Can you reduce belly fat without exercise? 13 tips to help

Exercising is important to manage weight but what if you don't want to work out? To understand how to reduce belly fat without exercise, follow these tips.

You can blame your poor diet, and sedentary lifestyle for the extra tummy fat. But if you love your health, it is important to get rid of it. Belly fat is associated with many health problems, including type 2 diabetes and cancer. Walking at a quick pace, running, and crunches are some of the exercises that can help to achieve flat abs. However, exercising may not be your favourite activity. In that case, you may wonder how to reduce belly fat without exercise. Don’t lose hope, as you can focus on what you eat. Skipping fried and processed foods is one of the things you have to give up, but that’s just the beginning.

What is belly fat?

Before figuring out how to reduce belly fat without exercise, know what it is. “It refers to the accumulation of excess fat around a person’s abdomen,” shares bariatric, and gastrointestinal surgeon Dr Muralidhar S. Kathalagiri.

Subcutaneous fat, found just beneath the skin. is one of its forms.

Visceral fat, on the other hand, is inside the abdomen and surrounds internal organs like the liver, stomach, and intestines.

“Belly fat is influenced by factors like poor diet, sedentary lifestyle, genetics, and stress. While some fat is necessary, excess fat around the abdomen can pose health risks,” says the expert. While working out can get you quick results, it is not necessary to follow a rigorous fitness regimen. Read on to know how to reduce belly fat without exercise.

Why should you get rid of belly fat?

A big tummy can cause a lot of health problems. So, know why you need to reduce it before learning how to reduce belly fat without exercise. Excess belly fat, especially visceral fat, can lead to:

Health risks : It can increase the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and cancer. Women who have extra fat around their waists are at a high risk of dying early from a heart disease or cancer according to the US National Institutes of Health. During a 2008 study published in the International Journal of Clinical Practice, a strong association was found between the development of type 2 diabetes and abdominal obesity.

: It can increase the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and cancer. Women who have extra fat around their waists are at a high risk of dying early from a heart disease or cancer according to the US National Institutes of Health. During a 2008 study published in the International Journal of Clinical Practice, a strong association was found between the development of type 2 diabetes and abdominal obesity. May affect metabolic processes : “Belly fat secretes inflammatory chemicals that can disrupt normal metabolic processes,” says the expert.

: “Belly fat secretes inflammatory chemicals that can disrupt normal metabolic processes,” says the expert. Low self-esteem: Excess fat around the abdomen may lead to lower self-esteem, which is the sense of your own value and self worth. During a 2019 study published in the Ethnicity & Disease journal, an association was found between obesity, including abdominal obesity, and relatively poor self-esteem.

How to reduce belly fat without exercise?

Working out is helpful to lose belly fat, but if exercise is not possible for some reason, weight loss can be achieved with a combination of various things, says Dr Kathalagiri. Here’s how to reduce belly fat without exercise:

1. Eat more protein

Protein, known as the building blocks of life, promotes satiety, reduces cravings, and supports metabolism, explains the expert. Foods like eggs, lean meats, beans, and tofu can keep you full while reducing calorie intake. The Recommended Dietary Allowance for protein is just 0.36 grams per pound, as per the Harvard Health Publishing.

2. Consume soluble fibre

While learning how to reduce belly fat without exercise, pay attention to fibre. Soluble fibre, which is found in oats, flaxseeds, avocados, and legumes, absorbs water and forms a gel-like substance. This slows digestion, reduces fat absorption, and aids in appetite control. This type of fibre is also associated with a decreased risk of heart disease, and better management of blood sugar, as per the US National Institutes Of Health.

3. Cut down on sugary foods and drinks

Wondering how to reduce belly fat without exercise? Stop eating chocolates and cookies. “Sugary foods lead to fat storage, particularly around the belly. Reduce sugary drinks intake, and replace them with water or herbal teas and avoid processed snacks,” says the expert.

4. Limit refined carbohydrates

As the name suggests, refined carbohydrates are the ones that have gone through processing. Found in foods like pasta, white bread, and sugary cereals, they don’t provide lasting energy. “They also increase weight, spike blood sugar and insulin levels,” says the expert. If you are wondering how to reduce belly fat without exercise? Opt for whole grains like quinoa, brown rice, and oats.

5. Stay hydrated

“Drinking plenty of water is one of the best ways to flush out toxins from your body, support digestion, and help control hunger”, says the expert. Even if it is winter, try to drink at least 8 glasses of water in a day. During a 2013 study published in the International Journal of Obesity, participants who drank one extra cup of water every day lowered their weight gain by 0.13 kg (0.28 pounds) .

6. Control portion sizes

Mindful eating and controlling portion sizes are effective ways to prevent overeating. Use smaller plates to control how much you eat. During a 2023 study published in the Iranian Journal Of Public Health, researchers found that when food was served on large, white plates, young participants consumed more.

7. Prioritise sleep

Your work or party may make you give less priority to sleep. “But lack of it can disrupt your hunger hormones like ghrelin and leptin. If that happens, it can lead to overeating,” says Dr Kathalagiri. Wondering how to lose belly fat without exercise? Try to sleep for 7 to 8 hours every night apart from eating healthy.

8. Reduce stress

Cortisol, a hormone, plays an important role in helping your body respond to everyday stress. It is also connected to metabolism. “Chronic stress increases cortisol levels, which may lead to belly fat,” says the expert. Practice stress management techniques like listening to music, practicing meditation, doing deep breathing, or simply journaling after a busy day.

9. Consume healthy fats

“Healthy fats in foods like nuts, seeds, olive oil, and avocados, improve satiety and reduce inflammation, supporting fat loss,” says the expert. On the other hand, trans fats, found in fried, packaged, or processed foods, may lead to abdominal fat gain, as per research published in the Obesity journal in 2012.

10. Avoid late-night eating

If you have dinner right before sleeping, it may lead to weight gain. The food needs some time to be digested before you go to sleep. This is why it’s a good idea to eat your dinner earlier. “Eating late can disrupt digestion and metabolism,” says the expert. Want to know how to reduce belly fat without exercise? Finish your last meal at least 2 to 3 hours before going to bed.

11. Chew food slowly

Eating fast may give you more time to finish your tasks. But if you want to know how to reduce belly fat without exercise, take your time chewing food. Eating slowly helps you recognise when you are full, preventing overeating. It also aids in better digestion and absorption of nutrients.

12. Limit alcohol consumption

“Alcohol is high in calories and disrupts fat metabolism, leading to belly fat accumulation,” says the expert. Drink alcohol in moderation or avoid it altogether if you can. Don’t make it a daily habit if you love your health and want to learn how to reduce belly fat without exercise. Save it for special occasions or celebrations.

13. Drink green tea

Want to know how to reduce belly fat without exercise? Have green tea. During a 2022 study published in the International Journal Of Environmental Research And Public Health, consumption of green tea was found to have beneficial effects in the prevention of abdominal obesity in middle-aged women. “It contains antioxidants like catechins that boost metabolism and promote fat burning,” says the expert.

It is easy to learn how to reduce belly fat without exercise. Watch what you eat, and how much you consume food to make sure you don’t have to deal with abdominal obesity.

Related FAQs Which drink is best for belly fat burn? Green tea is rich in antioxidants that increase calorie burning, ginger tea reduces inflammation and boosts metabolism, and apple cider vinegar drink balances blood sugar and supports fat loss. Can we reduce belly fat by drinking hot water? Hot water alone does not burn belly fat, but it can support weight loss indirectly by improving digestion. Drinking hot water in the morning can also kickstart your metabolism. Drinking it before meals can make you feel full, reducing calorie intake.