Poor hygiene, unprotected sex and more can cause vaginal infections: Know 10 culprits

If you are dealing with frequent discomfort down there, you should understand these 10 common causes of vaginal infections and how to prevent them.

Have you ever experienced discomfort or irritation down there and wondered what might be causing it? Vaginal infections are more common than many realise, and they can affect women of all ages. From itching and burning sensations to unusual discharge, vaginal infections can disrupt your intimate health and leave you feeling uneasy. You may also notice redness and swelling around the vagina and vulva, a burning feeling when urinating, and discomfort during sex. While they are often treatable, it is important to understand the underlying causes of vaginal infections that make you more vulnerable to them.

Symptoms of vaginal infections

Here are some common symptoms of vaginal infections you should be aware of:

Itchy or burning sensation in the vagina and vulva (often worse at night)

Vaginal soreness and discomfort

Thick, white vaginal discharge

Changes in the colour or smell of the vaginal discharge

Redness and swelling of the vagina and vulva

A burning feeling when urinating

Discomfort during sex

Pain in the pelvis

Chills and fever

Light vaginal bleeding or spotting

If you experience any of these symptoms and they do not improve within a few days or get worse, it is important to consult a healthcare professional for a proper diagnosis and treatment.

10 common causes of vaginal infections

Here are some of the most common causes of vaginal infections you should know:

1. Poor hygiene

Maintaining proper hygiene is essential for vaginal health. “Wearing sweaty or unclean undergarments, infrequent washing, or using harsh soaps, douching, or chemical-laden products can disrupt the natural balance of good bacteria, making women prone to infections,” suggests Obstetrician and Gynaecologist Dr Kaishreen Khan. Poor hygiene is one of the most common causes of vaginal infections, but it is also important to avoid overwashing, as this can also lead to irritation and imbalances.

2. Excessive moisture

A warm and moist environment encourages the growth of bacteria and fungi, leading to infections like yeast infections and bacterial vaginosis. Excess moisture is one of the causes of vaginal infections. Tight-fitting clothes, synthetic underwear, and prolonged exposure to wet conditions (such as staying in wet swimsuits or sweaty gym clothes) can also cause infections down there. Make sure to keep the area dry and change into fresh, breathable clothes to prevent excess moisture buildup.

3. Overwashing or excessive cleaning

While poor hygiene can cause infections, excessive washing with strong antibacterial soaps or frequent douching can strip away healthy bacteria, as per the Mayo Clinic. “This can disrupt the vaginal flora, which is one of the key causes of vaginal infections,” says Dr Khan. The vagina is self-cleaning, and over-cleansing can remove essential protective bacteria. Gentle washing with lukewarm water is all your vagina needs.

4. Unprotected sex

Unprotected sex increases the risk of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), which are significant causes of vaginal infections. It can cause symptoms like irritation, unusual discharge, and pain. Some infections, like herpes and HPV, can be transmitted even without visible symptoms. So, it is crucial to practice safe sex by using condoms and limiting the number of sexual partners.

5. Say no to harsh chemical products

Unfortunately, a wide range of intimate washes, scented soaps, sprays, and douches are jam-packed with chemicals that can disrupt the natural pH balance of the intimate area, leading to infections. The vagina is sensitive and requires products that are mild and free from artificial fragrances or harsh chemicals.

6. Weak immune system

Stress, poor diet, and underlying health conditions, such as autoimmune diseases, can weaken the body’s ability to fight infections. A weak immune system makes it harder to fend off harmful bacteria or fungi, resulting in vaginal infections.

7. Sharing personal hygiene products

Using someone else’s towel, razor, or underwear can transfer bacteria and fungi, increasing infection risks like yeast infections or urinary tract infections (UTIs). This is one of the causes of vaginal infections. Always use your own hygiene products to maintain health and prevent infection transmission.

8. Uncontrolled blood sugar levels

“Women with diabetes or insulin resistance are at higher risk of vaginal infections due to higher glucose levels in urine and secretions, which provide a food source for bacteria,” explains Dr Khan. Keeping blood sugar levels within a healthy range helps minimize the risk of infections, and regular monitoring and management of diabetes can help maintain overall health.

9. Swimming pool and hot tub exposure

Chlorine and other chemicals used in pools and hot tubs can disrupt the natural pH balance of the vaginal flora, leading to infections. Prolonged exposure to chlorinated water is one of the causes of vaginal infections. It can dry out the vaginal area, making it more susceptible to irritation and infections. Rinse off thoroughly after swimming and avoid prolonged stays in pools or hot tubs to help protect vaginal health.

10. Hormonal imbalance

“Hormonal changes during pregnancy, menstruation, or menopause can trigger vaginal infections due to fluctuations in estrogen levels,” according to Dr Khan. These hormonal shifts can alter the vaginal environment, making it more prone to yeast infections or bacterial imbalances. Manage your hormonal health through proper nutrition, hydration, and regular checkups.

Now you know the causes of vaginal infections, let us make understand ways to prevent it.

How to prevent vaginal infection?

Here are a few tips to prevent vaginal infections and keep intimate health in check:

Clean the intimate area with water and avoid using harsh soaps or chemicals that can disturb the natural balance.

Do not scrub too hard, as the area is delicate and sensitive.

Always wipe from front to back to avoid transferring bacteria from the anus to the vagina.

Avoid using chemical products like scented soaps or sprays, as they can irritate the skin.

Wear cotton underwear, which allows the area to breathe and helps prevent moisture buildup.

Loose-fitting clothes also help air circulation, reducing the risk of infection.

Always change out of wet clothes or sweaty gym wear as soon as possible to prevent bacteria and yeast growth.

Use condoms to reduce the risk of STIs and bacterial infections.

Stick to doctor-recommended products with balanced pH levels for the best care.

Limit the use of panty-liners, as they can trap moisture.

Shaving or waxing should be done carefully to avoid microtears, as they may make the area more vulnerable to infections.

Use clean tools and avoid frequent hair removal to reduce irritation.

Lastly, eat a nutritious diet, hydrate properly, and exercise regularly to support your immune system and vaginal health.

By understanding the common causes of vaginal infections and taking preventive measures, you can reduce the risk of infections down there.