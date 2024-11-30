11 top tips to reduce dandruff naturally

It is not easy to get rid of dandruff, a common condition in which pieces of dry skin flake off of a person's scalp. Know how to reduce dandruff naturally and its very easy.

Has your head been itchy lately? Are you noticing too many flakes on your shoulders? Don’t worry, we tell you how you can reduce dandruff naturally. A common hair problem, it affects the scalp and makes it itchy and flaky. While poor hygiene is not a factor, the flakes may become more visible if you don’t wash your hair regularly. While nothing can beat professional medical care, if you want to try something natural—some home remedies may help. Yes, you can deal with dandruff naturally but you have to keep an eye on other factors that may exacerbate the condition, including stress, eating habits and more. If you can mind your habits and try some natural ways, you might just be able to beat this condition permanently.

What is dandruff?

“It is a scalp condition, which causes the flaky part of the skin to fall off and leads to itching and irritation,” says dermatologist Dr Neha Khuraana. The flakes, yellowish or white in colour, often fall from the scalp onto the shoulders.

Causes of dandruff

This scalp condition can have varied causes, including:

Dry scalp.

A fungal infection with Malassezia fungus can cause flakiness on the scalp, leading to dandruff.

Those who have an oily skin and scalp are also prone to getting dandruff, as sebum tends to attract dirt and pollutants.

The hormonal changes during menstruation and menopause can cause flaky scalp.

Certain conditions such as psoriasis, eczema or seborrheic dermatitis trigger dandruff.

Now that you know the causes, you should also know how to reduce dandruff naturally. However, these home remedies may work for some and may not work for others so it is best to get your scalp examined first and don’t forget to do a patch test before trying anything new.

How to reduce dandruff naturally?

In case of mild dandruff, all you have to do is wash your hair. Look for an anti-dandruff shampoo with ingredients such as zinc pyrithione, sulfur, salicylic acid, and selenium sulfide, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. But if want to learn how to reduce dandruff naturally, go for these tips:

1. Coconut oil and lemon

Coconut oil acts as a great scalp moisturiser and does away with dryness. Lemon has antimicrobial properties and inhibits the functioning of microbes that cause dandruff. Coconut oil has antifungal property, which is beneficial for people with dandruff, as per research published in Scientific Reports in 2021. A review published in Research in Pharmacy and Health Sciences in 2016 showed that juice concentrates of lemon exhibited highly significant antifungal activity against Malassezia furfur, which is associated with dandruff. Take a mixture of two tablespoons coconut oil and one tablespoon lemon juice (freshly squeezed). “This can be applied and left for at least 30 minutes,” says the expert.

2. Apple cider vinegar

It can help in the maintenance of scalp pH (potential of hydrogen) and inhibit the growth of fungus on the scalp. It has acetic acid, which has antibacterial, antifungal, and antioxidant properties, according to research published in the International Journal of Dermatology in 2021. “You can apply it twice a week on your scalp after shampooing your hair and leave it for 5 to 10 minutes before rinsing it off. But always apply diluted apple cider vinegar by mixing two tablespoons of it in one cup of water,” suggests the expert.

Take a Poll How do you fight obesity? Diet correction

Exercise

Medicines

3. Tea tree oil

A potent antimicrobial and antifungal agent, tea tree oil, is great for dandruff treatment. Five percent of tea tree oil is effective in dandruff treatment, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology in 2002. Take a carrier oil such as coconut oil and olive oil, and mix a few drops of tea tree oil to it before applying to your scalp. A few drops of this essential oil can also be mixed in the shampoo that you regularly use.

4. Eucalyptus oil

You don’t have to scratch your head to know how to reduce dandruff naturally. Use eucalyptus oil, as it is quite a powerful agent and works well against dandruff. “Its application will show noticeable reduction in scalp flakiness,” says Dr Khuraana. For its application, just like tea tree oil, either add a few drops of it in a carrier oil or add a few drops in shampoo.

5. Neem leaves

Want to learn about how to reduce dandruff naturally? Go for neem or azadirachta indica, a well-known antibiotic herb that is also great for healthy scalp. “Its antibacterial and antifungal properties makes it a great ingredient in tackling dandruff-affected scalp,” says the expert. Take a few leaves of neem and boil it in water. Once the water turns greenish and you feel the extracts of neem leaves have been transferred to water, strain it and use this as water as hair rinse.

6. Olive oil

“Use oil, as it works as a moisturiser when applied to the scalp,” says the expert. It can help to reduce dandruff by hydrating the scalp. Just warm some olive oil and then apply to the scalp to leave it overnight. The following day, comb out the yellow flakes to reduce dandruff naturally.

7. Eggs

Break an egg for it. “Egg is a great nourisher for the scalp as its high protein content increases the cellular turnover and synthesises new scalp cells that are healthy,” says the expert. Take an egg, whisk it, apply it to your scalp, and leave this solution for 15 to 20 minutes. Later, rinse it off with cold water to reduce dandruff naturally.

8. Castor oil

There are benefits of using castor oil for hair. “It works as an antimicrobial agent and has hydrating properties that can improve scalp health,” says the expert. Apply castor oil to your scalp once a week to reduce the incidence of dandruff. If you have an oily scalp or feel that castor oil is thick, you can mix it with carrier oil such as coconut oil and then apply to your scalp.

9. Onion juice

Many hair care products for hair growth consist of onion juice. If you are wondering how to reduce dandruff naturally with this potent vegetable, you should know that onion juice can do more than promote hair growth. “Its high sulfur content can kill the dandruff causing fungus present in the scalp,” says the expert. Extract juice from an onion, apply it to your scalp and leave it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing it off.

10. Yogurt and honey

Honey is a hydrating agent for skin as well as hair and help you reduce dandruff naturally. Yogurt, on the other hand, is rich in probiotics. This duo is a great way to get rid of dandruff. “Take two parts of yogurt and one part of honey, and apply it to your scalp,” suggests the expert.

11. Aloe vera gel

This soothing agent is great for tackling inflamed and irritated skin of the scalp. It also helps in moisturising hair. A 2015 review published in Biochemistry Research International showed that aloe vera gel’s antibacterial and antifungal properties can help reduce dandruff naturally. Apply this gel to your scalp and let it sit for at least half an hour then rinse it off.

Are there any side effects of reduce dandruff naturally: Are there any side effects?

You may have got the answer to your question “how to reduce dandruff naturally?” but it is important to go for a patch test before applying anything on your scalp.

Home remedies such as lemon juice should be used with caution as it can cause skin irritation.

If you use undiluted apple cider vinegar, it can also trigger irritation and cause a burning sensation.

If you have an oily scalp, using too much oil such as coconut oil can clog pores.

High concentration of tea tree oil and eucalyptus oil can cause irritation.

Knowing how to reduce dandruff naturally can be helpful. Kitchen ingredients like coconut oil and olive oil can do away with this problem but make sure to perform a patch test to avoid skin irritation.