How to stay healthy in winter: 14 wellness tips for cold months

Avoid getting sick this winter by eating healthy, keeping yourself hydrated and getting sun exposure. So, learn how to stay healthy in winter.

If not you, you will come across many people coughing and sneezing. That is because colds, and various respiratory illnesses tend to be more common during winter. Your immune system may get suppressed, and make you sick. The problem is that when you are indoors, the central heating system can make the air dry. Even outdoors, you will be exposed to dry air. This can affect your health in a number of ways. Do not know how to stay healthy in winter? We tell you ways to make your immune system strong and avoid getting sick this season.

Why do people fall ill during winter?

You should think about how to stay healthy in winter, as it is easy to get sick in cold months. The main reason for infections being quite high in winter is the combined effect of environmental and physiological factors. During a 2018 study published in Scientific Reports, 7 percent of women with asthma and allergic rhinitis expressed exacerbation of health issues related to winter.

Less white blood cells : Because the weather is cool, there is a decreased production of white blood cells and so, the immune system gets suppressed. “These white blood cells play a vital role in combating infections,” says internal medicine expert Dr N.R. Shetty. A 2023 study published in The Journal Of Allergy And Clinical Immunology found that cold temperatures particularly lower immunity in the nose and make people more susceptible to viruses.

: Because the weather is cool, there is a decreased production of white blood cells and so, the immune system gets suppressed. “These white blood cells play a vital role in combating infections,” says internal medicine expert Dr N.R. Shetty. A 2023 study published in The Journal Of Allergy And Clinical Immunology found that cold temperatures particularly lower immunity in the nose and make people more susceptible to viruses. Crowded places : Many outings in winter lead to crowded and poorly ventilated indoor places where airborne viruses can spread easily, such as those of influenza and the common cold.

: Many outings in winter lead to crowded and poorly ventilated indoor places where airborne viruses can spread easily, such as those of influenza and the common cold. Dry air : Dry air, whether within your home and mostly indoors due to heating or outdoors in winter, easily dries up nasal passages as well as throats which entraps the natural barriers against pathogens.

: Dry air, whether within your home and mostly indoors due to heating or outdoors in winter, easily dries up nasal passages as well as throats which entraps the natural barriers against pathogens. Less sunshine: Winter means reduced sunshine, which translates to less vitamin D levels. “It is a critical immune-response nutrient,” says the expert. During a 2019 study published in Cureus, an improvement in vitamin D levels was seen in participants from winter to summer.

How to stay healthy in winter: Tips to follow

With all these factors making you susceptible to illnesses, you may wonder how to stay healthy in winter. Well, there are simple tips for winter wellness:

1. Healthy diet

A healthy diet is a basis of good health, especially during winter. “A diet rich in vitamin C like oranges, guavas, and bell-peppers can help strengthen the immune system,” says the expert. In addition, include foods rich in vitamin D, such as fortified dairy, eggs, and fatty fish, as alternative sources since the amount of sunlight the body gets decreases. Healthy seeds like chia seeds, flaxseeds, and pumpkin seeds can also contribute to your well-being. Hot soups laced with turmeric and ginger will help alleviate inflammatory symptoms and keep you warm from within.

2. Hydration

Hydration is just as important in winter as it is in summer or spring. It is one of the answers to your “how to stay healthy in winter? question. “Even though the temperatures may be colder, the body loses water through breathing and dry skin,” says Dr Shetty. Hydrate with warm water, herbal teas, and broth. Hydration also lubricates joints, which helps everyone, but those with arthritis especially.

3. Dress appropriately

Keep warm to avoid catching illnesses like the common cold, and hypothermia. Put on layers of clothes and retain body heat. Avoid cold exposure on extremities by wearing caps, scarves, and gloves. You can add thermal wear to give some extra warmth, and stop worrying about how to stay healthy in winter.

4. Wash hands regularly

“Winter is a peak time for contagious illnesses like the flu. Wondering how to stay healthy in winter then? Wash hands frequently with soap and water, as it removes germs and prevents the spread of infections,” says the expert. Carry an alcohol-based hand sanitiser for situations where washing hands is not possible.

5. Get enough sleep

Wondering how to stay healthy in winter? Get some sleep. It is very important when it comes to immunity, so maintain your sleep schedule. Summer or winter, try to get between 7 to 8 hours of sleep every night, as good quality sleep is beneficial to the body in restoring and fighting diseases.

6. Exercise regularly

Exercise can keep you healthy and help with blood circulation while ensuring flexibility within joints. Indoor yoga, and stretches are perfect to keep fit indoors without the freezing temperatures. “Swimming in heated pools or stationary biking are good choices that are low on impact and safe for those who have some problems with their joints,” suggests the expert. While winter exercise is safe for most people, if you have heart problems or asthma, checking with the doctor first is necessary, according to the Harvard Health Publishing.

7. Stay active inside the house

Get moving, as it is key to good health and one of the answers to your question, “How to stay healthy in winter?” Involve your family members in active indoor games or dance routines. “Simple movements such as walking around the house or using resistance bands could help maintain muscle strength and mobility,” says the expert.

8. Avoid crowds

With Christmas and New Year’s Eve coming up, winter is usually the time of celebrations. And you tend to enjoy in crowded indoor spaces, which can increase opportunities of infection spread. Avoid crowds whenever possible or wear a mask to stop worrying about how to stay healthy in winter.

9. Practice safe heating

Too frequent heating of the home can dehydrate the air causing the irritability of the respiratory tract. Indoor heating can lead to dry air during winter. This can lead to increased water loss simply from breathing, according to the American Heart Association. “Humidify the rooms, if necessary, using a humidifier. Heaters must be in proper working conditions to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning, and try to use them less,” says the expert.

10. Healthy skin

Maintain healthy moist levels in cold weather. Use gentle, fragrance-free moisturisers and stay away from long hot showers as much as possible, as they can drain all your natural oils. Long and prolonged hot water exposure damages skin barrier function, according to research published in the Journal Of Clinical Medicine in 2022.

11. Routine check-ups

Winter is a good time for health check-ups, especially for those suffering from chronic diseases, such as diabetes or heart conditions. Routine tests can identify hidden problems, and regular follow-ups make sure that there is proper management of existing conditions in the colder months. Visiting a doctor can help to get an answer regarding your question, “How to stay healthy in winter.”

12. Shield against allergens

“Indoor allergens, including dust mites, mold, and pet dander, tend to be worst during winter because of minimal ventilation,” says the expert. Regularly clean carpets with hot water, wash bedding, and use purifiers to minimise the amount of allergens.

13. Stay sunlit

Low sunlight exposure in winter can lead to vitamin D deficiency and seasonal affective disorder, a type of depression with symptoms usually more apparent during winter. Try to spend more time outdoors during mid-day when sunlight is strongest, even if for a short walk.

14. Limit sugar and alcohol

“Excess sugar and alcohol can suppress the immune system, making it hard to fight infections in the body,” says the expert. Drink less alcohol, and have warm herbal teas, fruit-infused water, or even natural sweeteners such as honey, and stop worrying about how to stay healthy in winter.

When it comes to health, winter poses special challenges. So, you may wonder how to stay healthy in winter. Combine the right amounts of nutrition, exercise, and proper hydration to take good care of your overall well-being.

Related FAQs How do you mentally survive winter? Wear warm clothes and go out for a walk, eat foods like eggs, liver, tuna fish that are rich in vitamin D, and plan fun activities with your friends and family. What not to do in winter? Don't avoid sunscreen, drink alcohol in excess or take long hot showers. You should also not have cold water or stay outdoors for long without proper protection.