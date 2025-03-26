Drink detox water for weight loss: 8 ways you can make it at home

Detox water is a great combination of water and fresh fruits, vegetables, or herbs. It has benefits, including weight loss. Know how to make detox water for weight loss.

If you want to enjoy a weight loss drink, you’d probably reach out for a glass of lemon water in the morning or a cup of green tea. These drinks may help, as hydrating your body plays a role in dropping pounds. You can also add detox water to the list. The healthy drink is basically water that is usually infused with fruits, vegetables and herbs. The interesting thing about this drink is that it can be made in multiple ways. You can throw in some cucumber, apples or mint to a glass of water. It is all about adding healthy ingredients to a glass or jug of water. We tell you how to make detox water for weight loss.

Detox water for weight loss: How does it help?

“It is water infused with natural ingredients like fruits, vegetables, herbs, and spices to help improve digestion, and boost metabolism,” says nutritionist Haripriya. N. You should learn how to make detox water for weight loss. It is essentially water, which may temporarily increase your metabolic rate, so you can burn more calories. During a 2010 study, published in Obesity, it was found that people who drank a good amount of water as part of a weight loss programme lost more weight than those who didn’t.

Here’s how this weight loss drink works:

Boosts metabolism: “Ingredients like lemon, ginger, and cinnamon stimulate metabolism, helping your body burn calories more efficiently,” says the expert. Detox water can manage metabolism and may help reduce body weight, as per research published in the Journal Of Preventive Medicine And Holistic Health in 2023.

"You should know how to make detox water for weight loss, as drinking it before meals can help you feel full," says the expert. As it can suppress your appetite, you will eat less food, and that means fewer calorie intake.

“You should know how to make detox water for weight loss, as drinking it before meals can help you feel full,” says the expert. As it can suppress your appetite, you will eat less food, and that means fewer calorie intake. Reduces sugar cravings: Sugary drinks are not good for you, especially if you want to lose weight. Consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages promotes weight gain in children as well as adults, as per research published in The American Journal Of Clinical Nutrition in 2013. “Replacing sugary drinks with detox water can help lower calorie intake and reduce sugar cravings,” says Haripriya.

Learning how to make detox water for weight loss can be helpful, but just depending on it won’t be enough. “Combine it with a healthy diet and exercise to reduce body weight,” suggests the expert.

How to make detox water for weight loss?

Want to learn how to make detox water for weight loss? Here are some simple recipes you can follow:

1. Lemon and mint detox water

Ingredients

1 lemon (sliced)

10-12 fresh mint leaves

1 liter water

Ice cubes (optional)

Instructions:

Add lemon slices and mint leaves to a jug Or glass of water.

Let it infuse for at least 2 hours or overnight for stronger flavour.

Serve chilled or at room temperature.

2. Cucumber and lemon detox water

Ingredients:

½ cucumber (sliced)

1 lemon (sliced)

1 liter water

Ice cubes (optional)

Instructions:

Combine cucumber and lemon slices in a jug of water.

Let it sit for 2 hours before drinking.

Serve cold or warm.

3. Apple and cinnamon detox water

Ingredients:

1 apple (sliced) with skin

1 cinnamon stick

1 liter water

Instructions:

Add apple slices and cinnamon stick to a jug of water.

Let it sit for at least 2 hours before drinking it.

4️. Ginger and lemon detox water

Ingredients:

1-inch ginger (sliced or grated)

1 lemon (sliced)

1 liter water

Instructions:

Add ginger and lemon slices to water.

Let it infuse for a few hours before drinking.

Serve at room temperature or warm.

5. Watermelon and mint detox water

Ingredients:

1 cup watermelon (cubed)

10 mint leaves

1 liter water

Instructions:

Add watermelon and mint to a jug of water.

Don’t touch it for at least 2 hours before drinking.

Serve chilled.

6️. Orange and basil detox water

Ingredients:

1 orange (sliced)

5-6 fresh basil leaves

1 liter water

Instructions:

Combine orange slices and basil leaves in a jug of water.

Let it infuse for a few hours before drinking.

7️. Pineapple and ginger detox water

Ingredients:

½ cup pineapple chunks

1-inch ginger (sliced)

1 liter water

Instructions:

Add pineapple and ginger to a jug of water.

Allow it to infuse for at least 2 hours.

Serve chilled.

8. Aloe vera and lemon detox water

Ingredients:

1 tbsp fresh aloe vera gel

1 lemon (sliced)

1 liter water

Instructions:

Blend aloe vera gel with water.

Add lemon slices and mix well.

Drink fresh or store in the fridge.

How to make detox water for weight loss? Know the side effects

Having detox water is generally safe, but sometimes it can lead to side effects:

Acidic issues: While learning how to make detox water for weight loss, if you use ingredients like lemon and orange, you should know that can lead to some problems. “Too much citrus fruits can lead to acid reflux or affect your oral health by causing tooth enamel erosion,” says Haripriya.

Using ginger and aloe vera may lead to bloating, diarrhea or stomach cramps, especially when consume in excess. "This may happen since they are high in fibre," says the expert.

Using ginger and aloe vera may lead to bloating, diarrhea or stomach cramps, especially when consume in excess. “This may happen since they are high in fibre,” says the expert. Frequent urination and dehydration: Ingredients like cucumber and watermelon act as diuretics, which can cause excess urination and dehydration.

Ingredients like cucumber and watermelon act as diuretics, which can cause excess urination and dehydration. Blood sugar fluctuations: Detox water made using apple and cinnamon can lower blood sugar, which may be risky for diabetics on medication.

Learning how to make detox water for weight loss can help you if you want get rid of extra body fat. It can be made by soaking fresh ingredients in water for a few hours. It is a healthier alternative to sugary drinks, but don’t rely on it for weight loss. You should also engage in cardio exercises and eat healthy to lose weight.

Related FAQs What is the best time to drink detox water? There is no specific time to have detox water. It should be consumed mostly during the day time. Drinking detox water on an empty stomach kickstarts metabolism. It can also be consume before working out. Can you drink detox water every day? Yes, detox water can be consumed daily, but moderation is important. Ensure you vary the ingredients to avoid overconsumption of any one component. It should complement a balanced diet and exercise.