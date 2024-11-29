12 smart strategies to burn stubborn hormonal belly fat

Hormonal fat is a result of imbalanced hormones due to many health conditions. Read on to learn how to reduce hormonal belly fat.

People generally think that weight loss is a game of ‘calorie in, calorie out’ but sometimes your weight depends more on your hormones rather than other factors. Certain hormonal conditions such as an inactive thyroid, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) or even menopause can lead to a protruding belly or weight around the abdomen. This looks and feels different than other belly fat. Hormonal fat accumulates around the lower part of the belly and might be soft and squishy. This fat is due to hormonal imbalances in the body and can take longer to go. If you have been wondering how to reduce hormonal belly fat? Know some basic changes in your lifestyle as well as a good workout regime to rid of this fat in a matter of a few months.

What is hormonal belly fat?

Hormonal belly fat is the accumulation of additional fat in the lower abdomen due to hormonal imbalances in the body. It is more metabolically active than the other types of fat and can produce hormones and chemicals that may contribute to health problems, says internal medicine specialist Dr Basavaraj S Kumbar. It is not considered to be a serious condition, but the prevalence of hormonal belly fat can indicate some underlying health diseases. The causes of a hormonal belly include conditions related to an underactive thyroid, leptin resistance, menopause, or polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) in females. Knowing how to reduce hormonal belly fat is important to identify why you are putting on weight and address the condition.

How to reduce hormonal belly fat?

The first step to understanding how to reduce hormonal belly fat is to analyse what you are eating and how you are working out. Reducing hormonal fat requires a comprehensive approach that incorporates diet, exercise, stress management and hormonal balance, explains fitness expert Wanitha Ashok. Here is what you should be eating and how you should work out:

1. Prioritise protein

Protein regulates hormones such as insulin and leptin, which promotes fat loss. Consuming lean protein through foods such as chicken, fish, paneer, and legumes in every meal can help to build muscles and reduce fatigue. Aim for 20-30 grams of protein per meal to stabilize blood sugar and insulin levels, explains Dr Kumbar. A study published in the Journals of Gerontology Series A: Biological Sciences and Medical Sciences observed that there were greater reductions in total and abdominal fat mass in the participants who were eating a high-protein diet as compared to a standard protein diet.

2. Include healthy fats

Omega-3 fatty acids, that are available in fatty fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts can also help decrease cortisol levels, thereby supporting fat loss. Healthy fats also enhance satiety and hormonal balance. Including 1-2 servings of healthy fats per meal can be very beneficial. A study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition lists MCT (Medium-chain triglyceride) oil as a better oil to lose weight as compared to olive oil.

3. Reduce refined carbs

The key to understanding how to reduce hormonal belly fat or any type of abdominal fat, lies in decreasing the consumption of refined carbs. Processed foods and sweetened snacks can spike insulin levels resulting in hormonal belly fat. It is always recommended to eat complex carbs like whole grains, oats, and sweet potatoes that takes longer to digest. These are low on the glycemic index and help keep blood sugar stabilized. A study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition observed that the participants who consumed whole grains had 17 percent less chances of having abdominal fat than the ones who had more refined grains.

4. Consume fibre-rich foods

If you are wondering how to reduce hormonal belly fat with the right diet, adding fibre-rich foods is an important step. Fibre manages the production of insulin and leptin because of slowed digestion and stabilizes blood sugar levels. Foods like vegetables, fruits, and whole grains help in reducing hunger, which will help to not indulge in overeating. Fibre-rich foods aid in digestion by adding bulk to your stool, promoting regular bowel movements and preventing constipation. A healthy digestive system can help regulate hormone levels and reduce bloating. A study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition states that a diet that is high in fibre is significantly associated with decreased hormone concentrations. These help in controlling mood as well as how our organs work, and metabolism.

5. Proper hydration

Adequate hydration is required to optimise metabolism and enhance hormonal well-being. Drinking adequate amounts of water also diminishes bloating and hunger. A study published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition states that an increased water intake can lead to loss of body weight. This happens via two mechanisms, decreased feeding and increased lipolysis, which is the breakdown of fats and lipids.

6. Avoid high intake of sugar

High consumption of sugar causes insulin and leptin resistance, which also contributes to hormonal belly fat. Therefore, to understand how to lose hormonal belly fat, avoiding sugar is a must. Reduce sugary drinks, snacks, and refined carbs as it aids people in avoiding development of the fat. A study, published in Diabetes & Metabolic Syndrome, observed that even one serving of sugary beverage in a week was linked to an increase in belly fat as compared to consuming less than one serving.

7. Eat small, frequent meals

Wondering how to lose hormonal belly fat while eating all your meals? Break them down. Consuming four to six small meals daily helps balance blood sugar and insulin levels, which minimizes fat storage, says Dr Kumbar. Avoid big, infrequent meals as that can cause hormonal changes.

8. Walking

If you are wondering how to reduce hormonal belly fat and which exercise regime to follow, you can start this process by walking. Regular physical activity like walking can help mitigate the effects of hormonal imbalances. A brisk walk can help burn calories and this can contribute to overall weight loss. Regularly walking every day can cut down excess belly fat, including hormonal belly fat. Walking also reduces stress, and stress can also contribute to weight gain in your belly. A study published in the journal Nutrients states that abdominal subcutaneous fat or belly fat can decline with a faster walking speed and intensity. It is recommended to do speed walking every week.

9. Aerobics

There are many aerobic exercises such as running, swimming, or even cycling that can help to burn calories. This can lead to overall weight loss, as well as belly fat. Consistent aerobic exercise can help reduce hormonal belly fat, including hormonal belly fat. Regular aerobic activity can help boost your metabolism, helping you burn calories more efficiently. A study published in the journal Obesity states that aerobic exercises can lead to weight loss. A 5 per cent decrease in fat mass was reported.

10. Upper body exercises

Another important aspect of understanding how to lose hormonal belly fat is by including the right exercises in your workout regime. Upper body exercises such as bench press help work out the muscles in the chest, shoulders, and triceps. You can also do dumbbell rows, these work on the back and arms. Another upper body exercise you can do is shoulder press workouts. This helps strengthen the shoulders and triceps. Exercises such as bicep curls as well as triceps dips work the biceps and triceps respectively.

Also Read: How to lose weight around menopause: 7 tips to get rid of belly fat

11. Lower body exercises

Lower body exercises such as squats, lunges and deadlifts can also help to reduce hormonal belly fat. Squats work on the legs, glutes, and core. You can also do joint-friendly exercises such as glute bridge variations as these also work glutes and your core. Abs and plank such as elbow plank, long lever plank, side plank, and Russian twists can work. Leg raises and bicycle crunches can work well for the lower abs, core and obliques.

12. HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training)

If you are wondering how to reduce hormonal belly fat with a workout then including HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) exercise routines is a must. HIIT can be tailored to your fitness levels as well as the availability of props and time. A study, published in the journal Sports Medicine, states that HIIT is a time-efficient strategy to decrease fat-mass deposits, including those of abdominal and visceral fat mass. This should be done as a 30-second workout and 30-second active recovery programme. The whole circuit can be repeated 2-3 times, says Ashok. Body weight exercises for HIIT include burpees, mountain climbers, squat jumps, plank jacks, jumping lunges as well as many push-up variations.

While these tips can help you lose hormonal belly fat, it is best to check with your doctor to avoid any complications.