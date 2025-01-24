Have acne-prone or dry skin? Use aloe vera gel on face at night

Chat with
Dry skin, particularly in winter, is a problem that almost everyone complains about. Acne is another common skin issue that many teens and adults have to deal with. But there is one single solution that can help you get some relief—aloe vera gel. It has hydrating and soothing properties that can help soothe many skin problems. No wonder why the translucent, jelly-like substance found inside the leaves of the aloe vera plant is widely used in skincare. Its anti-inflammatory and moisturising qualities make it a must-have in any skincare routine. You can apply it during the day or before getting some shut-eye. If you want to learn how to use aloe vera gel on face at night, know ways to do it.
Before learning how to use aloe vera gel on face at night, know some of its benefits for the skin.
“It acts as a natural humectant, which is why it can easily draw moisture into the skin without clogging pores,” says aesthetic physician and cosmetologist Dr Karuna Malhotra. Its lightweight texture makes it ideal for all skin types, including oily, and combination skin. This is why people with different skin types should learn how to use aloe vera gel on face at night.
Its anti-inflammatory properties can help to calm redness, itching, and skin irritation, making it an excellent way to treat sunburn, known for making skin red, and sore. “Applying a cool layer of aloe vera gel can provide relief to sensitive or inflamed skin,” says the expert. To get the most of it, learn how to use aloe vera gel on face at night.
Rich in hyaluronic acid, aloe vera gel has the ability to stimulate collagen synthesis. The increased collagen production can make skin smoother, reduce wrinkles, improve skin elasticity, and give glowing skin, as per research published in the Journal of Holistic Integrative Pharmacy in 2024.
Aloe vera contains polysaccharides and gibberellins, which promote skin regeneration and healing. “It is particularly effective in reducing the size of acne scars and soothing minor cuts or burns,” says Dr Malhotra. Since polysaccharides can help to stimulate skin healing and growth, it may be an effective way to manage eczema, as per research published in BioMed Research International in 2015. It is a condition that makes skin dry, and itchy.
Acne is, in part, caused by propionibacteria acnes, and aloe vera may help in reducing these bacteria. A 2024 study, published in Microorganisms, showed that acemannan in aloe vera plays a key role in acne treatment by enhancing the action of the immune system against propionibacteria acnes. So, if you have acne issues, learn how to use aloe vera gel on face at night.
You can apply the gel directly to your face or add more ingredients according to your skin type. Here’s how to use aloe vera gel on face at night as per different skin types:
It can be beneficial to learn how to using aloe vera gel on face at night. The gel is generally safe, but it may lead to side effects:
You should learn how to use aloe vera gel on face at night, as it is gentle and effective on its own. But make sure to go for pure gel rather than the ones with added fragrances or preservatives.
Yes, aloe vera can help reduce tan. Its cooling and soothing properties repair sun-damaged skin and reduce pigmentation. With consistent use, aloe vera gel can lighten a tan by promoting skin regeneration and hydration.
Cut a fresh aloe vera leaf and wash it thoroughly, slice off the spiky edges and peel the outer green layer then scoop out the gel using a spoon. After blending it into a smooth consistency, store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to a week then apply it to clean face.
