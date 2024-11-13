Children’s Day 2024: 9 effective tips to reduce sugar cravings in kids

Got a child with a sweet tooth? Make sure to give your little one less sweets, as they may lead to weight gain and tooth decay. On Children's Day, learn how to reduce sugar cravings in kids.

Adults with a sweet tooth often find it hard to resist their sugar cravings. Imagine how challenging it can be for children to say no to their favourite treats, who love candies and all things coated with sugar. As a parent, you need to make sure they don’t exceed the daily limit. If you fall for their cute faces and give in by letting them eat as many sweets as they want, they can end up with weight gain, dental issues and other health problems like diabetes. This Children’s Day, think about your kid’s health first. You should start by knowing how to reduce sugar cravings in kids.

Why is too much sugar bad for children?

Eating sweet foods is one of the best ways to boost energy, but focus on the amount your children consume. Children aged between 2 and 18 should have less than six teaspoons of added sugars (found in snacks, beverages, and processed foods) in a day, according to the American Heart Association. “Excessive sugar consumption can negatively affect various aspects of a child’s health,” says neonatologist and paediatrician Dr Abhishek Chopra.

Side effects of too much sugar

1. Weight gain

Foods and drinks with a lot of sugar often provide empty calories that are low in nutritional value. When consumed in excess, these calories can lead to weight gain and increase the risk of obesity. During a 2013 study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, it was found that sugar-sweetened beverages promoted weight gain in children.

2. Dental problems

Sugar feeds harmful bacteria in the mouth that produce acids, leading to tooth decay and cavities. During a research published in Nutrition Reviews in November 2024, a positive association was found between sugar intake and tooth decay in children. “The acids produced from sugar consumption can erode tooth enamel, further increasing the risk of dental damage,” says Dr Chopra.

3. Blood sugar spikes and crashes

Sugary foods cause rapid spikes in blood sugar levels, followed by crashes that can make children feel tired, irritable, and cranky. “This rollercoaster effect can impact their mood, behaviour, and ability to focus,” says the expert. These blood sugar fluctuations can also lead to more cravings for sugary foods.

4. Increased risk of chronic diseases

Children with high sugar consumption may be at a greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes in adulthood. A study published in the Science journal in October 2024 found that reducing sugar intake in childhood reduces the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 35 percent, and hypertension by 20 percent later in life.

How to reduce sugar cravings in children?

1. Provide balanced meals rich in protein and fibre

Protein and fibre help keep blood sugar levels stable and make children feel fuller for longer, reducing the likelihood of sugar cravings. To reduce sugar cravings in kids, ensure that every meal contains a balance of protein (chicken, fish or tofu) and fibre (vegetables, whole grains like brown rice or oats). You can also try mixing things up when it comes to their diet.

2. Introduce naturally sweet foods

Some fruits are naturally sweet and provide essential vitamins, minerals, and fiber. “They satisfy sugar cravings in a healthier way without causing the spikes and crashes associated with processed sugar,” says the expert. Offer fruits like apples, berries, mangoes, or grapes as snacks instead of sugary treats to reduce sugar cravings in kids.

3. Avoid sugary drinks

Beverages like sodas, sweetened juices, and energy drinks are one of the biggest contributors to added sugar intake. They can lead to rapid blood sugar spikes, increasing cravings. To reduce sugar cravings in kids, encourage water, unsweetened milk and smoothies without sugar.

4. Limit processed snacks

Many processed snacks, such as cookies, candies, and chips, contain hidden sugars and are less nutritious. These foods can trigger a cycle of sugar cravings. Replace processed snacks with whole foods like nuts, seeds, yogurt, or homemade energy bars made from oats and fruit.

5. Read food labels carefully

Many packaged foods contain added sugars even when they seem healthy. Being mindful of ingredients can help reduce hidden sugar consumption. “Check labels for terms like high-fructose corn syrup, cane sugar, or any “-ose” sugars (e.g., sucrose, and glucose). Choose foods with little or no added sugar.

6. Promote healthy eating habits

Children often mimic the behaviour of their parents or other family members. Demonstrating healthy eating choices sets a positive example and helps them understand the importance of balanced eating. Avoid sugary foods yourself, and make healthy, balanced meals for your whole family to reduce sugar cravings in kids.

7. Reduce sugar intake gradually

Take things slow to reduce sugar cravings in kids. Sudden elimination of sugar can lead to stronger cravings in children. A gradual reduction allows children’s tastebuds to adjust and helps avoid withdrawal symptoms. Start by reducing sugar in their favourite foods, such as making slightly less sweet homemade smoothies or baked goods. Over time, use less sugar in other recipes.

8. Set an eating schedule

“Skipping meals or irregular eating patterns can lead to intense hunger, making children more likely to crave sugary snacks,” says the expert. Ensure your child eats at consistent times throughout the day, including breakfast, lunch, snacks, and dinner. This helps maintain stable blood sugar levels and reduces hunger-driven cravings.

9. Choose healthy options

Offering healthier alternatives to sugary treats can satisfy their desire for sweets without all the added sugar. To reduce sugar cravings in kids, make homemade treats with natural sweeteners like honey or mashed bananas. You can also make your own desserts, such as fruit-based popsicles, oatmeal cookies sweetened with dates, or homemade energy balls made with nuts and dried fruits.

Excessive sugar intake can lead to weight gain or diabetes in children. Don’t give them too many processed foods with high sugar content, and promote healthy eating to reduce sugar cravings in kids.