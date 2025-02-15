7 simple tips to make someone you love happy

Family happiness is about spending good times together, listening to each other and just showing up. Here are some tips to understand how to make someone happy in your family.

While we might be busy being nice to everyone, it is natural for our true selves to come out when we are surrounded by our loved ones. Creating a happy environment at home can be quite tricky as all of us often view our families as a safe place to display how we feel. Masking a smile and making others laugh in the outside world is no biggie for most of us, but understanding how to make someone happy in our families can often seem like a big task. However, the trick to understanding how to make someone happy lies in the small gestures, kind words and good times spent together. Here are some simple tips that are sure to give you results where family happiness is concerned.

Can you make people happy?

Understanding how to make someone happy can seem like quite a daunting task. But there are many simple things that you can do to make your loved ones happy. The key lies in creating a strong bond, offer emotional support, and create a positive environment for all members. While conflicts are quite common in a family, an effective communication strategy can do wonders. It is important to create a comfortable environment for everyone to voice their thoughts and ideas. Love and emotional support are the pillars of family happiness and harmony, and these must be maintained at any cost, explains mental health expert Anu Goel. Simple things like family meals or outings can do wonders.

How to make someone happy? 7 tips to follow

To understand how to make someone happy, it is important to know what people are looking for in their lives, and how to make them feel welcome and comforted. Here are some tips that you can try out.

1. Listen more

Talk less, and listen more, this is the first step in understanding how to make someone happy. Family happiness is all about creating an environment where everyone gets the right platform to talk about their feelings. Sometimes, people just want to be heard, they might not always be looking for a solution. According to a study, published in the journal Plos One, social connection can be a rich source of happiness. “Make sure to be more accepting of other people’s thoughts and ideas, so that they feel comfortable in sharing more”, says Goel.

2. Appreciate them

There are so many benefits of gratitude. Even in a family setting, no one should be taken for granted. It is important to offer words of appreciation whenever someone does something that benefits you. “This might seem like a small thing to do, especially when we are talking about a family, but this is the first step in understanding how to make someone happy within out family,” explains Goel. A study, published in the journal Happiness- Biopsychosocial and Anthropological Perspectives, states that gratitude causes increases in happiness, so your display of gratitude is sure to make them happy. In a group or a family, acknowledging the efforts of other members, expressing gratitude, and reminding them of their value can go a long way. Even a simple ‘Thank you’ or ‘Good job’ can brighten their day.

3. Offer help whenever you can

In a community setting, like a family, it is important to understand that there are different kinds of people. While some people ask for help willingly, there are others are who hesitant to do so, explains Goel. Therefore, an important step in understanding how to make someone happy is to check with them if they need any support. Be willing to contribute any help that they might need, be it with chores at home or maybe helping them with a task at hand. Such small acts of kindness can reduce their stress, and help them find happiness.

4. Share the joy with others

Nothing spreads faster than the feeling of doom and misery in a room. However, your upbeat spirit as well as joy can be quite a mood-lifter. To understand how to make someone happy, first, concentrate on making yourself happy. If you are satisfied and content, you will not be pulled down by other people. You will end up sharing your joy and helping them be happy as well, says Goel. What exactly can you do? Share a funny story, joke, or meme. Laughter is a quick and powerful mood booster. Spend quality time doing things they enjoy—watching a movie, cooking together, or going for a walk.

5. Be kind to people around you

Be it while talking about other people’s problems, offering advise, or forgiving someone, it is very important to be careful of the other person’s feelings. “This becomes especially tough in a family set-up as we tend to take members for granted,” says Goel. Being kind is an important step in understanding how to make someone happy. Patience, understanding, and forgiveness help maintain a healthy and happy relationship. Kindness is one of the biggest tips to cheer someone.

6. Small gestures matter

Another aspect of being kind in a relationship is to do small meaningful gestures that can help you make the other person feel welcome. These gestures don’t need to be grand or expensive. “Give a small gift, write a heartfelt note, or plan a surprise that suits their personality. Thoughtful gestures go a long way,” says Goel.

7. Spend time with your loved ones

Wondering how to make someone happy? Spend time with them. “In a family, it is very important to spend quality time with each other. That can get tough with many responsibilities that we shoulder today, as well as work pressure, but it must be done, says Goel. Spending time does not always mean talking about your problems. There are many tips to spend time with family such as going for a walk, watching a film or having a quiet dinner can also be effective solutions for how to make someone happy and content with their lives. After all, no one likes to be lonely.

Now that we know how to make someone happy, it is important to start following these tips with our families and loved ones!