Have acne-prone or dry skin? Use aloe vera gel on face at night

Aloe vera is a great way to moisturise skin, and fight acne. You can apply it during daytime or before sleeping. We tell you how to use aloe vera gel on face at night.

Dry skin, particularly in winter, is a problem that almost everyone complains about. Acne is another common skin issue that many teens and adults have to deal with. But there is one single solution that can help you get some relief—aloe vera gel. It has hydrating and soothing properties that can help soothe many skin problems. No wonder why the translucent, jelly-like substance found inside the leaves of the aloe vera plant is widely used in skincare. Its anti-inflammatory and moisturising qualities make it a must-have in any skincare routine. You can apply it during the day or before getting some shut-eye. If you want to learn how to use aloe vera gel on face at night, know ways to do it.

What are the benefits of aloe vera gel for skin?

Before learning how to use aloe vera gel on face at night, know some of its benefits for the skin.

1. Hydrates your skin

“It acts as a natural humectant, which is why it can easily draw moisture into the skin without clogging pores,” says aesthetic physician and cosmetologist Dr Karuna Malhotra. Its lightweight texture makes it ideal for all skin types, including oily, and combination skin. This is why people with different skin types should learn how to use aloe vera gel on face at night.

2. Contains soothing properties

Its anti-inflammatory properties can help to calm redness, itching, and skin irritation, making it an excellent way to treat sunburn, known for making skin red, and sore. “Applying a cool layer of aloe vera gel can provide relief to sensitive or inflamed skin,” says the expert. To get the most of it, learn how to use aloe vera gel on face at night.

3. Helps achieve glowing skin

Rich in hyaluronic acid, aloe vera gel has the ability to stimulate collagen synthesis. The increased collagen production can make skin smoother, reduce wrinkles, improve skin elasticity, and give glowing skin, as per research published in the Journal of Holistic Integrative Pharmacy in 2024.

4. May help in healing

Aloe vera contains polysaccharides and gibberellins, which promote skin regeneration and healing. “It is particularly effective in reducing the size of acne scars and soothing minor cuts or burns,” says Dr Malhotra. Since polysaccharides can help to stimulate skin healing and growth, it may be an effective way to manage eczema, as per research published in BioMed Research International in 2015. It is a condition that makes skin dry, and itchy.

5. Helps fight acne

Acne is, in part, caused by propionibacteria acnes, and aloe vera may help in reducing these bacteria. A 2024 study, published in Microorganisms, showed that acemannan in aloe vera plays a key role in acne treatment by enhancing the action of the immune system against propionibacteria acnes. So, if you have acne issues, learn how to use aloe vera gel on face at night.

How to use aloe vera gel on face at night?

You can apply the gel directly to your face or add more ingredients according to your skin type. Here’s how to use aloe vera gel on face at night as per different skin types:

1. Normal skin

Use a mild foaming or gel-based cleanser to remove any dirt or impurities from your face.

After drying your face, take a small amount of the gel and apply it evenly to your face using clean fingers.

Leave it overnight, as the gel will help to maintain your skin’s natural moisture balance and protect against environmental damage while you rest at night.

2. Dry skin

After washing your face with a moisturising face wash, combine the gel with a few drops of almond or rosehip oil.

Apply it, especially on the dry areas, and leave it overnight to lock in moisture. “This combination ensures your skin stays supple and soft throughout the night,” says the expert.

3. Oily or acne-prone skin

While learning how to use aloe vera gel on face at night, remember that washing face is important. Clean your face with a face wash for oily skin.

Mix the gel with a few drops of tea tree oil for added antibacterial benefits, helping to combat breakouts. “This combination also reduces sebum production, keeping the skin matte and fresh,” says Dr Malhotra.

4. Combination skin

Use a gentle, sulfate-free cleanser to remove dirt and excess oil without stripping the skin.

Apply a balancing toner with ingredients like rose water or chamomile to address both dryness and oiliness.

Take a little bit of the gel and massage it gently into the skin. Make sure to concentrate on the T-zone (forehead, nose, and chin) for its oil-control benefits, while lightly layering on drier areas to provide hydration.

Add 1-2 drops of jojoba oil to the gel if your cheeks feel very dry.

Allow the gel to absorb and work well while you sleep.

5. Eczema

Before learning how to use aloe vera gel on face at night, perform a patch test on a small area, especially if you have eczema.

Use a fragrance-free, hypoallergenic cleanser, but avoid hot water, as it can aggravate eczema.

Gently apply a layer of pure aloe vera gel to the affected areas, especially the irritated or red patches to reduce inflammation.

You can mix the gel with a small amount of coconut oil or shea butter to lock in moisture.

Leave it overnight to calm inflammation and promote healing.

Are there side effects of using aloe vera on face at night?

It can be beneficial to learn how to using aloe vera gel on face at night. The gel is generally safe, but it may lead to side effects:

Allergic reactions, such as redness, and itching.

Dryness if overused on already dry skin.

Skin irritation, especially while using commercial products with added chemicals, so use pure gel only.

You should learn how to use aloe vera gel on face at night, as it is gentle and effective on its own. But make sure to go for pure gel rather than the ones with added fragrances or preservatives.

Related FAQs Can aloe vera remove tan? Yes, aloe vera can help reduce tan. Its cooling and soothing properties repair sun-damaged skin and reduce pigmentation. With consistent use, aloe vera gel can lighten a tan by promoting skin regeneration and hydration. How to prepare aloe vera gel at home for the face? Cut a fresh aloe vera leaf and wash it thoroughly, slice off the spiky edges and peel the outer green layer then scoop out the gel using a spoon. After blending it into a smooth consistency, store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to a week then apply it to clean face.