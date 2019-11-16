Vagina smell: 8 foods that can help you get rid of it

Vagina smell is normal and happens to everyone. However, if you are looking for ways to make it smell better down there, try these foods.

While vagina smell is a natural phenomenon, it can get pronounced during some day of the month. There are many factors that determine how your vagina smells. The smell of your vagina can be impacted by your menstrual cycle, pregnancy or even sex. While mild vaginal smell is natural, a strong and unpleasant odour might need a trip to the doctor. Vaginal smell is also impacted by what you eat. Your vaginal and gut health are linked to each other. So, if you keep your gut healthy, your vagina will be healthy too. Needless to say, a healthy vagina will be devoid of infections, have the correct pH, and won’t smell pungent. So get ready to get these foods to make vagina smell good!

Why does the vagina smell?

Normal vaginal discharge has a mild smell, which is natural. However, various factors such as sex, menstrual cycle as well as other things such as medical conditions, our diet can impact the way our vagina smells. Sweating and body odour can also change the way your vaginal smells.

Foods that make your vagina smell good

1. Yogurt

One of the foods that make vagina smell good is yogurt. It contains the lactobacillus bacteria, which is also naturally present in your gut, urinary tract, and vagina. According to a 2006 review published in the Journal of Antimicrobial Chemotherapy, this bacteria also helps restore a healthy yeast balance in the vagina, thus preventing fungal infections. Result? A healthy gut, a healthy vagina, and no foul smell.

2. Cranberry juice

Many gynaecologists recommend concentrated cranberry juice or whole cranberries to women suffering from urinary tract infections (UTI). Cranberry juice is one of the best drinks for vaginal health In fact, several studies like the one published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition backs this claim.

The reason is fairly simple: cranberries are packed with antioxidants and powerful infection fighters. Plus, they are acidic in nature and help maintain the pH of your vagina. Now, obviously, a healthy and infection-free vagina has no reason to smell bad.

3. Pineapple

Wondering what does pineapple do for a woman’s vagina? Pineapples are a rich source of vitamin C, vitamin B, and fibre. Not only do these nutrients improve gut health, but they also help maintain your vagina’s natural smell by keeping it healthy and preventing any infections. In fact, pinapple is also one of the foods that make your vagina taste good.

4. Apple

The phytoestrogen phloridzin and antioxidants in apples stimulate the blood flow in your vagina, keeping it healthy and fresh. In fact, a 2014 study published on F&S Science shows that these compounds also prevent the development of uterine fibroids and help with sexual arousal.

Plus, eating apples can also increase the probability of climaxing during sex. What more do you want?

Take a Poll What is your go-to remedy for menstrual cramps? Heating pads

Pain killers

Herbal teas

Stretching or yoga Take a Poll What is your preferred method of contraception? Condoms

Birth control pills

IUD

Vaginal ring Previous Next

5. Ginger Tea

Another great drink for vaginal health is ginger tea. The antimicrobial properties of ginger are just what you need to promote a healthy gut, a healthy vagina, and ward off any vaginal infections, keeping Miss Vayjayjay smelling au-naturel! A study published in International Journal of Reproductive Biomedicine, suggests the same.

6. Lemon

This citrusy wonder is rich in vitamin C and acidic in nature. This is exactly why it can help maintain the vaginal pH and keep matters in control. In fact, this study, published in African Journal of Primary Healthcare and Family Medicine, suggests that lemon juice is great to prevent sexually transmitted infections and restore and tighten the vagina after delivery.

7. Celery

Celery is bursting with vitamin C and hence can help restore the ecology of vaginal bacteria, making it one of the best foods to make vagina smell good. Moreover, the presence of chlorophyll in the salad essential helps maintain the smell of your lady bits.

8. Cinnamon

While all things citrusy and acidic help maintain the pH of your vagina, cinnamon happens to be an alkaline spice which can help neutralise any excess acidity down there. A healthy balance means a healthy smelling vagina!

When to head to the doctor?

While mild vagina smell is normal, it is important to make sure to head to the doctor if you have prolonged vaginal smell that is accompanied by burning or itching. One cause of pungent vaginal odour can be infections as well. You can read more about them here. Remember to be extra careful if you are pregnant as vaginal odour can often be a sign of other complications.

Other ways to remove vaginal odour?

There are some other ways to get rid of vagina smell as well. Among these, maintaining hygiene down there is the most important one. Other than this, making sure you don’t sweat down there is another way. Make sure to wear breathable underwear. Check out natural ways to prevent vagina smell.

Summary

Most people often worry if they sense a vaginal smell. However, it is important to note that milk vagina smell is natural. All healthy vaginas have a slight smell. There are some foods such as celery, lemon, pineapple, that can help in making your vaginal smell better. However, if you are noticing an unpleasant odour for a long period of time, then it is important to consult a healthcare professional.

FAQs

Why does my vagina smell before my period?

This happens due to hormonal fluctuations. Vaginal smell changes with your menstrual cycle, and this odour is normal.

Can others smell my vaginal discharge?

No, if everything is fine, usually no one else can smell your vaginal odour. However, if the smell is fishy, or if you have an infection, then it is important to visit the doctor.