Does poor menstrual hygiene increase cervical cancer risk?

Poor menstrual hygiene may increase the risk of infections that allow HPV to persist, raising cervical cancer risk. Doctor explains what women can do to protect themselves.

Cervical cancer is one of the most common cancers affecting women, yet it is also one of the most preventable. While Human Papillomavirus (HPV) infection is the main cause, doctors say that everyday habits can influence how the disease develops. One such factor is menstrual hygiene, which is often ignored or misunderstood. Many women still lack access to clean sanitary products, safe toilets, or proper information about menstrual care. Over time, poor hygiene during periods can lead to repeated infections, which may increase health risks.

According to Dr Kanika Gupta, Principal Director, Surgical Oncology (Gynae & Robotic Surgery) at Max Super Speciality Hospital, maintaining good menstrual hygiene is an important step in protecting cervical health and reducing long-term risks.

Why is cervical cancer a major concern?

Cervical cancer is caused by a long-lasting infection with the HPV. The World Health Organization (WHO) states that it is the fourth most common cancer among women globally. In India, it is the second most common cancer in women, especially among those aged 15 to 44 years. Every year, more than one lakh women are diagnosed with cervical cancer, with more than 77,000 deaths annually. Limited access to vaccination, screening, and awareness plays a big role in these numbers.

What is menstrual hygiene, and why does it matter?

Menstrual hygiene simply means using clean and safe materials during periods, changing them regularly, washing the genital area properly, and disposing of used products safely. Poor hygiene during menstruation can lead to infections like urinary tract infections, vaginal infections, and other reproductive tract problems. Dr Gupta explains that frequent infections can weaken the body’s ability to fight HPV, increasing the risk of cervical problems over time.

How can poor menstrual hygiene increase cancer risk?

Upsets the natural balance

A healthy vagina has good bacteria that protect against infections. Poor menstrual hygiene can disturb this balance and allow harmful bacteria to grow. Makes it harder to clear HPV

Repeated infections cause long-term irritation and inflammation. This can stop the body from clearing HPV naturally, allowing it to stay longer and cause damage. Irritates sensitive tissues

Using damp or unclean materials for long hours can irritate the cervix. This makes it easier for viruses like HPV to enter and harm the cells.

A study published in the Asia-Pacific Journal of Oncology Nursing found that using old cloth and not maintaining cleanliness during periods were linked to a higher risk of cervical cancer.

Menstrual practices that raise health risks

Certain hygiene practices increase vulnerability to infections and cervical damage. These include using old or improperly washed cloth as absorbents, not changing pads frequently, poor disposal of used materials, and lack of access to clean and safe menstrual products. Limited privacy, water, and sanitation facilities further worsen these risks, especially in rural and underserved areas.

Why are awareness and access crucial?

Many women do not realize that menstrual hygiene affects long-term health. Improving access to clean sanitary products, safe toilets, and correct information can help prevent infections and lower cancer risk. As Dr Gupta points out, better menstrual hygiene is a simple but powerful step toward reducing cervical cancer and improving women’s overall health.