odors, and irritation can arise.

Dr Shweta Wazir, Senior Consultant, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospitals, tells Health Shots that there are many natural ways to restore and maintain a healthy vaginal environment.

Why is pH important for vaginal health?

The vaginal pH indicates how acidic or alkaline the vaginal environment is. A healthy pH, according to Dr Wazir, should remain between 3.8 and 4.5, slightly acidic to ward off harmful bacteria and fungi. This balance is maintained by Lactobacilli, beneficial bacteria that produce lactic acid. A 2021 study published in the Diagnostics journal highlighted how this acidic environment plays a vital role in protecting against vaginal infections.

How to balance vaginal pH levels naturally?

Here are some gynaecologist-suggested tips to maintain vaginal health.

1. Eat probiotic-rich foods

Incorporate yoghurt, kefir, kimchi, and sauerkraut into your diet, these foods are loaded with Lactobacillus, which helps restore healthy vaginal flora. A 2019 study in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that probiotic therapy provides both short- and long-term benefits for bacterial vaginosis, a common pH imbalance cause. Limit acidic and sugary foods like alcohol, onions, and desserts. Instead, go for sweet potatoes, rich in fibre and good for the gut and vaginal microbiome, and add citrus fruits and berries to boost immunity.

2. Maintain proper hygiene

Wash the vaginal area with mild, unscented soap and warm water. Avoid harsh cleansers or douching, as they strip away protective bacteria. Dr Shweta Wazir advises using only doctor-approved intimate care products. Opt for breathable cotton underwear, which helps reduce moisture buildup and bacterial overgrowth. Steer clear of tight jeans or synthetic fabrics that trap heat and moisture.

3. Stay hydrated

Drinking at least 3 litres of water daily helps flush out toxins, maintain vaginal tissue health, and support your body’s natural balance. Hydration is key to preventing dryness, irritation, and infections.

4. Include cranberry juice

Unsweetened cranberry juice supports urinary tract and vaginal health. “Cranberries contain compounds that prevent the growth of harmful bacteria in the urinary tract,” explains Dr Wazir. A review published in the Journal of Urology also supports its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects, especially against E. coli, the bacteria commonly responsible for urinary tract infections (UTIs).

5. Practice safe sex

Always use condoms to prevent infections that can disturb vaginal pH. After sex, avoid using harsh soaps or scented cleansers, simply rinse with water and maintain general hygiene. Multiple partners can increase infection risks, so take preventive care. Eating probiotic-rich foods, like yoghurt, also supports healthy vaginal flora post-intercourse, adds Dr Wazir.

6. Manage stress

Stress raises cortisol levels, which can indirectly disturb your vaginal microbiome. A 2018 study in Frontiers in Endocrinology linked stress-induced hormonal changes to bacterial vaginosis. Try calming habits like yoga, meditation, or listening to music to keep your hormones balanced.

7. Quit smoking

Smoking alters vaginal flora and reduces Lactobacillus levels. A 2014 study in BMC Infectious Diseases found that nonsmokers have a healthier vaginal microbiota. If quitting feels tough, consult your doctor for a cessation plan or support program.

8. Clean your vulva safely

Avoid douching or using fragrant soaps and scented pads, which can disrupt pH levels. A study in the American Journal of Epidemiology showed douching increases bacterial vaginosis risk. Gently rinse your vulva with warm water or use mild, fragrance-free washes.

9. Maintain good period hygiene

Change tampons or sanitary pads every 4 to 8 hours to reduce bacterial growth and prevent infections such as toxic shock syndrome. Proper period hygiene is essential for maintaining your vaginal pH balance.

With these tips, you can keep your pH levels balanced and your intimate health on track.