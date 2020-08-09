What are vaginal farts and why do they happen?

Vaginal farts or queefs are natural and rarely a cause of concern. But if you're still wondering why they're happening to you, then read on.

A vaginal fart, which is also called a queef is a harmless bodily function that occurs when trapped air inside the vagina is released. Just like flatulence, this too, can happen at any time and is completely natural. This is involuntary and cannot be controlled by you. There can be many reasons for air to get trapped in your vagina. It could be from sex, exercise, as well as the use of vaginal products. When this air is released, it makes a farting sound, thus the name vaginal farts.

What is a vaginal fart?

Vaginal fart is the when trapped air from the vagina is let out. It is a normal bodily function. A study, published in International Urogynecology Journal, states that vagina farts is common, but have no serious consequences. Around 72.1 per cent women reported it to be a little bother. However, if it is accompanied by any sort of pain, then you must visit the doctor.

Causes of vaginal farts

Passing vaginal farts are an involuntarily action that sound like a normal fart but does not have an odour. There can be multiple causes of a vaginal fart.

1. Sexual activity

When something is inserted in the vagina (like a penis, fingers or sex toys), it can trap air inside. The “in and out” movement for sexual pressure can also trap the air, which is then released as vaginal farts when the sexual activity is done. This is why queefs during sex, or after it, are common.

2. Pelvic floor problems

One of the major reasons is vaginal flatulence. This is not harmful, but trapped air can be a sign of some serious problems related to your pelvic floor. A study, published in the International Urogynecology Journal, states that vaginal farts or queefing is a result of pelvic floor dysfunction. Vaginal farts are linked to conditions like urinary and fecal incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse. So, it is always advised to do pelvic floor exercises to strengthen your pelvic floor muscles.

3. Use of tampons and menstrual cups

The use of feminine hygiene products like tampons and menstrual cups which are inserted inside the vagina, can also allow air to get trapped inside. The air is then released when the product is removed or while exercising or stretching in the form of vaginal farts.

4. Gynaecological procedures

Many procedures require physical examination of your vagina. Such physical examinations and procedures during the vaginal examination can also allow air to enter inside the vagina. This air can get get trapped and subsequently released as vaginal farts.

5. Exercises and stretching

A vaginal fart can also be a result of rigorous exercise. Any exercises that stretch out the pelvic area often opens and relaxes your vagina. This movement leads to air enter the are. Hence, you might hear a vagina fart during your workout regime.

6. Labour and childbirth

Vaginal delivery can also lead to vaginal farts. A study published in the journal ISRN Obstetrics and Gynaecology found that most cases of vaginal gas in women start after normal delivery. Air is allowed to enter the vagina during the delivery process, and is released in the form of a vaginal fart.

7. Vaginal fistula

In case you have been experiencing vaginal farts for a while, you may be curious if vaginal gas can be a sign of anything serious. Sometimes, it may happen due to a vaginal fistula. It is a condition where an abnormal hollow chamber is created between two normally unconnected organs. It would be best to consult a gynaecologist.

Care and treatment of a vaginal fart

Vaginal farts are common and natural. It does not require any specific treatment. In most cases, it is caused by sexual activity or exercise, and resolves on its own, in the form of vaginal farts. However, when it comes to gas and flatulence, there are ways to reduce it.

When to call a doctor?

While vaginal farts are common and usually harmless, it might also be cause of concern sometimes. If you notice that you are passing gas from your vagina regularly, and you cannot connect this to sex to other physical activities, then it may be time to visit the doctor.

How to prevent a vaginal fart?



Are you wondering how to stop queefs? While you cannot control vaginal farts, you can reduce activities that can increase your chances of trapping air in your vagina. Whether it is avoiding queefs during sex or preventing vaginal farts during exercise, certain techniques may help.

When it comes to sex, reduced in-and-out movement of the penis, finger or sex toy can help you avoid queefs. You could also look at doing pelvic floor strengthening exercise in general to avoid air from making its way into the vagina and then out of it as a vaginal fart!

If you are doing yoga in a group, you could either avoid certain yoga postures that can induce a vaginal fart, or simply stop getting embarrassed about something as natural as a queef!