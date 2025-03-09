Want to sleep early at night? 11 tips to follow before going to bed

Your body needs sufficient amount of sleep, which is possible if you go to bed early. Wondering how to sleep early at night? These tips can help you.

Insomnia, a common sleep disorder, can make it hard to get some shut-eye. Late-night screen time, jobs, and social events can also come in the way of your sleep quality. To get enough restful sleep, you need to make sure to go to bed early. After all, it is good for your mental health as well as skin. While 8 p.m may be too early for you, don’t wait till midnight to rest. If you are a night owl, it can get difficult to hit the sack early. However, learning how to sleep early at night and actively following useful tips can help. Keep your phone away and stop taking drinks with caffeine so that you can easily fall asleep. Check out some more tips below.

What are the benefits of sleeping early at night?

There is nothing better for your health and well being than learning how to sleep early at night. In fact, a review, published in Applied Physiology, Nutrition, and Metabolism in 2020, showed that going to bed late negatively affected the quality of sleep.

Here are some benefits:

When you go to bed early, your body receives sufficient deep sleep. “This aids in memory consolidation, learning as well as problem-solving skills,” says pulmonologist and sleep medicine expert Dr Arun Chowdary Kotaru.

Early sleep promotes mental well-being by reducing stress, and mood swings. “These are possible, as the brain goes through repair mechanisms during deep sleep cycles,” says the expert.

Physically, a bedtime early in the night aids in better heart health. “It helps by maintaining healthy blood pressure and avoiding cardiovascular diseases,” says the expert.

It also maintains metabolism, which results in healthy weight through balancing hunger hormones like leptin and ghrelin.

Early sleep boosts immunity by allowing the body to produce cytokines, which are proteins needed to fight off infections.

Skin health gets enhanced since nighttime sleep helps in collagen production, preventing premature ageing and giving the skin a glow.

The first step in learning how to sleep early at night, is to know what time is best for you. “The best sleeping time is around 9.30 p.m since this corresponds with the natural circadian rhythm of the body,” says the expert.

How to sleep early at night?

Getting around seven to nine hours of sleep is critical for your overall health. This is possible if you learn how to sleep early at night.

1. Maintain a consistent sleep schedule

Going to bed and getting up the following morning at the same time every single day helps to regulate the body’s circadian rhythm, which is the internal clock responsible for controlling sleep-wake cycles. During weekends, you may want to get up late. But sticking to a predictable schedule will decrease disruptions in your sleep cycle and make it easier to fall asleep earlier.

2. Avoid caffeine in the evening

Caffeine, found in energy drinks and beverages like coffee, and tea, works as a central nervous system stimulant. That’s why many people enjoy a cup of coffee or tea every morning. “When consumed, caffeine stops adenosine receptors within the brain. Adenosine is a chemical that builds up during the course of the day, and induces drowsiness,” explains Dr Kotaru. When caffeine acts to block this process, alertness gets boosted and sleep time gets postponed. To avoid interfering with sleep, have beverages with caffeine at least 6 hours prior to sleep.

3. Reduce exposure to screen time before bed

While learning how to sleep early at night, give importance to reducing your screen time. “Blue light emitted by gadgets such as mobile phones, tablets, and laptops inhibits the generation of melatonin, the hormone responsible for sleep,” says the expert. Avoid using these gadgets at least an hour before bedtime.

4. Create a relaxing nighttime routine

Engaging in relaxing activities before bedtime can help signal your body to unwind and prepare for sleep. Reading a book or listening to music can decrease stress. “Taking a warm bath can help soothe your muscles and lower body temperature. Meditation can help relax the mind by lowering stress hormones and promoting deep, peaceful sleep.

5. Avoid heavy meals before bedtime

Eating big or spicy meals at night may lead to pain and indigestion, making it difficult to fall asleep early. During a 2011 study, published in the Journal Of Clinical Sleep Medicine, eating right before sleeping was found to be negatively associated with sleep quality. So, eat light foods like bananas, and yoghurt early to avoid hitting the sack late at night.

6. Limit naps during the day

“Short naps, around 20 to 30 minutes, can increase alertness and productivity while not interfering with sleep at night,” says the expert. But longer naps, particularly in the late afternoon, might alter your body’s circadian cycle and make it difficult to sleep early. So an important step in learning how to sleep early at night, is to go for short naps in the afternoon.

7. Don’t exercise late

Yes, physical activity helps to improve sleep quality, and reduce stress. However, vigorous activities in the evening can make it hard to sleep early. “Exercising late evening might raise heart rate and adrenaline levels, making it more difficult to fall asleep. Try to engage in moderate activity at least 3 to 4 hours before bedtime,” suggests the expert.

8. Manage stress

Stress due to work or family problems can keep you up at night. “Deep breathing, and mindfulness meditation are some of the practices that help you relax and sleep better,” says the expert. Keeping a notebook or journal and penning down your thoughts before going to bed might also help you clear your mind. This is one of the most integral things that can help you to learn how to sleep early at night.

9. Get sunlight exposure during the day

Natural light, especially in the morning, is important for your bones as well as to regulate your sleep-wake cycle. “Sunlight increases serotonin, a hormone that promotes melatonin synthesis at night,” says the expert. While learning how to sleep early at night, remember to spend at least 30 minutes outside every day.

10. Use your bed only for sleep

Your brain makes associations based on your daily habits. If you use your bed for watching TV, working, or eating, your brain links it up with wakefulness rather than sleep. “Reserving your bed only for sleep strengthens its bond with rest, making it simpler to fall asleep when you lie down,” says the expert.

11. Reduce alcohol intake

While alcohol may make you feel tired, it also negatively impacts your sleep quality. Alcohol stops you from entering into deep sleep and so, makes you more susceptible to sleep disturbances, as per research published in the Korean Journal Of Family Medicine in 2015. Remember this tip while learning how to sleep early at night.

If you are not used to going to bed around 9 p.m, you should try to follow simple tips that help you learn how to sleep early. Hitting the sack early will help you get at least seven hours of sleep, which is essential for your health.

