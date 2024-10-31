Genital warts: Why these itchy bumps happen and how to treat them

Genital warts is a common sexually transmitted infection that is characterised by small, flesh-coloured bumps around the vagina, cervix and anus.

Genital warts are flesh-coloured bumps or cauliflower-shaped growths on your genitals or anus. This is a common sexually transmitted infection (STI) caused by certain types of the human papillomavirus (HPV). Most of these pesky bumps might appear to be tiny, almost invisible, however, there larger, unsightly clusters may also erupt as part of the infection. Your best bet when it comes to prevention is vaccination, but safe sex practices such as wearing a condom can also help you avoid this. As for treatment, there are medical and surgical options that you can go in for in order to get rid of these.

What is are genital warts?

Genital warts are a frequent form of STI caused by specific forms of human papillomavirus. They appear as little, flesh-coloured or grey growths on the genital or anal area, varying in size, form, and number, as found in a study published by StatPearls. It may affect both men and women and appear in areas such as the vulva, vagina, cervix, penis, scrotum, and anus. They are usually painless, although they can cause itching, discomfort, or bleeding in certain cases. The HPV strains that cause this STI are typically not the same as those that cause cervical or other types of cancer. However, this strain is very contagious and spreads through skin-to-skin contact, particularly during sexual activity.

What are the causes of genital warts?

Here’s a breakdown of the main causes and contributing factors:

1. Human papillomavirus

It is the primary cause of this problem. While there are over 100 types of HPV, strains 6 and 11 are specifically responsible for approximately 90 percent of genital wart cases. It is important to note that most HPV infections are harmless and clear up on their own without causing any noticeable symptoms. However, in some cases, the infections can lead to the development of genital warts. This strain is highly contagious and spreads primarily through skin-to-skin contact during sexual intercourse, including vaginal, anal, and oral sex, as found in a study published in MedicinePlus.

2. Weak immune system

People who have a compromised immune systems are at a higher risk of developing genital warts. “Factors such as HIV infection, other underlying illnesses, or the use of immunosuppressive medications can weaken the body’s natural defences against HPV,” says gynaecologist Dr Aruna Kumari. When the immune system is weakened, it becomes less effective at fighting off the virus, making it more likely for warts to develop and persist. Additionally, it may hinder the body’s ability to clear the HPV infection, leading to recurrent outbreaks of warts.

3. Unprotected sexual contact

It is a significant risk factor for HPV transmission and subsequent genital wart development. While condoms can reduce the risk of contracting it, they do not provide complete protection. “This is because HPV can infect skin areas not covered by condoms, such as the scrotum, vulva, or perineum,” says the expert. Therefore, consistent and correct condom use, along with other preventive measures like HPV vaccination, can help minimise the risk of the infection.

Symptoms of genital warts

It can present a variety of symptoms, which can vary in intensity and may not be immediately noticeable. Here are some of them:

1. Appearance of warts

They typically appear as small, flesh-coloured or grey growths. They can be flat or raised and may vary in size from a few millimetres to several centimetres. Warts can occur standalone or in clusters, resembling a cauliflower-like texture.

Warts may appear on the penis, scrotum, or around the anus in men. For women, it can develop on the vulva, vagina, cervix, and around the anus. They may also be found inside the vaginal canal, making them less visible.

2. Itching or discomfort

Some people may experience itching or irritation in the affected area, which can lead to discomfort during activities such as walking or sitting. In some cases, warts can become irritated, leading to minor bleeding, especially if they are scratched or injured.

However, many people with warts may not notice any symptoms at all. It can sometimes be so small that they go unnoticed until they grow larger or cause discomfort.

While genital warts themselves are usually harmless and do not cause serious health issues, some strains of HPV are associated with cervical and other genital cancers. Therefore, regular screenings and discussions with a healthcare provider are important for overall sexual health.

How to prevent genital warts?

Consider these key strategies to prevent it:

HPV vaccination : Vaccines, such as Gardasil, are highly effective in preventing HPV infections, particularly those that cause genital warts. While they are typically recommended for adolescents, they should be taken under a healthcare provider.

: Vaccines, such as Gardasil, are highly effective in preventing HPV infections, particularly those that cause genital warts. While they are typically recommended for adolescents, they should be taken under a healthcare provider. Safe sex practices : Consistent and correct condom use can significantly reduce the risk of HPV transmission. Limiting the number of sexual partners and avoiding oral sex can further minimise exposure.

: Consistent and correct condom use can significantly reduce the risk of HPV transmission. Limiting the number of sexual partners and avoiding oral sex can further minimise exposure. Quit smoking: If you smoke, you may have a higher risk of developing warts than nonsmokers, and warts are more likely to return if you smoke.

By combining these preventive measures, you can significantly lower your chances of contracting genital warts.

How to treat genital warts?

There are several medical treatments available to get rid of them. These include prescription creams and ointments. Another way is cryotherapy, a medical procedure that involves freezing off the genital warts. A doctor applies a very cold substance, like liquid nitrogen, directly to the warts, which freezes and destroys the infected tissue. It is a common and effective treatment for these, although it may require multiple sessions to completely eliminate the warts. Doctors may also suggest laser therapy, it is a medical procedure that uses a focused beam of high-energy light to destroy the bumps. Finally, you may remove the warts surgically.

When to see a doctor

It is important to consult a doctor in the following situations: