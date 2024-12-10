13 interesting ways to make exercise more fun and enjoyable

Working out can be boring for some. But exercising can offer health bene6, including weight management. So, learn how to make exercise more fun.

Regardless of how fond you are of working out, the same old routine can get flat-out boring. Getting to the gym regularly must be something important, but after a while it can become tiresome and monotonous. But before you find another excuse to not work out, you should know there are ways to make exercise fun. And now that winter is in full swing, many will find an excuse to skip working out. If you also come up with excuses to give working out a miss, you need to stop thinking of it as a boring task or one of the household chores. The good news is there are ways to make exercise more fun and we are here to help you figure it all out.

What are the health benefits of exercising?

Before exploring the ways to make exercise more fun, know that there are some health benefits of exercising, including:

Aids in weight management : “Regular physical activity helps increase calorie burning and improve metabolism,” says fitness and nutrition expert Aman Puri. Exercising improves the body’s metabolic rate, which helps improve body composition by promoting fat burning. This helps shed those extra kilos and manage weight.

: “Regular physical activity helps increase calorie burning and improve metabolism,” says fitness and nutrition expert Aman Puri. Exercising improves the body’s metabolic rate, which helps improve body composition by promoting fat burning. This helps shed those extra kilos and manage weight. Protects against chronic diseases : Regular exercise like running, and jogging helps reduce the risk of developing chronic diseases. Exercising contributes to prevention and management of cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, and can improve overall well-being, according to the World Health Organization. “Exercise improves blood circulation, manages blood pressure and enhances aerobic capacity. This protects from diseases such as heart diseases, blood pressure, and diabetes, and improves immunity,” shares the expert.

: Regular exercise like running, and jogging helps reduce the risk of developing chronic diseases. Exercising contributes to prevention and management of cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, and can improve overall well-being, according to the World Health Organization. “Exercise improves blood circulation, manages blood pressure and enhances aerobic capacity. This protects from diseases such as heart diseases, blood pressure, and diabetes, and improves immunity,” shares the expert. Boosts mood and mental health : Exercise improves mood and wards off feelings of depression, and anxiety. Exercising can reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety, and enhance brain health, as per the World Health Organization. “Daily exercise improves the release of endorphins, the brain’s feel-good hormones, promoting relaxation,” says Puri.

: Exercise improves mood and wards off feelings of depression, and anxiety. Exercising can reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety, and enhance brain health, as per the World Health Organization. “Daily exercise improves the release of endorphins, the brain’s feel-good hormones, promoting relaxation,” says Puri. Improves flexibility : Exercise improves flexibility by increasing joint and muscle movements. “Stretching, Yoga, Pilates and other dynamic movements help enhance joint mobility and muscle elasticity,” says the expert.

: Exercise improves flexibility by increasing joint and muscle movements. “Stretching, Yoga, Pilates and other dynamic movements help enhance joint mobility and muscle elasticity,” says the expert. May increase life expectancy: Exercise may increase life expectancy by improving cardiac health, reducing the risk of chronic diseases like diabetes, and enhancing mental and overall well-being. During a 2012 analysis published in the Journal Of Aging Research, researchers found that life expectancy was higher in physically active participants. It ranged from 0.43 to 6.9 extra years.

What are the ways to make exercise more fun?

Here are some ways to make exercise more fun, and not boring:

1. Give importance to personality and interests

One of the ways to make exercise more fun is to do something that goes along with your personality and interests. If you are a social person, join a group dance class or start a walking group with your friends, according to the American Heart Association.

2. Take someone along

Working out alone can sometimes be boring. One of the ways to make exercise more fun is to take a companion along. Exercising with your loved ones can make it a more enjoyable social experience. Take friends or family members with you for a workout to make it more fun. “A friendly competition during a workout session also brings out your best performance and makes working out less mundane and more interesting,” says the expert.

3. Turn on music

Sometimes repeatedly exercising can be boring for some, so distracting yourself with some music may help you workout longer. A 2017 study published in the International Journal Of Physiology, Pathophysiology, and Pharmacology showed that people exercised longer when they listened to music than without. “Playing your favourite playlist while working out also elevates mood,” says Puri.

4. Turn exercise into a game

Bored with lifting weights and running in the park on the treadmill? Team up with your friends for a session of cricket or football match, and turn your exercise routine into a game. This is one of the ways to make exercise more fun. “This may increase your competitive spirit along with burning calories and boosting your health,” says the expert.

5. Reward yourself

Rewarding yourself with your favourite treat after achieving each sub-goal can be one of the ways to make exercise more fun. It is a way of raising the target standards in a fun way. Set a target for yourself by increasing the reps or sets or even weight amount. But don’t go overboard with your favourite treat.

6. Make exercise a social activity

Attending parties or going to concerts are not the only social activities. Add exercise to the list, as it is one of the ways to make exercise more fun. You can take a walk during lunch-time with your colleagues. You can also use family gatherings as a time to engage in outdoor activities or play team sports, according to the US National Institute On Aging.

7. Connect with nature

Connecting with nature is one of the best ways to make exercise more fun. “Exercising outdoors and getting some fresh air can lower stress levels naturally,” says the expert. Hiking can add adventure to your daily routine in a fun way because of the enjoyable view. Those who don’t like working indoors in a gym can exercise outdoors by going on a walk or a long cycling session. “The added benefit of working out outdoors is you get to soak up the sun, which improves Vitamin D levels in the body,” says the expert.

8. Do it for a good cause

Give your exercise a purpose – walk or run to support a noble cause or charity events such as walkathons and marathons. This gives your routine exercise purpose as well as motivation. Participating in these events can be a motivating factor for others apart from being one of the ways to make exercise more fun for yourself.

9. Play with different intensities

Despite your regular routines being beneficial, sometimes experimenting with different intensities of exercise may also prove beneficial. HIIT (High-intensity interval training) can add more fun to your regular exercise besides being a convenient and fast way to achieve your fitness goals.

10. Connect with technology

Using fitness bands, trackers or watches can fuel up the fun, raising the competitive spirit or interest by tracking your fitness levels. Tracking your steps, amount of calories burnt, progress, and heart rate can keep you engaged by tracking your health status, making it one of the ways to make exercise more fun.

11. Treat yourself to new clothing

One of the ways to make exercise more fun is by getting hands on new clothes for workout. Buying activewear for your workout can make you feel good and boost your confidence, motivating you to workout more often. A 2023 study published in Body Image showed that activewear browse time correlated positively with desires to be muscular and athletic.

12. Try virtual options

Going for virtual options is one of the ways to make exercise more fun. If you don’t like working out with a large set of people at the gym, try exercising through apps or virtual online classes and start working out from home. “Watching exercise videos while working out at home is a convenient and easy way to stay motivated,” says the expert.

13. Try different activities while working

Those who do not have time to exercise can engage in activities in their day-to-day work routines like cycling to work, climbing stairs instead of using lifts, parking far away and walking down to the parking area, or using a standing desk at work. Those at home can engage in daily household chores like mopping, cleaning, gardening, and washing their car to burn some extra calories.

Working out does more than just help you manage weight. If you dislike your fitness routine, experiment and try out different ways to make exercise more fun.

Related FAQs How can I enjoy working out alone? If you prefer working out in a gym, go alone when it's quiet, but ask for help whenever you need it. Listen to music of your choice while working out alone. At home, you can check out online workouts and follow the instructions. How to motivate an elderly person to exercise? Encouragement, and companionship can help elderly family members stay active. You can join them for a morning or evening walk, or buy them fitness gear. You can ask their friends to exercise together.