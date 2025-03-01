Make delicious homemade lemon curd—with eggs or without them

Want to give a smooth and creamy touch to your toast? Then learn how to make lemon curd at home. You can use eggs or prepare it without them.

Peanut butter, cheese and avocado are some of the usual ways to make a toast delicious and healthy. But have you tried adding lemon curd to your toast? It can give your toast a smooth, creamy and tangy touch. To make this spread with a custard-like texture, you just need lemon juice, sugar, eggs and butter. Wondering how this spread, often used as a dessert topping, can be healthy? All you have to do is to leave out the refined sugar in your recipe. Also, if you are not a fan of eggs, you can make this delicious spread without them. Want to learn how to make lemon curd at home? Read on.

Foods to pair with lemon curd

You may think of all things sweet when it comes to lemon curd. “The bright yellow-coloured spread can be paired well with a variety of foods,” says dietician Ramya B. Some of the interesting options are:

Breads and baked goods : Toast, muffins and pancakes

: Toast, muffins and pancakes Desserts : Cakes, cupcakes, cheesecakes and tarts

: Cakes, cupcakes, cheesecakes and tarts Dairy and breakfast items : Cottage cheese, yoghurt and oatmeal

: Cottage cheese, yoghurt and oatmeal Fruits: Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, bananas and kiwis.

How to make lemon curd healthy?

Lemon and eggs, two key ingredients of lemon curd, are known for their impressive nutritional value. “While eggs are loaded with protein, lemons are full of vitamin C,” says the expert. Sugar and butter, which are not always good for your health, are also important ingredients of this spread. Whether you consume fruits, vegetables, dairy or nuts, you will find a little bit of natural sugar in them. The problem is with refined sugar, which may have adverse effects on your health. During a 2016 study, published in the European Journal Of Nutrition, an association was found between excessive consumption of refined sugar and increased risk of obesity, coronary heart disease and diabetes.

“You can go for a refined sugar alternative like honey,” suggests the expert. Honey, which is high in antioxidants, has protective effects for the treatment of various health conditions, including diabetes, as per an analysis published in Pharmacognosy Research in 2017.

Similarly, you can swap butter with coconut oil. A 2018 study, published in BMJ Open, showed that in comparison to coconut oil, butter led to a higher blood concentration of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, which is a risk factor for heart disease.

How to make lemon curd with eggs?

Wondering how to make lemon curd at home? Here’s a simple lemon curd recipe you can follow:

Ingredients:

½ cup of fresh lemon juice (about 2-3 lemons)

Zest of 1 lemon

2 whole eggs

1 egg yolk

2 tablespoons of honey

1 tablespoon of coconut oil

Instructions:

In a heatproof bowl, whisk together the eggs, yolk, lemon juice, zest, and honey until well combined.

Place the bowl over a saucepan with simmering water.

Stir continuously for about 8-10 minutes, or until the mixture looks thick like a custard.

Remove it from heat and stir in coconut oil until smooth.

Let it cool, then store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

How to make lemon curd without eggs?

Want to learn how to make lemon curd for vegans? You can follow this recipe of homemade lemon curd without eggs.

Ingredients:

½ cup of fresh lemon juice (use at least 2 lemons)

Zest of 1 lemon

¼ cup of maple syrup

1 cup of unsweetened coconut milk or almond milk

2 tablespoons of cornstarch

1 tablespoon of coconut oil

Instructions:

In a small saucepan, whisk together the lemon juice, zest, maple syrup and coconut milk.

Gradually add cornstarch while whisking to avoid any lumps.

Cook over medium heat, stirring continuously for about five minutes or until the mixture thickens.

Remove it from heat and add coconut oil to get a smooth mixture.

After you learn how to make lemon curd, let it cool down then store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

Are there side effects of lemon curd?

Learning how to make lemon curd can make your breakfast more delicious, but it may have some adverse effects:

Lemon curd is highly acidic due to its lemon juice content. “This can lead to acid reflux, which means your stomach acid can rise into your esophagus,” says the expert.

While learning how to make lemon curd, you must have noticed that eggs play a key role in it. “Eggs can cause allergic reactions in sensitive individuals, so a vegan version without eggs is a safer option,” says Ramya.

Store-bought lemon curd often contains high amounts of sugar, which can spike blood glucose levels. “Opting for a homemade, naturally sweetened version with honey is a healthier choice,” says the expert.

Lemon juice is high in citric acid and potassium. “It may not be suitable for people with kidney disease who need to manage their potassium intake,” says the expert.

Learning how to make lemon curd is a great way to enjoy your toast and fruits. But have it in moderation, and don’t make it a daily affair. You might also want to do away with the butter or refined sugar to avoid negative effects on your health.

Related FAQs Can you reheat homemade lemon curd? Yes, you can reheat homemade lemon curd, but it should be done carefully to avoid curdling or burning. Avoid high heat, as it can cause the eggs to scramble. If the curd thickens too much after refrigeration, add a teaspoon of warm water or milk while reheating to smooth it out. Should lemon curd be stored in the fridge or pantry? Lemon curd should be stored in refrigerator and not in the pantry. Lemon curd contains eggs and butter (or dairy alternatives), which can spoil quickly if left at room temperature. Refrigeration keeps it fresh and safe for up to 2 weeks.