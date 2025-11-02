7 drinks that can naturally support vaginal health and balance pH levels

From probiotic drink to antioxidant-rich green tea, here are 7 healthy drinks that can help maintain vaginal pH balance and reduce infection risks.

These days, the market is flooded with intimate care products claiming to improve vaginal odour, pH balance, and even skin tone. But the vagina is a self-cleansing organ that naturally maintains its balance without fancy cleansers or scented washes. Just gentle hygiene and water are enough, say doctors. Besides that, making a little change in your diet may also do wonders. Consider consuming a balanced diet and maintaining proper hydration with water or certain nutrient-rich drinks can help maintain pH levels, support healthy vaginal microbiome, and reduce the risk of infections or dryness.

Health Shots spoke to Dr Anitha David, Consultant Gynaecologist, Hosmat Hospitals, about the healthy drinks to support vaginal health for overall intimate wellness.

7 healthy drinks for vaginal health

Here are some of the best drinks to keep intimate hygiene in check and balance pH levels:

1. Plain water

Staying hydrated helps maintain the natural moisture of vaginal tissues and supports healthy mucous membranes. Dehydration can lead to dryness or irritation, making you more prone to infections. Drinking enough water also aids in flushing out toxins, keeping your urinary tract and vaginal environment in check.

2. Unsweetened yoghurt Kefir

Probiotic-rich drinks like unsweetened yogurt kefir are a great addition to your daily diet. They contain Lactobacillus, the same beneficial bacteria that naturally exist in the vagina. These probiotics can help restore healthy flora, especially after antibiotic use or recurrent infections. As Dr David points out, probiotics are beneficial for women struggling with bacterial vaginosis or yeast infections.

3. Pure cranberry juice (unsweetened)

Cranberry juice has long been known for its benefits in reducing urinary tract infections (UTIs). According to a study published in Food Frontiers, cranberry juice contains vitamins, minerals like calcium, and compounds that prevent harmful bacteria from sticking to urinary walls. Choose a low-sugar, pure version to ensure you get the benefits without encouraging yeast growth. It is an excellent choice for women prone to recurrent UTIs.

4. Green tea

Green tea is not just great for your skin, it also benefits your vaginal health. Packed with antioxidants called catechins, green tea helps fight inflammation and supports your immune system. As highlighted in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, these catechins possess antimicrobial and antifungal properties that may help maintain vaginal balance. Green tea is also rich in nutrients like calcium and vitamins that can positively influence menstrual and reproductive health.

5. Coconut water or buttermilk

Both coconut water and buttermilk are hydrating and rich in electrolytes, which keep your body balanced and vaginal tissues healthy. Fermented buttermilk also offers mild probiotic benefits, aiding in better digestion and microbial balance. Dr David recommends these natural beverages to support daily hydration and vaginal health.

6. Fermented fruit smoothie

Homemade kefir or fermented fruit smoothies combine the benefits of probiotics and fibre. These drinks encourage the growth of healthy bacteria while supporting digestion. However, it is important to keep them low in sugar because excess sugar can feed yeast and upset vaginal balance.

7. Fortified orange juice

Fortified orange juice offers nutrients like calcium, vitamin D, and folate, all beneficial for reproductive and vaginal health. A study published in Nutrients found that postmenopausal women who took vitamin D supplements for 12 weeks showed improved vaginal health. While orange juice may not provide the same level as supplements, it can still contribute to overall health when included in moderation.

Other tips for vaginal health

Limit added sugars and alcohol: Excess sugar can increase the risk of yeast infections.

Excess sugar can increase the risk of yeast infections. Avoid douching and scented washes: Use plain water or mild cleansers externally.

Use plain water or mild cleansers externally. Choose breathable cotton underwear: Avoid tight, synthetic fabrics.

Avoid tight, synthetic fabrics. Get screened regularly: It can treat infections, thrush, and UTIs on time.

It can treat infections, thrush, and UTIs on time. Consume probiotics: Research suggests that they help improve vaginal health.

See a gynaecologist if you notice unusual discharge, odour, itching, or pain because early treatment can prevent complications.