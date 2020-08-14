Looking for ways to make your vagina smell better: Try these 5 tips

It is natural for your vagina to smell a bit funky at times. However, here are some tips that you can try to make it smell better.

Our vaginas smell differently at different times of the month. The way your vagina smells depends on a lot of things like your diet, sugar intake, and of course hygiene, and your menstrual cycle. A healthy vagina may smell a little funky but that does not necessarily mean that there is something wrong. The vagina smell during ovulation will be different than the vagina smell when you are on your period. In fact, you might even wonder why does my vagina smell after sex? The good news is that vaginal smell is natural. However, if you are still looking for natural ways to make it smell better, here are a few for you to try.

Why does my vagina smell bad?

There could be many causes of vaginal odour. From the diet you consume to your intimate hygiene habits and choice of lingerie, there could be multiple things that may impact how your vagina smells. For some, it the vagina could sometimes smell like rotten fish, and this may be caused by an imbalance of good and bad bacteria. A metallic smell may be an alarm for your upcoming period. If your vaginal region smell bad and shows sign of unusual discharge, it’s good enough reason to suspect a yeast infection. So if you are wondering why does my vagina smell like onions, visit the doctor, instead of trying home remedies to remove vaginal odour.

Tips to make your vagina smell better

That said, these hacks can help keep the foul smell at bay. So, here are the five things you can do to get rid of vaginal odour.

1. Wash yourself with water every time you pee

Everything from bath salts to a crazy range of vaginal washes can be found for your nether region these days. But according to obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Sandeep Chadha, you must not give into the hype, because they are of no help. What you must do however, is wash your vulva and vaginal region with water every time you pee or take a bath so as to ensure urine doesn’t make you stink up down there.

2. Avoid eating too much junk food

Junk food plays around with the pH balance of your vagina. In fact, too much sugar can lead to an infection called bacterial vaginosis. To make your vagina smell pleasant you should add more fruits and green leafy vegetables to your diet. Also, you must eat salads and plain yogurt.

3. Change your undies everyday

Personal hygiene is of paramount importance if you want your lady bits to smell all fresh. Also, prefer cotton panties over synthetic ones. Plus, if you sweat a lot down under then change your panty once or twice a day, because even too much sweat can also lead to infection and foul smell.

4. Keep yourself hydrated

Staying hydrated means that you will pass urine that won’t smell bad. And because of this your vagina will also smell better.

5. Clean your vagina after sex

Semen, latex of the condom, lubes, and sex toys–all of these are capable of altering the pH balance of your vagina and causing a bad odour. But if you clean it with water or with a wipe after penetration, you can avoid this problem.

“One thing you should always remember is that you should not clean your vagina with toilet paper because it scratches the labia minora and leads to minor cracks which can also further lead to infections and bad odour,” Dr Chadha concludes.

See how simple it is to make your vagina smell great? Do forgo those fragranced vaginal products and follow these hygiene tips for the best results.